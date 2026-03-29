Skip to main content
Strib Varsity Homepage

Here are the five players who stood out at the boys basketball state tournament

Dothan Ijadimbola, Jamin Metzger, Trey Parker, Kalin Jochum, Kellen Troup each had standout performances at the state tournament.

Totino-Grace forward Dothan Ijadimbola (0) emphatically dunks the ball against DeLaSalle in the second half of the boys basketball 3A state championship game at Williams Arena. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Comment

By Marcus Fuller and Cassidy Hettesheimer

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Thirty-two teams full of talented players filled Williams Arena and Target Center for five days for the 2026 boys basketball state tournament, but five players stood out above the rest.

Dothan Ijadmibola

Totino-Grace senior guard

Idjadmibola, a 6-6 forward committed to Drake, had played big minutes in the Eagles’ 2024 Class 3A championship win as a sophomore. After falling in the state quarterfinals last season to eventual champion Alexandria, Ijadmibola and Totino-Grace were intent on getting back to the top of 3A by winning the program’s fourth title in five years.

Dothan Ijadimbola of Totino-Grace shoots a free throw against Minneapolis South in the quarterfinals. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Ijadmibola posted double-doubles in both the Eagles’ quarterfinal win over Minneapolis South (22 points, 11 rebounds) and in the Eagles’ 72-70 championship win over DeLaSalle (13 points, 10 rebounds). He had a game-high four steals, plus a block, in a semifinal win over Northfield.

“Obviously, there’s a standard here [at Totino-Grace], and for me to go out on that standard, it means a lot to me,” Ijadmibola said. “Couldn’t have done it without these guys and the rest of guys in the locker room. This team meant so much to me this whole entire year.”

Jamin Metzger

Hills-Beaver Creek senior forward

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound Division II Sioux Falls football signee proved that he was one of the best players on high school’s biggest stage for football and basketball.

Hills-Beaver Creek forward Jamin Metzger (5) celebrates after making a basket while being fouled by Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton late in the second half of the MSHSL boys basketball 1A state championship game. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Metzger led the Patriots to the 9-Player football title vs. Hillcrest Lutheran Academy as a quarterback. He didn’t miss a beat on the hardcourt as HBC’s leading scorer and rebounder this season, which helped the program reached its first ever state tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

In three state tourney games, Metzger averaged nearly 19 points and 11 rebounds, highlighted by his 22-point, 13-rebound performance in Saturday’s 64-33 win against Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton in the Class A championship.

“We knew we had the experience coming back,” Metzger said. “We just kind of had to put all the pieces together. Last year we came up short in the section championship. This year was our year.”

Kellen Troup

Related Coverage

Minnehaha Academy junior forward

If Troup was a few inches taller, he might have been mistaken for Chet Holmgren out there in Minnehaha Academy’s 81-69 Class 2A victory against Goodhue at the Barn. Wink. Wink.

The bouncy 6-7 junior scored 20 of his team-high 24 points in the second half, including 4-for-4 from three-point range. Troup hadn’t hit a three-pointer (0-for-5 in first two games) in the tourney until that moment.

Minnehaha Academy's Kellen Troup reacts after making a three-pointer against Goodhue in the second half during a Class 2A boys basketball state tournament championship game Saturday, March 28, 2026 at Williams Arena. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Redhawks used a game-changing 10-1 run to stretch their lead to 12 points in the second half after back-to-back threes from Troup, who also finished 10-for-15 from the field and with nine rebounds.

In three tournament games, Troup averaged 19 points and 10 rebounds, but what his teammates remembered most were his rim-rattling dunks, especially during Minnehaha Academy’s rally to put away Goodhue in the title game.

“Not just us on the floor, but everybody in the gym kind of felt that dunk and it made everyone stand up and go crazy,” said junior Ayden Green, who had 20 points Saturday. “At that point, we realized that it was that time and we needed to just keep going.”

Trey Parker

Apple Valley senior guard

Apple Valley coach David Collier knew he had something special when he convinced Trey Parker and Camare’ Young to stick around all four years at his program.

That might sound funny talking about high school players, but college basketball isn’t the only transfer portal. Parker and Young both shined in the Eagles’ run to the program’s first title game since 2018.

Apple Valley guard Trey Parker (5) attempts a shot from the three-point line during warmups before the Class 4A boys basketball state tournament championship game against Chaska Saturday, March 28, 2026 at Williams Arena. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

But the 6-2 Parker was scorching hot from three-point range in the state tournament. He shot 8-for-16 from three-point range combined in wins vs. Wayzata and Maple Grove in the first two games.

In Saturday’s championship against Chaska, Parker finished with a game-high 33 points.

Kalin Jochum

Chaska junior forward

Chaska guard Kalin Jochum (41) struggles to maintain the ball against Apple Valley forward Ryan Christiansen (32) in the second half during the Class 4A boys basketball state tournament championship game Saturday, March 28, 2026 at Williams Arena. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Chaska’s Kalin Jochum hit two free throws with under a minute left to give his team a 61-55 lead over Apple Valley in the Class 4A state championship game, but those weren’t his only clutch foul shots.

Jochum also hit two shots from the charity stripe when Trey Parker nailed his sixth three-pointer to get the Eagles within 57-55 with 90 seconds remaining.

The junior forward sealed the game with his final free throws to make it 63-55 with 26.2 left. He finished tied with a team-best 12 points.

Jochum also had 17 points in Chaska’s win over No. 1-ranked Tartan in the tournament semifinals.

Comment

About the Authors

Marcus Fuller

Reporter

Marcus Fuller is Strib Varsity's Insider reporter, providing high school beat coverage, features, analysis and recruiting updates. He's a former longtime Gophers and college sports writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See More

Cassidy Hettesheimer

Sports reporter

Cassidy Hettesheimer is a high school sports reporter for Strib Varsity.

See More

More From Boys Basketball

Relive the four state championship games of the 2026 boys basketball state tournament

Boys Basketball

Comments