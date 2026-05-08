Big weekend for baseball, basketball and volleyball across Twin Cities

It’s a busy time for youth and high school sports this Mother’s Day weekend.

There won’t be another opportunity this year to watch the state’s best AAU boys and girls basketball teams and club volleyball teams playing in the Twin Cities — at the same time.

Here’s what happening:

Boys basketball

More than 500 boys teams, from third-graders to juniors in high school, are competing in the Prep Hoops Battle at the Lakes at various sites, including the top 16U and 17U teams May 8-10 at Hopkins.

D1 Minnesota will play Friday, May 8 at the Royals Athletic Center in Minnetonka before leaving the state to compete on the Adidas 3SSB circuit in front of Division I college basketball coaches later this month.

D1 Minnesota 17U is led by Maple Grove’s Baboucarr Ann, who is the only non-senior in the state with a scholarship offer from Gophers coach Niko Medved. Other notable players on the team include Maple Grove’s Jack Thelen, Edina’s Vinny Cronin, Totino-Grace’s Malachi Hill, Minnehaha Academy’s Kellen Troup and Chaska’s Tyler Forrest.

Girls basketball

The AAU girls state basketball tournament, held in gymnasiums in Bloomington and Shakopee, begins Friday, May 8 and concludes Sunday, May 10. Hundreds of teams from fourth-graders up to juniors in high school will compete for titles