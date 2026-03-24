Video: Apple Valley pulls off shocker vs. defending 4A champion Wayzata in boys state basketball quarterfinals
The Trojans had been to five straight 4A championship games, but they were upset by No. 7 seed Apple Valley in Tuesday’s state tournament opener at Target Center.
About the Authors
Marcus Fuller
Reporter
Marcus Fuller is Strib Varsity's Insider reporter, providing high school beat coverage, features, analysis and recruiting updates. He's a former longtime Gophers and college sports writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune.See More
Alicia Tipcke
Strib Varsity videographer
Alicia Tipcke is a video reporter for Strib Varsity. Prior to joining the Minnesota Star Tribune in 2025, she spent seven and a half years as a multimedia journalist and sports director for WDIO-TV in Duluth. A Stillwater native, Alicia graduated from the College of St. Scholastica in 2018.See More
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