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Eagan boys basketball hires Isaiah Robinson as new coach

Robinson previously coached at Two Rivers and also has ties to rising AAU program.

UM Gophers basketball team opened their season with a skills and scrimmage session Friday night. Andre Hollins headed for the rim in the dunk contest.
Eagan recently hired Isaiah Robinson as its boys basketball coach. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)
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By Marcus Fuller

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Newly hired Eagan boys basketball coach Isaiah Robinson has a résumé heavy on the AAU side. He believes his experience outside of school-sponsored sports gave him the edge during the hiring process.

“They definitely looked at that as a strength,” said Robinson, who coached at Two Rivers the last two seasons and at Hoop Habits, an AAU and training program, since 2024.

Eagan moved on from Kevin McKenzie, who had coached the program since 2019. The Wildcats lost to Apple Valley in the section championship the last two seasons and finished third in the Class 4A state tournament in 2024.

Eagan was 20-9 this past season.

Robinson coached the Two Rivers boys basketball team for the past two years. He is a 2016 graduate of the Mendota Heights high school, which was formerly known as Henry Sibley High School.

Robinson said he wanted to build a winning program at his alma mater but saw an opportunity in Eagan.

“What I brought to the table is the route they wanted to move in,” Robinson said, “being young, passionate about the basketball space and being able to connect with kids on a deep level.”

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Robinson’s experience in the South Suburban Conference dates back to his time on Eastview’s staff in 2023 and 2024.

“Winning is a huge aspect in high school sports, but being able to connect with the community on a deep level is really important,” Robinson said. “I’m confident with the support of the community, we can continue on with what was already built here the last few years.”

At the AAU level, Robinson has coached with Team Tyus, and the Hoop Habit’s 16U team is 18-0 this spring under his direction.

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“We’ve been able to build something strong [at Hoop Habit],” Robinson said. “It’s not just AAU. It’s connecting with training and all types of different things with a new facility.”

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About the Author

Marcus Fuller

Reporter

Marcus Fuller is Strib Varsity's Insider reporter, providing high school beat coverage, features, analysis and recruiting updates. He's a former longtime Gophers and college sports writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

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