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Eastview boys volleyball program starts season undefeated

Taco Bell Team of the Week: The Lightning, who finished third in last year’s state tournament, are off to an encouraging start.

The Eastview boys volleyball team was honored as the Taco Bell Team of the Week. (Submitted/Eastview boys volleyball)
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By Joel Rippel

The Minnesota Star Tribune

After winning the South Suburban Conference title and finishing third at the inaugural boys state tournament last year, the Eastview boys volleyball team entered this season striving for improvement.

The results have been encouraging.

On Tuesday, April 21, Eastview swept South Suburban Conference rival Prior Lake, 25-19, 25-19, 25-14, to improve to 10-0 this season.

In their first 10 matches this season, the Lightning, who had a 27-3 record last season, have lost just one set.

“This year we challenged the boys to continue to grow in areas of strength from last year, like serving and attacking, but more importantly to commit to another level on defense,” Eastview coach Ryan Dehnel said. “That has been an essential part of our success thus far. I know they are enjoying their early success but are on a mission to continue to grow all the way to the end of the season.”

The Lightning started the season with a 3-0 sweep of Rogers, which had defeated the Lightning 3-1 in the semifinals of last year’s state tournament. The Lightning followed the victory with three-set sweeps of North St. Paul, Wayzata and Rochester.

On April 17-18, the Lightning played host to the Big Bolt Classic at Eastview. The Lightning went 5-0 — with four sweeps — to claim the championship of the 16-team tournament.

“We have a great group of boys who are not only committed to getting better each day and to winning, but they are also amazing teammates to each other,” Dehnel said. “Our captains Colin Nathan and Jay Thammavongsa lead by example and have really grown as leaders, and it is helping our team strive for the next level.”

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Thammavongsa, a senior outside hitter who was named to the all-tournament team at the state tournament last year, leads the team with 59 kills and is hitting .295.

Senior middle blocker Garrett Pasch is hitting .419 and leads the team with 21 blocks. Senior middle blocker Henry Hagan has 19 blocks.

Brice Dehnel, also a member of the all-tournament team last season, and Thammavongsa have a combined 27 service aces. Dehnel, a senior setter, has 156 set assists.

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Aiden Wilson, a senior, has eight aces and is serving over 99% on the year.

Nominate a team: Want to nominate a varsity team for Taco Bell Team of the Week consideration? Email us at varsity@startribune.com. Winning teams receive free tacos from Taco Bell and Border Foods.

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About the Author

Joel Rippel

News Assistant

Joel Rippel writes about sports for the Star Tribune.

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