Ashley Ellis-Milan resigns as East Ridge girls basketball coach

East Ridge reached the girls basketball state tournament for the first time in program history this past season, but will search for a new varsity coach with the departure of former Gophers standout Ashley Ellis-Milan.

Led by Oklahoma signee and All-Minnesota selection Vienna Murray, who averaged 22 points per game, the Raptors finished 23-7 and lost in the Class 4A tournament quarterfinals to Maple Grove. The team went 16-2 in league play to win the Suburban East Conference.

Ellis-Milan, who had been the East Ridge coach since the 2020-21 season, did not specify the reason for her departure in a statement to Strib Varsity. She announced her decision at the team banquet in late March.