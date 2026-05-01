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Minnesota Top 25: Strib Varsity’s statewide softball rankings

United South Central’s reign as the state’s No. 1 team comes to an end.

Grace Thorson and her Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial squad leap into the Minnesota Top 25 at No. 8. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
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By Jim Paulsen

The Minnesota Star Tribune

A prominent softball coach at one of Minnesota’s biggest high schools asked me if I really believed United South Central, one of the state’s smallest schools, was the overall No. 1 team, regardless of school size.

Through the first two sets of statewide power rankings, I had the USC Rebels at the top. I based the ranking on their status as defending Class 1A champs and the presence of senior Mariah Anderson, their extraordinary pitcher who is on pace to break the state record for career strikeouts.

In softball, teams go as their pitchers go.

That coach made a salient point: the biggest difference between classes 4A through 1A is not pitching, but the depth of the hitters. In the smaller classes, he said, the lineups aren’t as potent and well-practiced. There are few, if any, holes in the batting order among the top large-school programs.

It was an excellent point. United South Central, as good as they’ve been all year, showed some cracks in recent weeks, including a 5-1 loss to Randolph.

His point made, USC drops to No. 11 this week. The Rebels remain a fine ball club, but their loss demonstrated how fickle rankings can be, particularly for small schools swimming with the big fishes. There is no real room for error.

Minnesota Top 25

Teams are in Class 4A unless noted.

1. Farmington (10-0) Previous rank: 4

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The undefeated Tigers lead a pack of four teams pacing the Class 4A field.

2. Bloomington Jefferson (11-1) Previous: 3

Jaguars pitcher Brooke Borwege shut down the potent Forest Lake offense, holding them to two hits in a 3-0 victory.

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3. Forest Lake (13-2) Previous: 2

Before losing two games in their own tournament over the weekend, the Rangers were mashing the ball, averaging 11 runs per game.

4. Rogers (12-2) Previous: 5

The Royals announced their intentions to reach the state tournament with a 2-1 victory over Forest Lake.

Watch Rogers vs. Centennial on May 5.

5. St. Cloud Cathedral (2A, 10-0) Previous: 8

Despite being undefeated and the defending Class 2A state champs, the Crusaders dropped to No. 2 in the Minnesota Fastpitch Coaches Association Class 2A rankings.

6. Byron (3A, 12-1) Previous: 7

The Bears have won nine games in a row, including a 6-5 win over rival Kasson-Mantorville on April 30.

7. Houston (1A, 13-0) Previous: 11

The Hurricanes have crafted a season of dominance, with just two games decided by fewer than eight runs.

8. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial (2A, 12-0) Previous: unranked

The Knights are coming off a sweep of a good Le Sueur-Henderson team, a nice prelude to a weekend matchup with St. Cloud Cathedral.

9. Edina (10-1) Previous: 14

Hard-throwing Hornets pitcher Ella Meyer outdueled Eden Prairie pitcher Addie Neiss 3-0 in a battle between the top teams in the Lake Conference.

10. Sartell (3A, 8-2) Previous 6

In their four victories this week, the Sabres have scored 56 runs.

11. United South Central (1A, 9-1) Previous: 1.

The Rebels and pitcher Mariah Anderson came back down to earth in a 5-1 loss to Randolph.

12. Park of Cottage Grove (10-3) Previous: 9

All three of the Wolfpack’s losses have come within conference play in the rugged Suburban East.

13. Rockford (2A, 11-1) Previous: 13

Pitcher Lilly Bury is arguably the hardest thrower in the state.

14. Stillwater (8-3) Previous: 17

The Ponies were on a seven-game win streak before losing to Forest Lake 7-2 on April 30.

15. Northfield (3A, 8-0) Previous: unranked

Junior Izzy Paulson connected for three home runs, driving in all eight runs as the Raiders completed a doubleheader sweep of Faribault.

16. Andover (9-3) Previous: unranked

Among the Huskies’ quality victories this season: Centennial, Champlin Park and Bloomington Jefferson.

17. Caledonia (2A, 14-1) Previous: unranked

The Warriors have won 10 in a row.

18. Kasson-Mantorville (3A, 8-2) Previous: unranked.

With Emily Olson toeing the rubber, the KoMets are a legitimate threat every time they take the field.

19. Cambridge-Isanti (10-1) Previous: 25

The Bluejackets assumed control of the Mississippi 8 Conference lead with an 8-0 shutout of Big Lake.

20. Rosemount (7-3) Previous: 12.

The Irish have won three in a row after previously losing three of four games.

21. Mankato East (3A, 7-2) Previous: 21

Despite going 5-3 in their past eight games, the Cougars remain No. 1 in the MFCA Class 3A rankings.

22. Red Lake Falls (1A, 10-0) Previous: 23

The Eagles are rolling toward the postseason. They’ve scored in double digits in seven of their 10 victories.

23. Martin County West (1A, 9-1) Previous: 22

The Mavericks suffered their first loss, falling to Cleveland 9-2 in the first game of a doubleheader on April 30 before bouncing back to win the nightcap 8-2.

24. Champlin Park (7-2) Previous: 16

The defending 4A champs are looking dangerous. They’ve got the pedigree and the postseason moxie.

25. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (2A, 10-2) Previous: unranked

The Rebels are making noise, running their winning streak to eight and scoring in double figures in their past four.

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About the Author

Jim Paulsen

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Jim Paulsen is a high school sports reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

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