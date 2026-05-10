Neal: Baseball Day Minnesota an opportunity for Buffalo’s Tyson Moore to showcase his gifts

DELANO, MINN. – There can’t be many backdrops as quaint and inviting as the one at Delano Municipal Baseball Park. I just haven’t been to enough stadiums of this ilk to arrive at a more informed conclusion.

There are areas in the stands for sun absorption as well as sun avoidance. The stands along the left field line include a small section of rocking chairs. And bottled water cost just a buck.

My attention on Saturday, May 9, was drawn to the outfield fence, which is woven with ivy still yet to bloom. And a row of trees, some reaching as high as 30 feet, are lined from foul pole to foul pole.

That means the Twins would hate hitting here.

Target Field opened in 2010 with black spruce trees beyond the center field wall. They were removed in 2011 at the behest of hitters worried they would meddle with their backdrop, and thus their ability to track pitches.

I eventually found someone on Saturday to vouch for Delano’s park and its backdrop.

“I’ve played here probably like five times,” Tyson Moore said. “I play Legion ball with Buffalo Post 270. It’s really fun. I like the stadium. I like the environment.”

Buffalo catcher Tyson Moore will be joining his brother, Tristan, on the Gophers baseball team. (Chris Carr/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Moore, who began the day batting .351 with four home runs, a .510 on-base percentage and nine runs scored for Buffalo High School, is one of the best prep baseball players in the state. The junior catcher is committed to the Gophers, where he will join his brother, Tristan, who is redshirting this season.