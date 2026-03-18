Predicting the boys basketball state tournament: Picks for all four brackets

Strib Varsity writer Marcus Fuller offers his predictions on which boys basketball teams will advance to the semifinals and championship games and which will become champions in Class 4A through Class 1A next week at Target Center in Minneapolis and Williams Arena at the University of Minnesota.

Here are the tournament brackets for 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A.

The Strib Varsity Boys Basketball Hub breaks down the schedule by day.

Class 4A

Marcus says …

In the quarterfinals: The Wayzata tandem of Nolen Anderson and Christian Wiggins vs. the Apple Valley tandem of Camare’ Young and Tre Parker is an intriguing matchup. No. 2 seed vs. No. 7 seed might be one-sided comparing teams, but Anderson and Wiggins need to score close to their average of 44 points to outplay Parker and Young, who average 42.9 points combined.

Top-seeded Tartan is heavily favored against No. 8 Blaine, which is making its first tournament appearance since 2016. The Titans’ drought goes further back to 2014, but they were in a much tougher section that required going through Cretin-Derham Hall.

No. 4 Lakeville South vs. No. 5 Chaska is a case of slight disrespect for the lower seed. The Hawks are on a 21-game winning streak, but the Cougars beat them 68-61 in the season opener. That happens again. Maple Grove will be tested more than any 4A higher seed in the No. 3 vs. No. 6 game. Defending 3A champion Alexandria falls just short of an upset in the opening round after moving up a class.

In the semifinals: Tartan and Lakeville South wouldn’t be much of a competitive football matchup, but the Titans have the talent advantage on the hardcourt. They will stretch their winning streak to 31 straight games. Wayzata has the tougher semifinal vs. Lake Conference rival Maple Grove, but it’s tough to beat a team three times in a season. The Trojans get revenge on the bigger stage after two close regular-season losses to the Crimson.