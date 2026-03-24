Live: Alexandria, Maple Grove take the floor for last spot in big-school semifinals

Apple Valley, the seventh seed in the tournament, upset defending champion Wayzata 75-73 in the quarterfinals of the big-school classification at the boys basketball state tournament.
Wayzata was the second seed and aiming for its fourth title in six years.
Earlier today, Chaska held its lead over Lakeville South down the stretch to win and advance to the semifinals. Chaska will face No. 1 Tartan in the semifinals on Thursday. Tartan advanced with a 72-44 win over Blaine.
Follow updates from the opening day of the boys basketball state tournament below, and visit Strib Varsity’s boys basketball hub for scores, schedules and stories.
Here’s more of what you need to know about the tournament:
To cap off the day’s Class 4A quarterfinals, No. 3 seed Maple Grove (23-6) will look to fend off No. 6 Alexandria (21-7) to earn a date in the semifinals against Apple Valley, which upset defending 4A state champ Wayzata.
Alexandria is making its Class 4A state tournament debut, but the Cardinals also lifted a state trophy last year. How does that work? Well, Alexandria won its first state title in Class 3A last year after becoming a regular in that tournament. Now, with growing enrollment bumping them up to 4A, the Cardinals get a new big-school challenge against the Crimson, which has reached state seven times in the last decade but hasn’t been able to repeat its 2000 runner-up finish.
Maple Grove, which placed third last year, features All-Minnesota honorees Baboucarr Ann and Max Iversen. Ann, a 6-5 junior guard, averages 19 points per game and has a Gophers offer. Iversen, a 6-3 guard bound for North Dakota State, transferred to Maple Grove from Delano and averages a team-high 19.8 points. The tallest player in the state, 7-foot-1 junior Jack Thelen, averages 13.9 points and nine boards for the Crimson.
While Alexandria did graduate last season’s All-Minnesota Player of the Year Chase Thompson to Clemson, 6-1 senior guard Mason Witt returned from that Cardinals title run to average a team-high 26 points per game this year. Cousin Talan Witt, a Southwest Minnesota State commit, is another key senior guard for the Cardinals, as is senior shooting guard Gavin Roderick.
Maple Grove beat Alexandria 81-74 on Dec. 16 in Alexandria. In that matchup, Ann scored a game-high 33 points, while Witt had 30 for Alex, and Roderick, 23.
4A: Apple Valley makes first state semifinal since 2018 with upset over Wayzata
Apple Valley’s Ryan Christiansen scored on a putback with 4.9 seconds left to seal one of the biggest wins in recent program history, giving the Eagles a 75-73 win against second-seeded and defending champion Wayzata.
The Trojans had one last attempt to tie the game when Christian Wiggins drove the length of the court to get to the basket, but he saw his heavily-contested layup fall short at the buzzer.
Wiggins, who finished with 27 points, was the hero to send his team to its sixth straight state tournament appearance.
Wiggins tried to put on his cape again in the Class 4A quarterfinals Tuesday tying the game 73-73 against Apple Valley after trailing by four points with under a minute left. That wouldn’t be enough this time around.
No. 7 Apple Valley @AVE_Hoops takes down defending champ No. 2 Wayzata 75-73 in the Class 4A quarterfinals. @StribVarsity
🎥 The game’s final moments as the Eagles snap the Trojans’ streak of five straight state championship games. pic.twitter.com/smksOTIv2r
The Eagles, who are in the state semifinals for the first time since 2018, were led by Gio Horton’s 17 points. Camare’ Young (15 points), Trey Parker (14 points) and Christiansen (11 points) also had double figures.
Gophers recruit Nolen Anderson finished with 13 points for the Trojans.
— Marcus Fuller
4A: Apple Valley trying to keep upset hopes alive
Apple Valley held a four-point lead with under a minute left on defending champion Wayzata, but that wouldn’t be enough to feel comfortable for the upset.
