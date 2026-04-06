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Ashley Ellis-Milan resigns as East Ridge girls basketball coach

The former Gophers standout guided the program to its first state tournament appearance this past season.

The East Ridge 2025-26 girls basketball team finished 23-7 this past season, but will be looking for a new coach for the 2026-27 season after the departure of coach Ashley Ellis-Milan (far right). (Submitted/East Ridge High School)
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By Marcus Fuller

The Minnesota Star Tribune

East Ridge reached the girls basketball state tournament for the first time in program history this past season, but will search for a new varsity coach with the departure of former Gophers standout Ashley Ellis-Milan.

Led by Oklahoma signee and All-Minnesota selection Vienna Murray, who averaged 22 points per game, the Raptors finished 23-7 and lost in the Class 4A tournament quarterfinals to Maple Grove. The team went 16-2 in league play to win the Suburban East Conference.

Ellis-Milan, who had been the East Ridge coach since the 2020-21 season, did not specify the reason for her departure in a statement to Strib Varsity. She announced her decision at the team banquet in late March.

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“Overall, I resigned and left the program in a very good position to succeed,” Ellis-Milan said. “It was my choice to walk away from being the head coach at East Ridge. The girls [players] and administration at East Ridge are amazing and I wish them well.”

After starting the season 0-2, the Raptors won 19 of their next 20 regular-season games, which included a 10-game winning streak in December. They were named Strib Varsity Taco Bell team of the week on Feb. 12.

After a standout career at St. Paul Central, Ellis-Milan was named the Star Tribune’s All-Metro player of the year in 2005. She played for the Gophers from 2005 to ’10 and was a two-time All-Big Ten selection and team captain.

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About the Author

Marcus Fuller

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Marcus Fuller is Strib Varsity's Insider reporter, providing high school beat coverage, features, analysis and recruiting updates. He's a former longtime Gophers and college sports writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

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