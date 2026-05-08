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Big weekend for baseball, basketball and volleyball across Twin Cities

Hundreds of teams at the AAU, club and high school level will compete in marquee events at various venues this weekend.

There will be hundreds of local young athletes playing in high school and non-school events this weekend. (Marcus Fuller/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
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By Marcus Fuller

The Minnesota Star Tribune

It’s a busy time for youth and high school sports this Mother’s Day weekend.

There won’t be another opportunity this year to watch the state’s best AAU boys and girls basketball teams and club volleyball teams playing in the Twin Cities — at the same time.

Here’s what happening:

Boys basketball

More than 500 boys teams, from third-graders to juniors in high school, are competing in the Prep Hoops Battle at the Lakes at various sites, including the top 16U and 17U teams May 8-10 at Hopkins.

D1 Minnesota will play Friday, May 8 at the Royals Athletic Center in Minnetonka before leaving the state to compete on the Adidas 3SSB circuit in front of Division I college basketball coaches later this month.

D1 Minnesota 17U is led by Maple Grove’s Baboucarr Ann, who is the only non-senior in the state with a scholarship offer from Gophers coach Niko Medved. Other notable players on the team include Maple Grove’s Jack Thelen, Edina’s Vinny Cronin, Totino-Grace’s Malachi Hill, Minnehaha Academy’s Kellen Troup and Chaska’s Tyler Forrest.

Girls basketball

The AAU girls state basketball tournament, held in gymnasiums in Bloomington and Shakopee, begins Friday, May 8 and concludes Sunday, May 10. Hundreds of teams from fourth-graders up to juniors in high school will compete for titles

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Minnesota Fury, led by Hill-Murray’s Mya Wilson and Ashlee Wilson, Andover’s Logan Miller and Rosemount junior Amisha Ramlall, a Gophers recruit, has No. 1 seeds in the top 17U and 16U divisions. MN Fury, North Tartan, Metro Stars and Minnesota Stars are the best programs contending for state AAU girls titles at Bloomington Jefferson.

Girls volleyball

Northern Lights, featuring Kaelyn Bjorklund from Lakeville South and Mesa Jameson from Eagan, both All-Americans, is hosting an AAU Super Regional volleyball event featuring hundreds of teams 13U through 17U at their facility at the Midwest Volleyball Warehouse in Burnsville.

Recent Coverage

Baseball

Eight high school teams are competing in the third annual Baseball Day Minnesota on Saturday, May 9, in Delano. Strib Varsity will again offer exclusive livestreams of every game from Baseball Day Minnesota as part of its partnership with event organizer Prep Baseball Minnesota.

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About the Author

Marcus Fuller

Reporter

Marcus Fuller is Strib Varsity's Insider reporter, providing high school beat coverage, features, analysis and recruiting updates. He's a former longtime Gophers and college sports writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

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