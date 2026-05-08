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Minnesota high school sports scores and results for May 5-7

Track and field, golf and boys tennis results from around the state.

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By Joel Rippel

The Minnesota Star Tribune

GOLF • BOYS

MAY 5

ST. PAUL CITY

At Highland National G.C.

Central 178, Harding 258. Medalist: Eli Moseman, Central, 42.

At Highland National G.C.

Highland Park 173, Central 178. Medalist: Everett Smith, Central, 41.

GOLF • GIRLS

MAY 7

ST. PAUL CITY

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At Phalen G.C.

Johnson 261, Central 279. Medalists: Aeris Yang, Johnson, and Malin Moore, Central, 58.

MAY 5

Related Coverage

ST. PAUL CITY

At Phalen G.C.

Johnson 263, Harding 269. Medalist: Aeris Yang, Johnson, 55.

TENNIS • BOYS

MAY 7

METRO WEST

Chanhassen 7, Waconia 0

MINNESOTA

Providence Academy 4, Westonka 3

Wayzata 6, Madison (Wis.) West 1

MAY 6

MINNESOTA

Hermantown 5, Duluth Denfeld 2

Holy Angels 7, Mounds Park Academy 0

Mahtomedi 5, St. Paul Central 2

Waconia 6, Mankato East 1

MAY 5

METRO EAST

St. Thomas Academy 5, Mahtomedi 2

TRACK AND FIELD • BOYS

MAY 7

DAVE SIEBEN INVITATIONAL

At Melrose

Sauk Centre 134.5, Perham 131, Melrose 102, Minnewaska Area 101.5, Upsala/Swanville 60.5, Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball 58, Albany 42.5, St. John’s Prep 42, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 18, Alexandria Community Christian 11

MAY 6

INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC

Breck and Minnehaha Academy 68, Blake 64, Providence Academy 20, Mounds Park Academy 10

SECTION TRUE TEAM

Class 2A, Section 3

St. Croix Lutheran 598, Simley 576.5, Mpls. Roosevelt 542, St. Paul Como Park 515, Cretin-Derham Hall 499, St. Paul Academy 469, Hill-Murray 452, South St. Paul 413.5, St. Paul Washington 369, St. Paul Humboldt 324, Mpls. South 311, St. Paul Johnson 184

Class 2A, Section 6

Orono 582.5, Rockford 578, Willmar 519.5, Eagle Ridge/International School/Chesterton 488.5, New London-Spicer 438.5, Delano 417.5, Providence Academy 406.5, Litchfield 406, Westonka 356, Dassel-Cokato 322, Hutchinson 307.5, Holy Family 240.5

MAY 5

SECTION TRUE TEAM

Class 3A, Section 1

Mankato East 1030, Rochester Century 854.5, Farmington 841.5, Owatonna 810.5, New Prague 787, Mankato West 704.5, Rochester John Marshall 671.5, Northfield 631.5, Rochester Mayo 624, Austin 411

Class 3A, Section 4

Osseo 788, Maple Grove 782, Champlin Park 727.5, St. Michael-Albertville 718, Anoka 696, Coon Rapids 693.5, Andover 563.5, Elk River 525, Rogers 461.5

Class 3A, Section 5

Blaine 1160, Cambridge-Isanti 956, Spring Lake Park 844, Forest Lake 743.5, Centennial 733, Irondale 732, Duluth East 589.5, Park Center 541, St. Francis 514.5, Mahtomedi 490.5

Class 3A, Section 6

Mounds View 1070.5, Edina 961.5, Roseville 735, Two Rivers 668.5, Mpls. Washburn 581.5, Mpls. Southwest 538, St. Paul Highland Park 449.5, St. Paul Central 405.5, North St. Paul 364

Class 3A, Section 8

Brainerd 833.5, Moorhead 824, Sartell 679, Alexandria 638.5, Monticello 556, Bemidji 464, Sauk Rapids-Rice 442, Buffalo 288

Class 2A, Section 4

Totino-Grace 577.5, St. Anthony 564.5, DeLaSalle 520, Mpls. Edison 469.5, Richfield 460.5, Holy Angels 437.5, Mpls. North 403, Cooper 318, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 309, Mpls. Camden 260, Fridley 257, Columbia Heights 209.5

Class 2A, Section 7

Cloquet 507, Hibbing 428.5, Hermantown 428, Mora 400.5, Chisago Lakes 382.5, North Branch 358.5, Duluth Denfeld 308.5, Proctor 271, Esko 265.5, Pine City 238

Class 1A, Section 2

LCWM/Nicollet 729, Maple River 705.5, JWP/WEM 676, St. Clair/Immanuel Lutheran 586, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 577.5, Mankato Loyola/Cleveland/MCA 555.5, United South Central/Alden-Conger 522.5, Sibley East 514.5, River Valley 506, Jackson County Central 349.5, NRHEG 348.5, Blue Earth Area 286, GHEC/Truman/Martin Luther 261.5, Medford 252

Class 1A, Section 4

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 1221, St. Croix Prep 1131, Concordia Academy 1105, St. Agnes 1057.5, Nova Classical 915, Parnassus Prep 901, Maple Lake 858.5, PACT/Legacy 806, Math & Science 766, Trinity/Unity 703, Norwood Young America 690, West Lutheran 689, Hiawatha Collegiate 656, Mayer Lutheran 605, NW Nighthawks 523, NLA/LILA 497.5, Liberty Classical 477.5, Twin Cities Academy/Great River 471, CHOF 241, New Life Academy 172, Holy Trinity 71

