Baseball Day Minnesota games will be streamed exclusively on Strib Varsity

Minnesota Star Tribune and Strib Varsity subscribers can watch all four games live Saturday, May 9. Visit the links below to go to the livestreams:

Strib Varsity will once again offer exclusive livestreams of every game from Baseball Day Minnesota , as part of its partnership with event organizer Prep Baseball Minnesota .

The lineup at Delano’s Municipal Park includes four teams ranked in the April 27 Minnesota Top 25 by Prep Baseball: No. 7 Mahtomedi, No. 14 Orono, No. 22 Monticello and No. 25 Delano.

The slate opens with a Lake Conference and Class 4A, Section 6 matchup between Hopkins and Buffalo. The Royals won 6-1 when the teams met at Hopkins on April 20; they’ll meet again after Baseball Day on May 13 at Buffalo.

Monticello beat Mississippi 8 Conference rival Big Lake 5-3 in their season opener and won seven more after that. The Hornets, who were undefeated against the Magic last season with a 6-5 win and a 4-4 tie, will look to split the season series.

Orono last beat Chanhassen in 2022 but is off to a better start this year, winning nine of its first 10 games. The Storm have road wins over three ranked teams and will seek to add to that number.

Delano made its first state tournament appearance in more than a decade last season and finished third in Class 3A. The Tigers started this season 9-0 but will face a big test in Mahtomedi to close out the packed day. The Zephyrs reached the state tournament each of the past five seasons, finishing runner-up twice and winning the Class 3A title twice, including last year.