John Towle stumbled across the name of a high school he had never heard of while researching schools five years ago. He had spent years as an assistant basketball coach at large suburban high schools on the east side of the Twin Cities and was hoping to find a private school where he could finish his coaching career.

One name caught his attention. Liberty Classical Academy in White Bear Lake.

Towle has been involved in Minnesota prep basketball for nearly four decades and lives reasonably close to that school, but he knew nothing about it.

“I looked to see if they had basketball,” he said.

Lions head coach John Towle fist bumps William Gilbert during practice Monday, March 23. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

They did. Towle sent a letter to school officials, which led to an interview, which led to a job offer, which led to Towle’s boys basketball squad becoming the first Liberty Classical team in any sport to qualify for a state tournament. The Lions’ debut is their Class 1A quarterfinal against Red Lake County at 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, at Target Center.

Liberty plays home games on what might be the smallest varsity court in Minnesota. The Lions have one of the state’s top scorers in Sam Rupnow, who is averaging 29.2 points per game. They are 27-2 and have outscored opponents by more than 1,000 points. Their starting lineup is filled with athletic players who throw down impressive dunks.

Never heard of the school? Don’t worry. They get that a lot. They plan on using the Class 1A state tournament as their own advertisement.

Head coach John Towle watches as Ethan Richter makes a layup during practice Monday, March 23, at Liberty Classical Academy. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

“We want to win the whole thing,” senior guard Ethan Richter said. “Not just be at Target Center and admire the other teams.”