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Lakeville South girls basketball coach Blake Nicols resigns

Lakeville South needs a new girls basketball coach as well as a boys hockey coach.

The Lakeville South girls basketball program will need a new coach after Blake Nicols resigned after two seasons. (Provided/Zenfolio)
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By Joe Christensen

The Minnesota Star Tribune

The coaching carousel keeps spinning ‘round and ‘round in Lakeville.

Blake Nicols, the girls basketball coach at Lakeville South the past two seasons, has resigned, according to school board documents published Friday, March 20.

The why was not disclosed. Sources say Nicols was placed on leave from his teaching position, and district documents show his probationary teaching contract was not renewed.

Sources said several members of the Cougars girls basketball team plan to attend the March 24 Lakeville school board meeting to show their support for him.

The Nicols news came one day after South boys hockey coach Josh Storm resigned at the school district’s request. Storm had been placed on leave Jan. 28, pending an investigation, and then the district reinstated him to teach but not coach.

The Lakeville Public School District, citing employee privacy, has declined comment, but Storm and Nicols are listed in the March 24 school board agenda as coaches who have resigned.

Nicols, 36, taught business at South. Storm, 44, remains a physical education teacher at the school.

Storm has declined comment, and Nicols could not be reached for comment March 20. Both are Bethel graduates, and Nicols also coaches with the Minnesota Fury AAU program.

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Meanwhile, over at Lakeville North, Buck Kochevar remains a fixture as its girls hockey coach. He was nearly ousted last October, when the school district finished a months-long investigation.

Kochevar thought he had be fired until 19 of his players turned out to the school board meeting to save his job. This past season, he led Lakeville North back to the state tournament.

In two seasons under Nicols, Lakeville South went 13-14 and 18-10, losing to Lakeville North in the Class 4A, Section 1 semifinals in February.

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About the Author

Joe Christensen

Strib Varsity Enterprise Reporter

Joe Christensen is our Strib Varsity Enterprise Reporter and moved into this position after several years as an editor. Joe graduated from the University of Minnesota and spent 15 years covering Major League Baseball, including stops at the Riverside Press-Enterprise and Baltimore Sun. He joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in 2005.

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