The Eagles led 72-68 after Ryan Christiansen’s free throw, but they turned the ball over on their next possession. That allowed Christian Wiggins to pull his team within a basket after two free throws.
Wiggins, the Strib Varsity player of the year, made his presence felt again with a steal at midcourt to force Apple Valley to foul hard on a layup attempt. The Iowa State recruit went 1-for-2 from the foul line to make it 72-71 with 43.4 seconds remaining.
Tyrese Hutton then gave his team a 73-71 lead with 1-for-2 free throws on the next possession.
— Marcus Fuller
4A: Apple Valley trades baskets with defending champs
Apple Valley hasn’t given up on trying to pull off the biggest upset of the boys state tournament.
Gio Horton’s three-pointer gave the Eagles a 60-59 advantage with 6:46 left in the second half. Gophers recruit Nolen Anderson answered with his own big shot from beyond the arc to retake the lead, but this has remained a back-and-forth affair.
Horton tied the game 62-62 with two free throws with his 14th points of the game on the ensuing possession.
Apple Valley threatened to take its first lead earlier in the second half, but Xavy Ivey pulled off a textbook Euro step move plus the foul. Ivey’s three-point play made it 57-53. Christian Wiggins’ two free throws gave Wayzata a four-point lead that quickly vanished.
— Marcus Fuller
4A: Wayzata, Apple Valley still tight game to start second half
Trey Parker’s three-pointer cut Wayzata’s lead to 54-53 with 9:28 to go.
Wayzata’s Christian Wiggins tried to make a statement by starting the second half with a three-pointer, but it would take more than that to crush Apple Valley’s confidence.
The Eagles trailed by nine points early, but they tied the game three times early in the second half, including Gio Horton’s layup to make it 50-50.
Samuel Mohs and Max Beeninga responded for the Trojans to make it a four-point advantage, but Apple Valley proved it had the offensive firepower for this game to go down to the wire.
— Marcus Fuller
4A Halftime: Wayzata 37, Apple Valley 31
In the first half against Apple Valley, Wayzata didn’t play like a team that was arguably the favorite to win the Class 4A title.
The Trojans led by as much as 12 points early in the quarterfinals, but Apple Valley outworked them and outshot them the rest of the way.
The Eagles trailed 18-6 after Christian Wiggins putback with less than 13 minutes left, but Trey Parker and Camare’ Young sparked a 17-4 run with a three-pointer and layup on back-to-back possessions.
Parker and Young, who combined for 19 points in the first half, had an 8-0 run together to take a 23-22 lead with just under eight minutes remaining.
Wiggins, though, didn’t let his team fall behind for long. He responded with 13 points in the first half. Nolen Anderson struggled early, but he finished with seven points on 3-for-9 shooting. Wayzata finished with a 15-8 run to end the first half.
— Marcus Fuller
4A: Apple Valley takes the lead against the defending champions
Everyone in the arena knew Wayzata would show it was the superior team. Apple Valley took the defending champion Trojans’ best shot and answered.
Apple Valley’s Camare’ Young drilled a three-pointer to make it 23-22 at the 7:42 mark, which capped a 17-4 run. Young had seven points during the surge. Trey Parker also had nine points, including three three-pointers.
The Eagles’ cut their deficit in half after Giovani Horton’s free throw made it 18-12 around the 11-minute mark.
— Marcus Fuller
4A: Chaska turns season around into spot in semis
On Dec. 4, Lakeville South got an early glimpse at a Chaska team that was coming off a 11-17 campaign in 2024-25. The Cougars beat the Hawks 68-61 in the second game of what Lakeville South head coach Jon Janquart called “the world’s longest season.”
In the span of that long season, “those guys grew up,” Jonquart said of Chaska, after the Hawks beat his Cougars 71-53 today to advance to Thursday’s Class 4A state semifinals.
“We knew Tyler Forrest is going to dictate things,” Jonquart said. But “they’ve got a number of guys who really developed” since the Hawks’ 3-4 start to the year, he said.
