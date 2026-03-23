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Meet a dozen boys basketball players looking to lead their teams to a state title

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These 12 boys basketball players will look to shine under the lights at Williams Arena and Target Center.

Only a sophomore, Tartan guard Kevin Wilson Jr. (0) has led the Titans to their first state trip in 12 years and is one of the players fans should see at the tournament. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
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By Marcus Fuller

The Minnesota Star Tribune

March Madness continues in Minnesota this week with the boys basketball state tournament at Williams Arena and Target Center.

Fans will see some future college basketball players among the 32 teams competing for a state championship in four classifications.

Among the hundreds of players in the tournament, here are the 12 who have the best chance of leading their teams to a title.

Players are listed in alphabetical order, with their teams’ classification.

Nolen Anderson

Wayzata senior forward

The 6-8 Gophers recruit would’ve been the MVP of last year’s state title game. In his first season with the Trojans after transferring from Eden Prairie, Anderson finished with team-highs of 24 points and 10 rebounds in the championship game win vs. Cretin-Derham Hall at the Barn. He led Wayzata in scoring during the regular season with 23 points per game this year.

Noah Asuma

Cherry senior guard (1A)

Gophers guard Isaac Asuma won a state title with Cherry before going to college, but it was his younger brother, Noah, who led the team with 22 points in the 2024 Class 1A championship vs. Fertile-Beltrami. Noah, a Gophers baseball recruit, had 18 points in a championship game loss vs. Dawson-Boyd last year. Isaac is now a sophomore with the Gophers. Noah is a senior, and his cousin, Isaiah, is one of the top scorers in the state as a junior.

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Daulton Bauer

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton senior guard

The 5-foot-7 guard is one of the shortest starters in the state tournament, but he has the potential to make as big an impact as anyone. The 2,000-point career scorer broke JWP’s school record this season. He and his younger brother, Gavin, combined to average more than 44 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists entering the section finals.

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DeAngelo Dungey

Totino-Grace senior guard

Dungey, who previously played at Breck, gives the Eagles a consistent scoring threat, either attacking the basket or shooting from long range. The 6-4 combo guard averaged nearly 24 points during an eight-game stretch to keep Totino-Grace undefeated in January and February. Dungey, who fits well with returnees Malachi Hill, Dothan Ijadimbola and Tian Chatman, has state tournament experience from Breck’s 2A championship team in 2024.

Max Iversen

Maple Grove senior guard

Iversen committed to North Dakota State last summer before his transfer to Maple Grove was official. He proved himself worthy of a Division I offer on the AAU recruiting trail. The 6-3 sharpshooter didn’t disappoint in his first season with the Crimson, leading them in scoring (19.8) and three-pointers made (94) entering the state tournament, including two 30-point games and a season-high eight three-pointers vs. Rogers.

Alex Loos

Goodhue sophomore guard

The 6-3 Loos opened eyes last season when he led Goodhue with nearly 19 points per game as a freshman, including 15 points and 11 rebounds in last season’s Class 1A quarterfinal loss. The Wildcats moved up to 2A and are led by senior Luke Roschen, but Loos has the potential to have a breakout tourney. He has three 30-point games this season, including 34 points on 5-for-9 three-point shooting vs. Lake City in the Class 2A, Section 1 quarterfinals.

Kale Misegades

Henning senior guard

Henning coach Randy Misegades guided the program to its first Class 1A title in 2019. His son has the chance to lead the 30-0 Hornets to their second. Kale, a 6-3 Southwest Minnesota State recruit, had 39 points and 11 rebounds in the Section 6 championship game vs. Park Christian. Henning’s all-time leading scorer also had a program-record 50-point game during the regular season vs. Hankinson.

Waleed Muhammad

Richfield junior guard

Another Breck transfer, the 6-2 combo guard averaged 19 points and nearly eight rebounds in the last five games for the Spartans entering the state tournament. His best games during that stretch were 26 points vs. Minneapolis South, 25 points vs. Cooper and 20 points and 10 rebounds in the Class 3A, Section 6 title game vs. Orono.

Deron Russell

Waseca senior guard

There isn’t a more explosive scorer in the state tournament than the bouncy 6-1 Russell, who had back-to-back 30-plus point performances to lead Waseca to the Class 2A championship game last year. The North Dakota State football recruit was even more unstoppable at times this season with highs of 48 and 51 points during the regular season.

Kamar Thomas

DeLaSalle junior guard

One of DeLaSalle’s best victories this season came when Thomas went coast to coast for the game-winning layup in an 82-81 win on Jan. 31 against Cretin-Derham Hall. The Islanders have a strong junior trio with Thomas, Jaeden Udean and Deon Wallace-Johnson, but Thomas will be needed for DLS to win its first state title since 2019.

Christian Wiggins

Wayzata senior guard

There isn’t a more complete player in the state than Wiggins, who can score 40 points in a game and shut down the opponent’s top scoring threat. The Iowa State recruit went to the state championship game in his first two seasons with Wayzata, which included 21 points in last year’s state final vs. CDH.

Kevin Wilson Jr.

Tartan sophomore guard

The best shooter in the state’s 2028 class had Division I coaches in attendance when he scored 25 points to lead the Titans to their first state trip in 12 years after beating Cretin-Derham Hall in the Class 4A, Section 4 final. Wilson reminds longtime Tartan coach Mark Klingsporn of program legend Jake Sullivan, who led the Titans to the 2000 state championship.

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About the Author

Marcus Fuller

Reporter

Marcus Fuller is Strib Varsity's Insider reporter, providing high school beat coverage, features, analysis and recruiting updates. He's a former longtime Gophers and college sports writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

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