Class 1A, Section 5

Holdingford 547, Montevideo 469, Morris/Chokio-Alberta 366, MACCRAY/RCW 351, Benson/K-M-S 340.5, Royalton 294.5, Yellow Medicine East 213.5, Paynesville/Belgrade-Brooten 89.5, St. Cloud Christian 86

TRACK AND FIELD • GIRLS

MAY 7

DAVE SIEBEN INIVTATIONAL

At Melrose

Perham and Minnewaska Area 146.5, Albany 104.5, Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball 86, Melrose 73.83, Sauk Centre 59.33, St. John’s Prep 28, Upsala/Swanville 27.5, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 15.83, St. Cloud Christian 13, Alexandria Community Christian 1

NORWOOD YOUNG AMERICA INVITE

Mayer Lutheran 129.5, Norwood Young America 88.5, Lester Prairie 14, Holy Trinity 11

MAY 6

INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC

Breck 100, Blake 60, Minnehaha Academy 54, Providence Academy 20, Mounds Park Academy 12

SECTION TRUE TEAM

Class 3A, Section 7

Wayzata 952.5, Minnetonka 897.5, Eden Prairie 829, Waconia 757, Hopkins 756, Chanhassen 550, Chaska 484, Armstrong 420.5, St. Louis Park 273.5

Class 2A, Section 3

South St. Paul 682.5, Hill-Murray 627, Visitation 617, St. Paul Academy 607, St. Croix Lutheran 592, Mpls. Roosevelt 456, Cretin-Derham Hall 422, Mpls. South 354.5, Simley 344, St. Paul Como Park 321, St. Paul Washington 315, St. Paul Humboldt 242, St. Paul Johnson 58

Class 2A, Section 6

Orono 625.5, Delano 590.5, Providence Academy 556.5, Willmar 545, Rockford 518, Westonka 447, New London-Spicer 440.5, Litchfield 356.5, Eagle Ridge/Chesterton/International School 256.5, Dassel-Cokato 225, Holy Family 218, Hutchinson 205

MAY 5

SECTION TRUE TEAM

Class 3A, Section 1

Mankato West 906, Mankato East 863.5, Farmington 804, Rochester Century 803.5, Owatonna 787.5, Rochester Mayo 757, Northfield 756, Rochester John Marshall 684, New Prague 660.5, Austin 343

Class 3A, Section 4

Rogers 915.5, Maple Grove 840, St. Michael-Albertville 775, Osseo 738.5, Elk River 668.5, Anoka 645, Andover 571, Coon Rapids 507.5, Champlin Park 315

Class 3A, Section 5

Blaine 1127, Forest Lake 976.5, Centennial 899.5, Duluth East 765, Cambridge-Isanti 677.5, St. Francis 655, Spring Lake Park 647, Irondale 569.5, Mahtomedi 498.5, Park Center 489.5

Class 3A, Section 6

Mounds View 986, Edina 912, Roseville 901.5, Two Rivers 660, Mpls. Washburn 637, St. Paul Highland Park 557.5, Mpls. Southwest 529, St. Paul Central 411, North St. Paul 254

Class 3A, Section 8

Moorhead 810, Alexandria 775, Brainerd 772, Sartell 645, Monticello 505, Bemidji 452, Buffalo 450.5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 349.5

Class 2A, Section 4

St. Anthony 643, DeLaSalle 630, Holy Angels 556.5, Totino-Grace 528, Richfield 512.5, Mpls. Edison 451.5, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 357, Columbia Heights 268, Mpls. Camden 251, Cooper 169, Fridley 133.5, Mpls. North 123

Class 2A, Section 7

Chisago Lakes 500.5, North Branch 425.5, Hibbing 384, Esko 382, Pine City 374, Hermantown 328, Mora 320, Proctor 312.5, Duluth Denfeld 297.5, Cloquet 256

Class 1A, Section 2

St. Clair/Immanuel Lutheran 719, JWP/WEM 707.5, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 702.5, Mankato Loyola/Cleveland/MCA 602, Sibley East 576.5, LCWM/Nicollet 535.5, Blue Earth Area 497.5, River Valley 477.5, Jackson County Central 456.5, NRHEG 433.5, Maple River 416.5, United South Central/Alden-Conger 349, Medford 189.5, GHEC/Truman/Martin Luther 169

Class 1A, Section 4

Concordia Academy 1107, PACT/Legacy 1099, St. Croix Prep 1074, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 1000, St. Agnes 925.5, Trinity/Unity 891, Mayer Lutheran 827.5, Nova Classical 799.5, Maple Lake 723, West Lutheran 709, Norwood Young America 705.5, NLA/LILA 676, Parnassus Prep 656, Math & Science 529, NW Nighthawks 412, Hiawatha Collegiate 376, Twin Cities Academy/Great River 338, Holy Trinity 221.5, New Life Academy 189, CHOF 180, Liberty Classical 125

Class 1A, Section 5

Holdingford 505.5, Benson/K-M-S 396.5, Montevideo 391.5, MACCRAY/RCW 374.5, Morris/Chokio-Alberta 324.5, Paynesville/Belgrade-Brooten 306.5, Royalton 258, Yellow Medicine East 173, St. Cloud Christian 116

Submit scores and results for boys and girls track and field, boys and girls golf, boys tennis, badminton and adaptive sports to varsityscores@startribune.com.

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About the Author

Joel Rippel

News Assistant

Joel Rippel writes about sports for the Star Tribune.

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