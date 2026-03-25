Lakeville South supporters criticize process that led to two coaching resignations

When Lakeville North girls hockey coach Buck Kochevar was convinced he was getting fired last October, 19 of his players showed up at their school board meeting to save his job.

On Tuesday, March 24, it was Lakeville South’s turn.

About 30 parents and students attended their school board meeting to show support for Blake Nicols, who resigned as the school’s girls basketball coach last week at the school district’s request.

Nicols’ resignation came just one day after Lakeville South boys hockey coach Josh Storm resigned, also at the district’s request.

It’s been a tumultuous time for Lakeville coaches, and two of the people who spoke in Nicols’ support criticized the process the district used to investigate him.

“This community is paying attention, and that’s because this situation matters,” said Maddie Wolkow, a former two-time basketball captain for Lakeville South. “What makes this so difficult is not just that we’re losing Mr. Nicols, it is that we’re losing him through a process that appears to have been unbalanced and incomplete.”

Wolkow said family members and people in the community who were ready to “provide important contacts were never interviewed.”

“Parents and coaches asked to meet and provide clarity, and that opportunity was never given, not because they couldn’t be heard, but because they were never asked,” Wolkow said.