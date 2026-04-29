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Week 6: Minnesota girls badminton team and individual state rankings

St. Paul Como Park’s Niko Solheid claimed the top spot in the latest girls badminton singles top 10 ranking.

The St. Paul Harding badminton team holds practice in its gym during the 2026 season. (Alicia Tipcke/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
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By Joe Gunther

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Niko Solheid claimed the top spot in the latest girls badminton singles top 10 ranking.

Solheid is the third individual to hold the top spot in the last three weeks. Amanda Her of St. Paul Johnson lost the No. 1 spot to Evelyn Ge of Edina. Her stayed in the No. 4 spot in the ranking released Sunday, April 26, while Ge dropped to No. 4 this week.

Through all three weeks of changes, Gaozhia Vue of St. Paul Harding has held the No. 2 spot.

In the doubles top 10, Sanjana Tatikonda and Sathvika Tatikonda of Math & Science Academy moved from No. 10 to No. 7. Caitlin Ashton and Reese Dakin of Edina entered the top 10 at No. 9.

The only team to move up more than one spot was St. Paul Humboldt, which climbed from ninth to seventh.

Rankings and records are compiled by Kevin Anderson, director of the Minnesota State High School League badminton state tournament.

Teams

1. Edina (12-0). Previous poll: 1

2. St. Paul Harding (11-2). Previous poll: 2

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3. St. Paul Johnson (11-2). Previous poll: 3

4. St. Paul Como Park (9-5). Previous poll: 5

5. St. Paul Highland Park (7-8). Previous poll: 6

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6. Eden Prairie (7-3). Previous poll: 4

7. St. Paul Humboldt (6-8). Previous poll: 9

8. Minneapolis Roosevelt (13-2). Previous poll: No. 7

9. Math & Science Academy (10-5). Previous poll: 8

10. St. Paul Central (4-8). Previous poll: 10

Singles

1. Niko Solheid, St. Paul Como Park. Previous poll: 4

2. Gaozhia Vue, St. Paul Harding. Previous poll: 2

3. Amanda Her, St. Paul Johnson. Previous poll: 3

4. Evelyn Ge, Edina. Previous poll: No. 1

5. Tsuki Solheid, St. Paul Como Park. Previous poll: 5

6. Nica Johnson, St. Paul Highland Park. Previous poll: 6

7. Mollie Anderson, Minneapolis Roosevelt. Previous poll: 8

8. Jenny Lee, Minnetonka. Previous poll: 9

9. Vivian Nguyen, Eden Prairie. Previous poll: 7

10. Aarushi Bhatnagar, Edina. Previous poll: unranked

Doubles

1. Daisy Hennington-Hoff / Ella Burke, Edina. Previous poll: 1

2. Alice Verbrugge / Violet Solem Valentine, St. Paul Highland Park. Previous poll: 2

3. Gaonou Yang / Angelina Thao, St. Paul Johnson. Previous poll: 3

4. Cammie Yang / Aliya Vang, St. Paul Johnson. Previous poll: 4

5. Gray Mo / Cindy Yang, St. Paul Harding. Previous poll: 5

6. Asta Ket / Lana Yang, St. Paul Como Park Previous poll: 7

7. Sanjana Tatikonda / Sathvika Tatikonda, Math & Science Academy. Previous poll: 10

8. Abigeya Akalewold / Ella Fremstad, Minneapolis Roosevelt. Previous poll: 9

9. Caitlin Ashton / Reese Dakin, Edina. Previous poll: unranked

10. Kelly Yang / Lydia Vang, St. Paul Harding. Previous poll: 6

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