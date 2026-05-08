Beginning around mid-May and roaring through June, college football prospect camps are open for business. Within the chaos, Division I football programs look to fill the majority of their recruiting classes in a tsunami of scholarship offers. We will be watching these 10 Minnesotans, listed in alphabetical order, especially closely heading into summer camps.

Cooper Allen, Caledonia

Class of 2028 | linebacker | 6-3, 215 pounds

The hype train hasn’t caught up to Allen just yet. The Next Great Prospect out of Caledonia, Allen was the No. 1 find from last year’s summer camp circuit. Despite verified size and athleticism as an off-ball linebacker, strong film and a runner-up finish at 215 pounds in this past winter’s Class 1A state wrestling championships, college programs haven’t caught on yet.

Gavin Elliott, Prior Lake

Class of 2029 | offensive lineman | 6-3, 275 pounds

Last summer, Eden Prairie’s Jayden Bates tore up the summer camp circuit, earning an offer from P.J. Fleck in Dinkytown as a rising freshman defensive end. This summer, the 2029 player I’m watching is Elliott. Big, strong, balanced and light on his feet, Elliott is in the midst of a strong offseason and has the early makings of a future Power Four mauler.

Grant Eslinger, Orono

Class of 2028 | linebacker | 6-1, 220 pounds

Eslinger, the son of 2005 Outland Trophy and Rimington Trophy winner Greg Eslinger, played an integral role in Orono’s first state football championship this past fall and has reported some serious physical growth this offseason. His film is fast and physical, setting a strong foundation to continue those tradition-rich Eslinger bloodlines. You’ve been warned.

Champlin Park quarterback Miles Felton is being recruited to play linebacker in college. (Champlin Park football)

Miles Felton, Champlin Park

Class of 2027 | linebacker | 6-3, 215 pounds