Minnesota Top 25: Strib Varsity’s statewide softball rankings

A prominent softball coach at one of Minnesota’s biggest high schools asked me if I really believed United South Central, one of the state’s smallest schools, was the overall No. 1 team, regardless of school size.

Through the first two sets of statewide power rankings, I had the USC Rebels at the top. I based the ranking on their status as defending Class 1A champs and the presence of senior Mariah Anderson, their extraordinary pitcher who is on pace to break the state record for career strikeouts.

In softball, teams go as their pitchers go.

That coach made a salient point: the biggest difference between classes 4A through 1A is not pitching, but the depth of the hitters. In the smaller classes, he said, the lineups aren’t as potent and well-practiced. There are few, if any, holes in the batting order among the top large-school programs.

It was an excellent point. United South Central, as good as they’ve been all year, showed some cracks in recent weeks, including a 5-1 loss to Randolph.

His point made, USC drops to No. 11 this week. The Rebels remain a fine ball club, but their loss demonstrated how fickle rankings can be, particularly for small schools swimming with the big fishes. There is no real room for error.

Minnesota Top 25

Teams are in Class 4A unless noted.

1. Farmington (10-0) Previous rank: 4