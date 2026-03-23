Meet a dozen boys basketball players looking to lead their teams to a state title

March Madness continues in Minnesota this week with the boys basketball state tournament at Williams Arena and Target Center.

Fans will see some future college basketball players among the 32 teams competing for a state championship in four classifications.

Among the hundreds of players in the tournament, here are the 12 who have the best chance of leading their teams to a title.

Players are listed in alphabetical order, with their teams’ classification.

Nolen Anderson

Wayzata senior forward

The 6-8 Gophers recruit would’ve been the MVP of last year’s state title game. In his first season with the Trojans after transferring from Eden Prairie, Anderson finished with team-highs of 24 points and 10 rebounds in the championship game win vs. Cretin-Derham Hall at the Barn. He led Wayzata in scoring during the regular season with 23 points per game this year.

Noah Asuma

Cherry senior guard (1A)

Gophers guard Isaac Asuma won a state title with Cherry before going to college, but it was his younger brother, Noah, who led the team with 22 points in the 2024 Class 1A championship vs. Fertile-Beltrami. Noah, a Gophers baseball recruit, had 18 points in a championship game loss vs. Dawson-Boyd last year. Isaac is now a sophomore with the Gophers. Noah is a senior, and his cousin, Isaiah, is one of the top scorers in the state as a junior.