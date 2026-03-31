Taco Bell Team of the Week: Minnehaha Academy’s boys basketball state championship team

The expectation for Minnehaha Academy boys basketball was always to win championships after the success of recent alumni and current NBA standouts Chet Holmgren and Jalen Suggs.

Still, the Redhawks entered this year’s boys basketball state tournament as the No. 3 seed in Class 2A. They were also the youngest team in the field and Jadee Jones was in his first year as head coach.

This year’s team could have leaned into a rebuilding period and taken time to live up to the program’s winning tradition, right? Why wait, though?

Minnehaha Academy won its first Class 2A title since 2021 after ending No. 1-ranked Goodhue’s 24-game winning streak with an 81-69 victory at Williams Arena on Saturday, March 28.

For their title run, Jones and his Redhawks were named Strib Varsity’s Taco Bell Team of the Week.

“I could not be more proud of my team,” Jones said. “They showed a ton of character, a ton of grit.”

Minnehaha Academy trailed Goodhue by two points at halftime, but it outscored the Wildcats 53-39 in the second half on 65% shooting from the field, including 5-for-7 from three-point range and 14-for-19 from the foul line.

Kellen Troup scored 20 of his team-high 24 points in the second half on 8-for-9 shooting from the field, to go with eight rebounds.