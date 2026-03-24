Video: Apple Valley pulls off shocker vs. defending 4A champion Wayzata in boys state basketball quarterfinals

Apple Valley boys basketball coach David Collier teared up when asked what it meant to be part of one of the biggest upsets in the history of Minnesota’s boys basketball state tournament.

The Eagles were once a Minnesota Class 4A power during the Tyus and Tre Jones era, but this was a different group that shocked defending champion Wayzata in a 75-73 victory in the state quarterfinals Tuesday, March 24, at Target Center.

Hear from the No. 7 seed Apple Valley boys basketball team following their Class 4A state quarterfinal upset over No. 2 seed Wayzata.

The Trojans, who won three 4A titles in five years, were trying to continue a dynasty, but they ran into a team motivated to prove it belonged among the best programs in the state again.

“It shows the resilience and the belief,” said Collier, who took the program to its first state semifinal since finishing runner-up in 2018. “In today’s landscape, when in college and high school everybody’s moving and chasing the next best thing, these guys believed.”

Apple Valley guard Tylan Ward (0) walks off the court celebrating with his teammates after upsetting Wayzata 75-73. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

It was the first time the No. 2 seed fell in the Class 4A quarterfinals since Eagan defeated Park Center at the Target Center in 2024.

None of the players on Apple Valley’s current roster has a Division I basketball scholarship offer, but a top baseball prospect sealed the win down the stretch Tuesday afternoon.

Senior Ryan Christiansen, who finished with 11 points and eight rebounds, scored on the game-winning basket on a putback with 4.9 seconds left.

After Christian Wiggins’ contested layup fell short at the buzzer, Apple Valley’s fans and players celebrated the victory nobody saw coming.