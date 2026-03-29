Here are the five players who stood out at the boys basketball state tournament

Thirty-two teams full of talented players filled Williams Arena and Target Center for five days for the 2026 boys basketball state tournament, but five players stood out above the rest.
Dothan Ijadmibola
Totino-Gracesenior guard
Idjadmibola, a 6-6 forward committed to Drake, had played big minutes in the Eagles’ 2024 Class 3A championship win as a sophomore. After falling in the state quarterfinals last season to eventual champion Alexandria, Ijadmibola and Totino-Grace were intent on getting back to the top of 3A by winning the program’s fourth title in five years.
Ijadmibola posted double-doubles in both the Eagles’ quarterfinal win over Minneapolis South (22 points, 11 rebounds) and in the Eagles’ 72-70 championship win over DeLaSalle (13 points, 10 rebounds). He had a game-high four steals, plus a block, in a semifinal win over Northfield.
“Obviously, there’s a standard here [at Totino-Grace], and for me to go out on that standard, it means a lot to me,” Ijadmibola said. “Couldn’t have done it without these guys and the rest of guys in the locker room. This team meant so much to me this whole entire year.”
Jamin Metzger
Hills-Beaver Creek senior forward
The 6-foot-5, 210-pound Division II Sioux Falls football signee proved that he was one of the best players on high school’s biggest stage for football and basketball.
Metzger led the Patriots to the 9-Player football title vs. Hillcrest Lutheran Academy as a quarterback. He didn’t miss a beat on the hardcourt as HBC’s leading scorer and rebounder this season, which helped the program reached its first ever state tournament.
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In three state tourney games, Metzger averaged nearly 19 points and 11 rebounds, highlighted by his 22-point, 13-rebound performance in Saturday’s 64-33 win against Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton in the Class A championship.
“We knew we had the experience coming back,” Metzger said. “We just kind of had to put all the pieces together. Last year we came up short in the section championship. This year was our year.”
If Troup was a few inches taller, he might have been mistaken for Chet Holmgren out there in Minnehaha Academy’s 81-69 Class 2A victory against Goodhue at the Barn. Wink. Wink.
The bouncy 6-7 junior scored 20 of his team-high 24 points in the second half, including 4-for-4 from three-point range. Troup hadn’t hit a three-pointer (0-for-5 in first two games) in the tourney until that moment.
The Redhawks used a game-changing 10-1 run to stretch their lead to 12 points in the second half after back-to-back threes from Troup, who also finished 10-for-15 from the field and with nine rebounds.
In three tournament games, Troup averaged 19 points and 10 rebounds, but what his teammates remembered most were his rim-rattling dunks, especially during Minnehaha Academy’s rally to put away Goodhue in the title game.
“Not just us on the floor, but everybody in the gym kind of felt that dunk and it made everyone stand up and go crazy,” said junior Ayden Green, who had 20 points Saturday. “At that point, we realized that it was that time and we needed to just keep going.”
Trey Parker
Apple Valley senior guard
Apple Valley coach David Collier knew he had something special when he convinced Trey Parker and Camare’ Young to stick around all four years at his program.
That might sound funny talking about high school players, but college basketball isn’t the only transfer portal. Parker and Young both shined in the Eagles’ run to the program’s first title game since 2018.
But the 6-2 Parker was scorching hot from three-point range in the state tournament. He shot 8-for-16 from three-point range combined in wins vs. Wayzata and Maple Grove in the first two games.
In Saturday’s championship against Chaska, Parker finished with a game-high 33 points.
Kalin Jochum
Chaska junior forward
Chaska’s Kalin Jochum hit two free throws with under a minute left to give his team a 61-55 lead over Apple Valley in the Class 4A state championship game, but those weren’t his only clutch foul shots.
Jochum also hit two shots from the charity stripe when Trey Parker nailed his sixth three-pointer to get the Eagles within 57-55 with 90 seconds remaining.
The junior forward sealed the game with his final free throws to make it 63-55 with 26.2 left. He finished tied with a team-best 12 points.
Jochum also had 17 points in Chaska’s win over No. 1-ranked Tartan in the tournament semifinals.
Marcus Fuller is Strib Varsity's Insider reporter, providing high school beat coverage, features, analysis and recruiting updates. He's a former longtime Gophers and college sports writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune.
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