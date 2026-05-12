Eagan boys basketball hires Isaiah Robinson as new coach

Newly hired Eagan boys basketball coach Isaiah Robinson has a résumé heavy on the AAU side. He believes his experience outside of school-sponsored sports gave him the edge during the hiring process.

“They definitely looked at that as a strength,” said Robinson, who coached at Two Rivers the last two seasons and at Hoop Habits, an AAU and training program, since 2024.

Eagan moved on from Kevin McKenzie, who had coached the program since 2019. The Wildcats lost to Apple Valley in the section championship the last two seasons and finished third in the Class 4A state tournament in 2024.

Eagan was 20-9 this past season.

Robinson coached the Two Rivers boys basketball team for the past two years. He is a 2016 graduate of the Mendota Heights high school, which was formerly known as Henry Sibley High School.

Robinson said he wanted to build a winning program at his alma mater but saw an opportunity in Eagan.

“What I brought to the table is the route they wanted to move in,” Robinson said, “being young, passionate about the basketball space and being able to connect with kids on a deep level.”