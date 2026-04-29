Week 6: Minnesota girls badminton team and individual state rankings

Niko Solheid claimed the top spot in the latest girls badminton singles top 10 ranking.

Solheid is the third individual to hold the top spot in the last three weeks. Amanda Her of St. Paul Johnson lost the No. 1 spot to Evelyn Ge of Edina. Her stayed in the No. 4 spot in the ranking released Sunday, April 26, while Ge dropped to No. 4 this week.

Through all three weeks of changes, Gaozhia Vue of St. Paul Harding has held the No. 2 spot.

In the doubles top 10, Sanjana Tatikonda and Sathvika Tatikonda of Math & Science Academy moved from No. 10 to No. 7. Caitlin Ashton and Reese Dakin of Edina entered the top 10 at No. 9.

The only team to move up more than one spot was St. Paul Humboldt, which climbed from ninth to seventh.

Rankings and records are compiled by Kevin Anderson, director of the Minnesota State High School League badminton state tournament.

Teams

1. Edina (12-0). Previous poll: 1

2. St. Paul Harding (11-2). Previous poll: 2