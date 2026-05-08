Minnesota high school sports scores and results for May 5-7

Cloquet 507, Hibbing 428.5, Hermantown 428, Mora 400.5, Chisago Lakes 382.5, North Branch 358.5, Duluth Denfeld 308.5, Proctor 271, Esko 265.5, Pine City 238
Class 1A, Section 2
LCWM/Nicollet 729, Maple River 705.5, JWP/WEM 676, St. Clair/Immanuel Lutheran 586, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 577.5, Mankato Loyola/Cleveland/MCA 555.5, United South Central/Alden-Conger 522.5, Sibley East 514.5, River Valley 506, Jackson County Central 349.5, NRHEG 348.5, Blue Earth Area 286, GHEC/Truman/Martin Luther 261.5, Medford 252
Class 1A, Section 4
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 1221, St. Croix Prep 1131, Concordia Academy 1105, St. Agnes 1057.5, Nova Classical 915, Parnassus Prep 901, Maple Lake 858.5, PACT/Legacy 806, Math & Science 766, Trinity/Unity 703, Norwood Young America 690, West Lutheran 689, Hiawatha Collegiate 656, Mayer Lutheran 605, NW Nighthawks 523, NLA/LILA 497.5, Liberty Classical 477.5, Twin Cities Academy/Great River 471, CHOF 241, New Life Academy 172, Holy Trinity 71
Class 1A, Section 5
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