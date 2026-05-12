Strib Varsity Athletes of the Week: Seven who met high standards

Alayna Adamez

Park of Cottage Grove • softball

The Park softball team won eight straight games between late April and early May thanks to Adamez’s elite performance at the plate. The senior catcher homered in seven straight games. During a recent five-game stretch, she batted .625 with six home runs and 15 RBI.

Through May 10, the Wolfpack were 15-4, with Adamez batting .538 and leading the state with 12 home runs and 34 RBI this season. She will play at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville next season.

“It has been amazing to see the poise and maturity grow through the years,” Park softball coach Tony Young said. “One of the most feared hitters in the state. Nobody I want more at the plate with the game on the line.”

Carson Deibele

Monticello • baseball

One of the most accomplished three-sport athletes in Minnesota, Deibele made his presence felt on the diamond in Monticello’s 4-3 win vs. Big Lake at Baseball Day in Delano this past weekend.

Standing 6-feet-4, Deibele picked up the victory after recording 14 strikeouts in six innings. He also hit 1-for-3 with a run scored.

As a junior this season, Deibele also excelled in football and basketball. He was the starting quarterback for a Magic squad that battled Elk River in a 27-23 loss in the Class 5A, Section 7 title game. He surpassed 1,000 career points on the hardcourt, which included a 46-point performance during the winter.