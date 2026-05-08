Beginning around mid-May and roaring through June, college football prospect camps are open for business. Within the chaos, Division I football programs look to fill the majority of their recruiting classes in a tsunami of scholarship offers. We will be watching these 10 Minnesotans, listed in alphabetical order, especially closely heading into summer camps.
Cooper Allen, Caledonia
Class of 2028 | linebacker | 6-3, 215 pounds
The hype train hasn’t caught up to Allen just yet. The Next Great Prospect out of Caledonia, Allen was the No. 1 find from last year’s summer camp circuit. Despite verified size and athleticism as an off-ball linebacker, strong film and a runner-up finish at 215 pounds in this past winter’s Class 1A state wrestling championships, college programs haven’t caught on yet.
Gavin Elliott, Prior Lake
Class of 2029 | offensive lineman | 6-3, 275 pounds
Last summer, Eden Prairie’s Jayden Bates tore up the summer camp circuit, earning an offer from P.J. Fleck in Dinkytown as a rising freshman defensive end. This summer, the 2029 player I’m watching is Elliott. Big, strong, balanced and light on his feet, Elliott is in the midst of a strong offseason and has the early makings of a future Power Four mauler.
Grant Eslinger, Orono
Class of2028 | linebacker | 6-1, 220 pounds
Eslinger, the son of 2005 Outland Trophy and Rimington Trophy winner Greg Eslinger, played an integral role in Orono’s first state football championship this past fall and has reported some serious physical growth this offseason. His film is fast and physical, setting a strong foundation to continue those tradition-rich Eslinger bloodlines. You’ve been warned.
Miles Felton, Champlin Park
Class of 2027 | linebacker | 6-3, 215 pounds
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Felton, the quarterback for the Rebels, is going to make a heck of a linebacker at the next level. Despite early offers from eight FBS and FCS suitors, Felton has a chance to break into the Power Four recruiting sphere this summer thanks to some high-end athletic numbers and dynamic film backing up verified size at the position.
Peter Fletcher, Blue Earth Area
Class of 2027 | tight end/offensive tackle | 6-7, 235 pounds
Following in the footsteps of giants such as Jonah Pirsig and Ashton Lloyd, Fletcher is a high-upside and recently discovered tight end who could make waves on the summer camp circuit as an offensive tackle. South Dakota and Drake have already offered the athletic tight end with a Big Ten body and eye-catching elusiveness after the catch.
Keaton Hansen, Byron
Class of 2028 | tight end | 6-5, 215 pounds
With a familiar last name for Gophers fans, Byron’s standout sophomore tight end and basketball player is set to put up excellent athletic numbers on the camp circuit. Big, long, explosive and still growing, Hansen has all the makings to join his brother Colin in a Big Ten position room someday soon.
Ty Malone, SMB
Class of 2027 | athlete | 6-2, 180 pounds
Coming out of a co-op more known for basketball, Malone has some serious game on the gridiron. With explosive film and natural playmaking ability on both sides of the ball, Malone has seen his recruitment cool after early offers from South Dakota and South Dakota State. However, some verified measurables and strong camp showings should change things quickly for this junior Wolfpack member.
Mark Mathis, Woodbury
Class of 2027 | running back | 6-0, 205 pounds
Minnesota’s 2027 class is a good one for running backs, and the top uncommitted junior on the board is Mathis, who already holds seven FBS and FCS offers. Encouraging track times, a good build, Class 6A production and dynamic athleticism could earn him Power Four attention this summer on the camp circuit.
Adrian Miles, Alexandria
Class of 2028 | defensive lineman | 6-5, 275 pounds
Track and field times are a valuable indicator of athleticism and collegiate potential, and Alexandria’s sophomore defensive line — and throwing — sensation is really making waves this outdoor track and field season. A recent school-record shot put throw of 60 feet, 5¼ inches, combined with size, twitch and a plethora of varsity experience with Class 5A Alexandria last fall, should have college defensive line and offensive line coaches scampering to Alexandria soon.
Wyatt Perry, Edina
Class of 2028 | offensive guard | 6-6, 260 pounds
A gargantuan 6-6 sophomore who anchored Edina’s state championship-winning offensive line from his guard spot last fall, Perry has been on a sneaky run of Power Four and Big Ten visits this offseason. His bend, physicality, experience in pass protection and strength against Class 6A competition are going to have Perry flush with recruiting attention if he can put together some good showings on the summer camp trail.
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Oliver West is the Midwest Scouting Director for Prep Redzone.
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