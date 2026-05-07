Rosemount boys lacrosse builds momentum through nine consecutive wins

Leading the South Suburban Conference in boys lacrosse is not an easy feat, but Rosemount is doing so in commanding fashion. The Irish are 9-0, with four conference wins and major victories against Section 6 opponents.

Rosemount beat conference opponent Lakeville South 15-0 on May 5 and has earned quality victories this season against Prior Lake, Bloomington Jefferson and Moorhead. This season marked the Irish’s first victory over Prior Lake in eight years.

Rosemount has been a force in Section 6, which includes Prior Lake, Jefferson, Edina and Eden Prairie.

“Our section is really tough. So those are really quality section and conference wins,” Rosemount head coach Lance Kuehn said.

Rosemount and the aforementioned Section 6 opponents are all ranked among the top 15 teams in the state, so Rosemount’s early season wins are indicative of the program’s rising prominence in Minnesota.

Kuehn credits the team’s improvement from their 11-4 record last season to the large group of returning players. The Irish graduated one defender from last year’s team and returned nearly all of their offense. Rosemount has 13 seniors on this year’s roster, along with a batch of sophomores in starting roles.

Rosemount boys lacrosse (AFRAY Photography/Provided by Lance Kuehn)

Through nine games, Rosemount’s defense has been particularly strong and keen at causing turnovers. A point of emphasis in off-season training was to ensure the defense denies opportunities.

“It’s kind of a mantra of ours,” Kuehn said.