One of those “number of guys” Jonquart mentioned was Chaska’s sophomore forward Chase Maetzold, who finished with 19 points on 5-for-8 shooting from three-point range and 10 rebounds. Another was freshman forward Jed Keenan, who scored 10 points and grabbed four rebounds in 15 minutes off the Chaska bench. Keenan, senior Matthew Welter and senior Marquis Connell combined for 19 points off the Hawks’ bench, while the Cougars scored just two bench points before teams subbed their starters in the game’s final two minutes.
“We wouldn’t be here without [our depth],” Chaska coach Nick Hayes said. “When we have 10 varsity guys that run fives against each other, it is crazy important.”
“I think we have, is it five guys [averaging] in double digits right now?” said Forrest, looking to his coach to double check. Forrest was caught in some foul trouble early but finished with 15 points and four assists. “We haven’t really had that in the past. So we all trust each other. We love playing with each other.”
Chaska outscored Lakeville South 26-8 in the game’s final dozen minutes and out-rebounded the Cougars 37-23. Hayes pointed to the six offensive boards that the Hawks held South to, with just three second-chance points, to the Hawks’ 17 second chance points off 10 offensive boards.
“Kick out threes are kind of the toughest thing to guard. They’re not matched up. And we’re fortunate to have a lot of shooters that can knock down those big shots after those o-boards,” Hayes said.
The Hawks (26-4) extended their win streak to 23 games and get to try to spoil No. 1 Tartan’s undefeated season in Thursday’s semifinals. Chaska is in the state semifinals for the first time since the program’s 2004 state title.
— Cassidy Hettesheimer
4A: Wayzata’s Wiggins doesn’t miss a beat
Wayzata last played on March 13, when it steamrolled Hopkins in the section championship. More than a week has passed leading up to today’s Class 4A state quarterfinals vs. Apple Valley at Target Center.
After having one of his best performances of the season with 30 points vs. Hopkins, Christian Wiggins hasn’t missed a beat in Wayzata’s state tournament opener.
The Iowa State recruit and Strib Varsity Boys Basketball Player of the Year had seven of his team’s first 14 points, including a layup and three-pointer to open with an 8-0 run.
Following Wiggins’ two free throws, Gophers recruit Nolen Anderson finished an Apple Valley turnover with a two-handed dunk. Max Beeninga’s layup off another steal made it 16-3 with just under 14 minutes to play in the first half.
— Marcus Fuller
4A, Pregame: Wayzata looks like the team to beat again in 4A
Wayzata won its third Class 4A title in five years last season. The Trojans entered last year’s tournament on a 10-game winning streak.
The Trojans dominated Cretin-Derham Hall in that championship game, but they also had four earlier losses to four different opponents last season.
This season, Wayzata only lost to Maple Grove when it came to in-state competition. You could argue the Trojans are an even better team than the 2025 state champions.
Four starters returned for the No. 2 seed Trojans (25-3), including seniors Nolen Anderson, Christian Wiggins and Isaac Olmstead, who averaged 56 points combined entering Tuesday’s Class 4A quarterfinal against Apple Valley. Senior Tommy Shunmugavelu is also back providing a physical inside presence.
Maple Grove beat Wayzata twice in the regular season, but the Trojans are on a seven-game winning streak, including a 105-70 win vs. Hopkins in the Class 4A, Section 6 title game.
No. 8 Apple Valley (19-10) has reached back-to-back state tournaments for the first time since the program made four straight appearances from 2015-18, including 2015 and 2018 state titles. The Eagles are led by seniors Trey Parker and Camare’ Young, who have combined to average 43 points entering Tuesday.
— Marcus Fuller
4A: Chaska returns to state semis
After defeating Lakeville South 71-53, Chaska returns to the Class 4A state semifinals for the first time since its 2004 state title, with a chance to take down undefeated Tartan on Thursday.
