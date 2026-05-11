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Minnesota high school boys tennis team and singles state rankings

In the singles rankings, three players made their top 10 season debut.

Breck is the new No. 1 in Class 1A’s top 10 boys tennis team rankings released by the Minnesota Tennis Coaches Association. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
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By Joe Gunther

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Breck is the new No. 1 in Class 1A’s top 10 boys tennis team rankings released by the Minnesota Tennis Coaches Association.

The Mustangs were previously ranked fourth. St. Paul Academy, Rock Ridge and Pine City each dropped one spot to accommodate Breck’s rise.

Also in 1A team rankings, Holy Angels jumped from No. 10 to No. 7 while Southwest Christian entered the poll at No. 9.

In singles rankings, three players made their top 10 season debut. Josh Letour of Edina and Hanzhou Zhang of Minnetonka moved into the No. 9 and No. 10 spots, respectively, in Class 2A and Drew Blieck of Minnewaska entered the top 10 at No. 10 in Class 1A.

Class 2A

Teams

1. Wayzata. Previous poll: 1

2. Edina. Previous poll: 2

3. Rochester Mayo. Previous poll: 3

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4. Mounds View. Previous poll: 5

5. Eden Prairie. Previous poll: 4

6. Blake. Previous poll: 6

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7. Minnetonka. Previous poll: 7

8. Prior Lake. Previous poll: 8

9. Orono. Previous poll: 9

10. Maple Grove. Previous poll: 10

Individuals

1. Soren Swenson, Mounds View. Previous poll: 1

2. Tarun Gopalakrishnan, Blake. Previous poll: 2

3. Ethan Turnenan, Wayzata. Previous poll: 3

4. Santiago Sanchez, Edina. Previous poll: 4

5. Stuart Konezny, Bloomington Jefferson. Previous poll: 5

6. Anthony Perrill, Orono. Previous poll: 6

7. Zayden Chau, Eden Prairie. Previous poll: 7

8. Varin Tangetii, Eden Prairie. Previous poll: 8

9. Josh Letour, Edina. Previous poll: unranked

10. Hanzhou Zhang, Minnetonka. Previous poll: unranked

Class 1A

Teams

1. Breck. Previous poll: 4

2. St. Paul Academy. Previous poll: 1

3. Rock Ridge. Previous poll: 2

4. Pine City. Previous poll: 3

5. Rochester Lourdes. Previous poll: 5

6. Minnewaska. Previous poll: 6

7. Holy Angels. Previous poll: T10

8. Winona Cotter. Previous poll: 9

9. Southwest Christian. Previous poll: unranked

10. Litchfield. Previous poll: 8

Individuals

1. Winston Arvidson, St. Paul Academy. Previous poll: 1

2. Evan Ritter, Rochester Lourdes. Previous poll: 2

3. Joshua Cook, Minnehaha Academy. Previous poll: 3

4. Wyatt Helberg, North Branch. Previous poll: 4

5. Zack Lundeen, Red Valley. Previous poll: 6

6. Ethan Lavan, Cloquet. Previous poll: 7

7. Joe Sampson, Mora. Previous poll: 5

8. Logan Granseth, Winona Cotter. Previous poll: 9

9. Andrei Rivera, St. James. Previous poll: 10

10. Drew Blieck, Minnewaska. Previous poll: unranked

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Minnesota high school boys tennis team and singles state rankings

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