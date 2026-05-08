Addison Neiss was well into her softball life when doctors delivered the news.

She was in the seventh grade and a routine physical exam uncovered a 45-degree curve in her spine — a sign of scoliosis, and a severe case at that.

In mild forms, scoliosis is commonly detected in young people. It’s diagnosed in roughly 3 million people annually, most often in adolescents between the ages of 10 and 15.

“I never understood before why I would get more sore after practice and why it took me so long to recover afterwards,” she said.

She had one worry: Would she be able to deal with the pain and discomfort enough to continue play the sport she loved?

The answer is yes. A junior on the Eden Prairie softball team, Neiss is one of Minnesota’s best young pitchers.

Against Buffalo on April 22, she threw a perfect game — retiring every batter she faced — and struck out 17 of the 21 batters faced.

Neiss followed that performance with another shutout against Hopkins, striking out 14 while giving up one hit. It was the first time since 2007 that an Eden Prairie pitcher threw back-to-back shutouts.