After trailing early, Lakeville South shook off a slow shooting start and cut Chaska’s lead to 45-43 with just under 12 minutes remaining. The Hawks used a 12-0 run to pull away, relying on sharp three-point shooting, key rebounds and its bench depth.
The Hawks finished 11-for-26 from three point range, led by sophomore forward Chase Maetzold, who finished 5-for-8 from deep with a team-high 19 points and 10 rebounds. All-Minnesota honoree Tyler Forrest scored 15 for the Hawks and added five rebounds and four assists. Chaska’s reserve depth of Marquis Connell, Matthew Welter and Jed Keenan especially stood out, as Chaska’s bench outscored South’s 21-5.
Gavin Stuart led the Cougars with 16 points, while Nolane Greene scored 13 and dished a team-high four assists.
— Cassidy Hettesheimer
4A: Bench boards for the Hawks
Leading Lakeville South 61-48, Chaska is 5:51 away from booking its trip to the 4A state semifinals. The Hawks have out-rebounded the Cougars 28-18, with 13 second-chance points to the Cougars’ three. Not only has Chaska’s bench contributed 15 points, but it’s also grabbed some big boards. Matthew Welter has six rebounds in just 10 minutes for Chaska.
— Cassidy Hettesheimer
4A: Hawks pull ahead again
With 8:11 to play, Chaska suddenly leads big again, 57-43, over Lakeville South after a 12-0 Hawks run. Matthew Welter grabbed a tough board on a missed three and fed the ball back out to Jed Keenan for a three that put Chaska up 50-43 with just under nine minutes to play. Welter, sent to the line on the Hawks’ next possession, got the assist again on a Tyler Forrest three after missing but rebounding his second free throw, and then an Evan Atkinson and-one kept the Hawks out ahead.
— Cassidy Hettesheimer
4A: Luck from long range
We’re back to the point where both Chaska and Lakeville South are shooting better from three-point range (9-for-17 for Chaska, 8-for-16 for Lakeville South) than they are overall (18-for-36 for Chaska, 15-for-34 for South). And while that stat line was indicative of some unlucky bounces on layups and put-backs early in the game, now, it’s more so that both teams are hitting big shots from deep down the back stretch, when it counts most.
— Cassidy Hettesheimer
4A: Cougars cut it close
With just over 11 minutes to go, Chaska sophomore forward Chase Maetzold is up to a game-high 17 points (5-for-7 from deep) to help the Hawks keep a 45-43 lead. But Chaska sophomore forward Nolan Greene has sunk two second-half threes of his own to keep the Cougars close.
— Cassidy Hettesheimer
4A: Target Center’s on-court tricks
With 14 minutes left in this 4A quarterfinal, Chaska has been able to keep ahold of a 42-36 lead.
After the day’s first quarterfinal, Tartan head coach Mark Klingsporn said that, sometimes, the presence of two three-point lines on the court at Target Center — the NBA line and the high-school line — can trick some players into pulling up for deeper three-point tries than they’d normally attempt in their high school gyms.
That hasn’t made good three-point shooting hard to come by in this 4A quarterfinal. Lakeville South’s Casey Fliehe sank his third three of the game to open the second half, and Chase Maetzold answered with his fourth for Chaska. Tyler Forrest hits double-figures for the Hawks with his second of the game.
— Cassidy Hettesheimer
4A: Hawks lead at half
At halftime, Chaska has a 32-26 edge over Lakeville South. The Hawks led by as many as 14 points with a 17-3 score in the first half, before the Cougars started to shake off their cold-shooting start.
A late burst for Lakeville South, highlighted by a deep three-pointer from Gavin Stuart to beat the shot clock with a minute to play, looked like it would cut the Hawks’ lead to three going into the half, but Chaska’s leading scorer, Tyler Forrest — otherwise held to a quiet 1-for-6 shooting from the floor — sunk a buzzer beater to give the Hawks some breathing room at half. He’s up to seven points for Chaska.
