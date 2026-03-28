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Hills-Beaver Creek doubles up titles with Class A basketball championship to go with nine-man football

The Patriots, who were led by Jamin Metzger with 22 points and 13 rebounds, dominated Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton to win the Class A basketball title.

Hills-Beaver Creek celebrates after defeating Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 64-33 in the MSHSL boys basketball 1A state championship game at Williams Arena in on Saturday, March 28. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
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By Marcus Fuller

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Jamin Metzger, Micah Bush and teammates thought they were living a dream when they returned home with their Hills-Beaver Creek football team after winning the nine-man title in the fall.

Fans lined the streets in town to celebrate the team’s first Prep Bowl title since 1990.

So you can imagine the type of crowd that will meet the Patriots when they bring back their Class A basketball championship trophy after Saturday’s convincing 64-33 victory against Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton at Williams Arena.

“I think basketball will be bigger,” said Metzger, who led his team with 22 points and 13 rebounds. “Basketball is the first time ever. We’ve had a lot of great teams come through HBC, but it feels good that we’re the ones to finally do it after all these years.”

Hills-Beaver Creek coach Chad Rauk might need time to put it into perspective what it means to have a group of players who won both football and basketball state titles in the same school year.

“I don’t know if we’ll ever see that again,” Rauk said. “Especially at a small school. A Class A school where you can go football and basketball. It just goes to show you that if you get the right players with the right mindset and want put the right work in, the results prove themselves.”

The 6-5, 210-pound Metzger, a Division II Sioux Falls quarterback commit, was too athletic and powerful in the paint to stop for Class A foes this year, which included averaging 18.7 points and 11 rebounds in three state tournament games. Sophomore Brodie Metzger, a talented wide receiver, also had 13 points, eight rebounds and three steals Saturday.

Bush, a 6-1, 175-pound South Dakota State safety recruit, had 10 points and seven rebounds Saturday, but his team-high 20 points led Hills-Beaver Creek past top-seeded Henning 71-67 in overtime in Friday’s semifinals.

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“We’ve been competing for so long,” Bush said about playing both sports at the varsity level. “Basketball is just special. For me, it was my favorite sport growing up for a long time. It’s just so much fun playing with all these guys. Spending time at the hotel and bus rides. It was such an amazing experience.”

The Patriots (30-3) led 32-9 at halftime Saturday after holding their opponent to 3-for-24 shooting from the field in the first half, which included ending the half with a 19-3 run.

“We’ve been all playing together since fifth grade,” senior Edduardo Wegener said. “We don’t like to lose.”

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Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (30-4) averaged 80 points per game during a seven-game win streak entering the program’s first state title game but ran into the most physical opponent it played maybe all season.

The Bulldogs, who were led by Gavin Bauer’s 11 points, cut their deficit twice to 11 points in the second half after a 17-5 run capped by Daulton Bauer’s layup to make it 37-26 with 13½ minutes left in the second half. They were outscored 27-7 the rest of the way.

“You can tell they’re football players,” J-W-P coach Nick James said. “Very athletic. Very strong. What do we do? We have one guy over 6-foot in our rotation. Just makes it more physical. It was a tough hill [to climb], but these guys have battled all year.”

When did Hills-Beaver Creek believe it could make the program’s first ever run to the boys basketball state tournament? That started last year when the same group suffered a 59-52 loss to Dawson-Boyd in the Class A, Section 3 title game.

Dawson-Boyd went on to win the Class A championship, so the Patriots in basketball thought why not us this year?

“We took them wire to wire, so we knew we had the team,” Rauk said. “When you can put these athletes with their selflessness and how they play for each other and want to play for the community and the team, then anything is possible.”

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About the Author

Marcus Fuller

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Marcus Fuller is Strib Varsity's Insider reporter, providing high school beat coverage, features, analysis and recruiting updates. He's a former longtime Gophers and college sports writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

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