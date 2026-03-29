Chaska defeats Apple Valley 63-55 to win Class 4A boys basketball championship

One of the most impressive and improbable state championship runs in recent years culminated with No. 5-seeded Chaska defeating No. 7 seed Apple Valley 63-55 on Saturday, March 28, for the Hawks’ first Class 4A boys basketball title since 2004.

The genesis of that improbable run of 25 straight wins started weeks into the 2025-26 season, when Chaska coach Nick Hayes challenged his team after a 3-4 start to become a group that not only played together, but made defense a major part of its identity.

“It’s hard to find words for how proud I am of these guys,” said Hayes, who said his team held the final six opponents to 60 points or fewer. “We always talk team basketball. It just shows the guys were bought in playing team ball. Offense is fun, but we talk about defense is winning championships.”

The Hawks’ first win in the streak came less than 24 hours after a three-point loss to Prior Lake in the Shakopee Holiday Classic on Dec. 29.

They beat Minnetonka the following day to end the event, and then dominated Andover on the road by 34 points the following week, which started a winning streak that lasted the entire season.

A program that won 21 games the previous two seasons combined would suddenly win 25 in a row.

Hear from the Chaska boys basketball team following their Class 4A state championship victory over Apple Valley Saturday at Williams Arena.

“That week of practice was fantastic,” Hayes said about the first victory of the 25-game winning streak. “We pushed the guys and called them out and they responded.”