Chase Maetzold’s 11 points lead the Hawks, with the sophomore forward shooting 3-for-5 from deep as the team has shot 6-for-12 from three. Stuart, 4-for-6 from the floor and 2-for-3 from three, is up to a team-high 10 for Lakeville South, which is 4-for-12 from deep.
One of the Hawks’ early advantages has been points off the bench, leading South 11-2. South has managed to force eight Chaska turnovers, while coughing up just four, but the Cougars have only been able to turn those into two points.
— Cassidy Hettesheimer
4A: Tartan’s journey to its first state tourney victory since 2005 started in Las Vegas
Tartan boys basketball coach Mark Klingsporn started taking his players to Las Vegas for bonding trips the year after his 2000 state title.
The Titans were able to play some of the top teams from Nevada while also building team chemistry. That tradition continued just about every other year for more than a decade.
On Tuesday, Klingsporn’s program played in its first state tournament since 2014 and won its first state tournament game since 2005 after defeating Blaine 72-44 in the Class 4A quarterfinals.
“The things that Coach K has done for us throughout our career,” said Kevin Wilson Jr., who had 16 points Tuesday, “that’s what keeps us together.”
This year’s journey to the state tourney started in Las Vegas last November.
“That kind of brought us together a lot,” said Tyrel Pride, who had 17 points. “Outside of basketball we’re close. So, it all shows on the court.”
The Titans, who improved to 30-0 this season on Tuesday, scrimmaged against Liberty, which finished runner-up in Nevada’s Class 5A group this year.
“We were every bit as good as they were,” Klingsporn said. “We played some good competition, but it was a bonding experience for the kids more than anything else.”
Tartan returned sophomore starters Wilson and Emmanuel Oyesanmi this year, but the Vegas trip helped the newcomers become more connected on and off the floor. Senior Duke King, coming from North St. Paul, was one of four transfers, including Pride (coming back to his former school from St. Paul Johnson).
“It’s part of a lifetime experience for me,” Klingsporn said. “They’re a great group of kids. That’s why I still coach.”
— Marcus Fuller
4A: Cougars start cooking
Not so fast — Lakeville South’s Nolane Greene and Gavin Stuart strung together a two-minute, 11-0 run to cut Chaska’s lead to three, but Chase Maetzold’s third three-pointer of the day helped stifle some of the Cougars’ momentum. Chaska’s built its lead back to 25-16 with five minutes to go in the first half.
— Cassidy Hettesheimer
4A: Hawks pull ahead
Chaska, leading 17-6 halfway through the first half, has found some separation early thanks to a 14-3 Hawks run. Their leading scorer Tyler Forrest gets his first points of the day on a pair of free throws, while Jed Keenan sinks a three, now up to five points early in this quarterfinal. Nine of Chaska’s 17 points have come from their bench, including Keenan’s.
— Cassidy Hettesheimer
4A: Looks from long range
A third of the way through the first half, and Chaska leads Lakeville South 8-3. Only three pointers are going in so far today: Chaska sophomore forward Chase Maetzold sunk his second of the day, while Lakeville South senior guard Casey Fliehe put the Cougars on the board 4:12 into the first half with a corner three. Both teams are shooting better from three (Chaska 2-for-4, Lakeville South 1-for-5) than they are from the floor (Chaska 4-for-9, Lakeville South 1-for-12).
— Cassidy Hettesheimer
4A: Slow start to second quarterfinal
Chaska and Lakeville South might still be shaking off the state tournament jitters, with only a 3-0 Chaska lead nearly four minutes into the first half. Chaska sophomore forward Chase Maetzold opened the scoring when he sank a corner three in front of the Lakeville South student section just under 90 seconds into the game. The Cougars are 0-for-6 from the floor to start, but Chaska’s turned the ball over three times already and is shooting just 1-for-5.
