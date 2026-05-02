Over the past 20 years, orthopedic experts have seen a troubling trend: Youth and amateur baseball elbow and shoulder injuries have soared as pro-style pitching speeds and arm overuse create the perfect recipe for tears.

In the late 90s, youth and high school baseball players made up only 10% of all Tommy John elbow ligament replacement surgeries at the Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center in Alabama, one of the nation’s top hospitals for the operation. By 2021, that number jumped to 52% as high schoolers became the fastest-growing group for baseball-related elbow and shoulder injuries.

Strib Varsity sat down with Dr. Allison Rao, an orthopedic surgeon who specializes in shoulder and elbow sports medicine for M Health Fairview and the University of Minnesota Medical School to learn more about how Minnesota fits into the national trend and what parents and players can do to alleviate the risk of injury.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Q When we talk about the difference between Minnesota and the national trend, have you seen the number of surgeries rise dramatically in Minnesota? Are you seeing more young baseball players every year that you’re operating on?

A Overall, the trend would say that it’s increasing. Nationally, there’s a trend towards it being done more and more frequently. But Minnesota is not at that same national rate, which is lucky for us. It’s because Minnesotans, wisely, take the breaks and do multi-sports, which makes them better athletes, that we’re not seeing quite as big of an issue of it being done so much here.

Q From a national perspective, we’re seeing an increase in injuries at a very young age. Some are calling it the breaking point of baseball. Others are calling it an elbow injury epidemic. If you could sum up the current state of baseball injuries in high school-aged and youth players, what would you say?