Live: Alexandria, Maple Grove take the floor for last spot in big-school semifinals

Apple Valley, the seventh seed in the tournament, upset defending champion Wayzata 75-73 in the quarterfinals of the big-school classification at the boys basketball state tournament.

Wayzata was the second seed and aiming for its fourth title in six years.

Earlier today, Chaska held its lead over Lakeville South down the stretch to win and advance to the semifinals. Chaska will face No. 1 Tartan in the semifinals on Thursday. Tartan advanced with a 72-44 win over Blaine.

Follow updates from the opening day of the boys basketball state tournament below, and visit Strib Varsity’s boys basketball hub for scores, schedules and stories.

Here’s more of what you need to know about the tournament:

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4A, pregame: Alexandria vs. Maple Grove

To cap off the day’s Class 4A quarterfinals, No. 3 seed Maple Grove (23-6) will look to fend off No. 6 Alexandria (21-7) to earn a date in the semifinals against Apple Valley, which upset defending 4A state champ Wayzata.

Alexandria is making its Class 4A state tournament debut, but the Cardinals also lifted a state trophy last year. How does that work? Well, Alexandria won its first state title in Class 3A last year after becoming a regular in that tournament. Now, with growing enrollment bumping them up to 4A, the Cardinals get a new big-school challenge against the Crimson, which has reached state seven times in the last decade but hasn’t been able to repeat its 2000 runner-up finish.