— Cassidy Hetteheimer
4A, pregame: Chaska vs. Lakeville South
Next up, it’s a battle between No. 4 seed Lakeville South (23-6) and No. 5 Chaska (25-4) to see who gets to try to hand No. 1 Tartan its first loss of the season in Thursday’s 4A semifinals. Neither the Cougars nor the Hawks would classify as state tournament “regulars,” adding to the stakes of this year’s trip to Target Center. Lakeville South last reached state in 2011, while Chaska is making its second trip since its 2004 state title.
The Hawks are riding a 22-game win streak after starting the season 3-4, led by 6-foot-3 junior guard Tyler Forrest, an All-Minnesota honoree. Forrest averages 16.9 points per game for the Hawks and scored a game-high 21 points to lead Chaska in a 62-59 win over Prior Lake in the Class 4A Section 2 title game. Kalin Jochum, Jed Keenan and Eli Herzog all average between 10.7 and 13 points per game for the Hawks, too.
Lakeville South knocked off Farmington 76-71 in the Section 1 championship game behind four players reaching double figures: Nolane Greene (16 points), Ryker Saunders (15), Gavin Stuart (13) and Nate Owata (11). That’s been the Cougars’ M.O. for much of the season. With seven players averaging 5.8 points per game or more, they’re a deep squad that doesn’t rely on one player’s hot shooting hand on any given game day.
— Cassidy Hettesheimer
4A: Tartan advances to semifinals with defense
Tartan’s Duke King saw Blaine driving to the basket late in the second half and was ready to make a statement defensively.
The 6-foot-5 senior soared to block the shot attempt, which was met by cheers from the student section. This was one of many impressive plays on defensive end by the Titans in Tuesday’s 72-44 Class 4A quarterfinal win against the Bengals at Target Center.
On the next two Blaine possessions, Tartan forced back-to-back turnovers, including one that led to a transition slam from La’Quan Stewart and a lay-up from Emmanuel Oyesanmi to make it a 24-point advantage.
Tyrel Pride led four players in double figures for the Titans (30-0) with 17 points and seven rebounds. Kevin Wilson Jr. had 16 points, six assists and five rebounds. Emmanuel Oyesanmi and Duke King added 14 points and 13 points, respectively. The Bengals (23-6) were held to 29% shooting and committed 14 turnovers.
— Marcus Fuller
4A: Blaine finds other contributors on offensively
It was clear the Tartans focused on shutting down Blaine’s top offensive threats. That led to the Bengals shooting 25% from the field in the first half Tuesday.
The Titans stretched their lead to 47-26 with just under 13 minutes left in the second half after a layup from La’Quan Stewart. It looked like the bucket from Stewart would only make things worse for Blaine.
Blaine needed other scoring options to emerge, and that person has been junior Gavin Olson, who had a team-high eight points midway through the second half. Olson had 13 points in the section title game vs. Andover on March 12.
The Bengals cut a 21-point deficit to 47-30 on back-to-back layups from Owen Clark, but Tartan responded again to pull away.
Blaine senior Shiloh Ayitey, who averages 20 points, scored his first points with 13:24 left in the second half.
— Marcus Fuller
4A Halftime: Tartan 34, Blaine 17
At the end of the first half, Blaine’s student section chanted “overrated” to Tartan sophomore K.J. Wilson after he airballed a three-pointer, but the jeers seemed like a last resort.
The Bengals were clearly frustrated with their own offense in the first half of Tuesday’s Class 4A quarterfinal at Target Center. They shot 7-for-28 from the field (25%), including 1-for-6 from three-point range. Senior Shiloh Ayitey and sophomore Henry Semans, the team’s top two scorers this season, had a combined four points on 1-for-12 shooting from the field.
Meanwhile, Wilson leads the Titans with 11 points on 3-for-9 shooting from beyond the arc. When his shots weren’t falling, Wilson got his teammates involved with four assists in the first half. Tartan sophomore Emmanuel Oyesanmi has 10 points on 4-for-7 shooting in the first half.
