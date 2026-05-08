Minnesota high school sports scores and results for May 5-7

Concordia Academy 1107, PACT/Legacy 1099, St. Croix Prep 1074, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 1000, St. Agnes 925.5, Trinity/Unity 891, Mayer Lutheran 827.5, Nova Classical 799.5, Maple Lake 723, West Lutheran 709, Norwood Young America 705.5, NLA/LILA 676, Parnassus Prep 656, Math & Science 529, NW Nighthawks 412, Hiawatha Collegiate 376, Twin Cities Academy/Great River 338, Holy Trinity 221.5, New Life Academy 189, CHOF 180, Liberty Classical 125

Class 1A, Section 5

Holdingford 505.5, Benson/K-M-S 396.5, Montevideo 391.5, MACCRAY/RCW 374.5, Morris/Chokio-Alberta 324.5, Paynesville/Belgrade-Brooten 306.5, Royalton 258, Yellow Medicine East 173, St. Cloud Christian 116

Submit scores and results for boys and girls track and field, boys and girls golf, boys tennis, badminton and adaptive sports to varsityscores@startribune.com.