Minnesota high school boys tennis team and singles state rankings

Breck is the new No. 1 in Class 1A’s top 10 boys tennis team rankings released by the Minnesota Tennis Coaches Association.

The Mustangs were previously ranked fourth. St. Paul Academy, Rock Ridge and Pine City each dropped one spot to accommodate Breck’s rise.

Also in 1A team rankings, Holy Angels jumped from No. 10 to No. 7 while Southwest Christian entered the poll at No. 9.

In singles rankings, three players made their top 10 season debut. Josh Letour of Edina and Hanzhou Zhang of Minnetonka moved into the No. 9 and No. 10 spots, respectively, in Class 2A and Drew Blieck of Minnewaska entered the top 10 at No. 10 in Class 1A.

Class 2A

Teams

1. Wayzata. Previous poll: 1

2. Edina. Previous poll: 2

3. Rochester Mayo. Previous poll: 3