— Marcus Fuller
Never heard of Liberty Classical? The Lions want to change that in a big way
John Towle stumbled across the name of a high school he had never heard of while researching schools five years ago. He had spent years as an assistant basketball coach at large suburban high schools on the east side of the Twin Cities and was hoping to find a private school where he could finish his coaching career.
Towle sent a letter to school officials, which led to an interview, which led to a job offer, which led to Towle’s boys basketball squad becoming the first Liberty Classical team in any sport to qualify for a state tournament.
The Lions’ debut is their Thursday, March 26 evening quarterfinal at Target Center.
4A: Blaine’s leading scorer having tough first half
Bengals senior Shiloh Ayitey can put up big numbers. He averaged 20 points during the regular season and had a 40-point game earlier this season.
Tartan is making sure he is not a factor offensively. Late in the first half, Ayitey went to the bench, scoreless on 0-for-5 shooting from the field.
No Blaine player had more than six points in the game trailing 33-17 late in the first half.
— Marcus Fuller
4A: Tartan sophomores take over
The Titans wouldn’t be at the state tournament without their seniors, but sophomore K.J. Wilson and Emmanuel Oyesanmi are putting on a show vs. Blaine.
Oyesanmi has been too difficult to stop off the dribble. He’s physical and using his athletic 6-4 frame, he’s been able to gett the basket and finish consistently. Wilson, the team’s top scorer, hit two three-pointers to stretch Tartan’s lead to 23-8 with less than nine minutes to play in the first half.
Wilson and Oyesanmi had 18 of their team’s first 26 points on 7-for-14 shooting from the field.
— Marcus Fuller
4A: Blaine struggles out the gate
Tartan hasn’t lost a game all season, but most of the players were toddlers the last time the program advanced to the state tournament.
That showed early with a Titans’ turnover on the opening possession, but their defense has made an immediate impacty. They forced Blaine start 0-for-9 shooting from the field in the opening minutes.
The Bengals trailed 7-0 early and didn’t get their first field goal until Gemta Tulla’s layup with just under 14 minutes left in the first half. Tartan led 13-4 after sophomore Emmanuel Oyesanmi’s basket plus the foul at 12:36.
— Marcus Fuller
4A, Pregame: Can Tartan’s sophomore star lead his team to a title?
Top-seeded Tartan (29-0) opens the Class 4A boys basketball state tournament vs. Blaine on Tuesday, March 24, at Target Center. Titans longtime coach Mark Klingsporn was on the other side of the No. 1 vs. No. 8 quarterfinal the last time his program was in the state tournament in 2014.
Hopkins, then the top seed, beat Tartan 70-58 in the quarterfinals that year. The Royals were led to the Class 4A title game by sophomore and future Gopher Amir Coffey, who hit a memorable halfcourt buzzer beater in the semifinals. Hopkins finished runner-up to Lakeville North.
After ending a 12-year state drought, Klingsporn has the No. 1 seed this time with Tartan, which is vying for its first state title since 2000. The Titans will likely go as far as sophomore Kevin Wilson Jr. takes them.
In Tartan’s last game, Wilson had 25 points in a 79-71 overtime win March 12 vs. Cretin-Derham Hall in the Class 4A, Section 4 final. In the last seven games, Wilson’s averaging 23.6 points entering the state tournament.
No. 8 Blaine (23-6) is led by senior guard Shiloh Ayitey, who averaged 22.5 points during his team’s 11-0 start to this season. Ayitey’s highs this year were 40 points against Spring Lake Park, 29 against Elk River and 28 vs. Anoka.
The Bengals, though, beat Andover in the Section 7 championship without Ayitey having a big night (16 points). Sophomore guard Henry Semans led five players in double figures with 21 points. Semans, a 5-11 infielder, is the No. 2 ranked player in the 2028 class for baseball.
Marcus Fuller is Strib Varsity's Insider reporter, providing high school beat coverage, features, analysis and recruiting updates. He's a former longtime Gophers and college sports writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune.
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