Here are the five players who stood out at the boys basketball state tournament

Thirty-two teams full of talented players filled Williams Arena and Target Center for five days for the 2026 boys basketball state tournament, but five players stood out above the rest.

Dothan Ijadmibola

Totino-Grace senior guard

Idjadmibola, a 6-6 forward committed to Drake, had played big minutes in the Eagles’ 2024 Class 3A championship win as a sophomore. After falling in the state quarterfinals last season to eventual champion Alexandria, Ijadmibola and Totino-Grace were intent on getting back to the top of 3A by winning the program’s fourth title in five years.

Dothan Ijadimbola of Totino-Grace shoots a free throw against Minneapolis South in the quarterfinals. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Ijadmibola posted double-doubles in both the Eagles’ quarterfinal win over Minneapolis South (22 points, 11 rebounds) and in the Eagles’ 72-70 championship win over DeLaSalle (13 points, 10 rebounds). He had a game-high four steals, plus a block, in a semifinal win over Northfield.

“Obviously, there’s a standard here [at Totino-Grace], and for me to go out on that standard, it means a lot to me,” Ijadmibola said. “Couldn’t have done it without these guys and the rest of guys in the locker room. This team meant so much to me this whole entire year.”

Jamin Metzger

Hills-Beaver Creek senior forward

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound Division II Sioux Falls football signee proved that he was one of the best players on high school’s biggest stage for football and basketball.

Hills-Beaver Creek forward Jamin Metzger (5) celebrates after making a basket while being fouled by Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton late in the second half of the MSHSL boys basketball 1A state championship game. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Metzger led the Patriots to the 9-Player football title vs. Hillcrest Lutheran Academy as a quarterback. He didn’t miss a beat on the hardcourt as HBC’s leading scorer and rebounder this season, which helped the program reached its first ever state tournament.