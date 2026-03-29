Chaska defeats Apple Valley 63-55 to win Class 4A boys basketball championship
The Hawks won 11 games last season and started 3-4 this season before claiming the program’s first title since 2004.
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Marcus Fuller
Reporter
Marcus Fuller is Strib Varsity's Insider reporter, providing high school beat coverage, features, analysis and recruiting updates. He's a former longtime Gophers and college sports writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune.See More
Alicia Tipcke
Strib Varsity videographer
Alicia Tipcke is a video reporter for Strib Varsity. Prior to joining the Minnesota Star Tribune in 2025, she spent seven and a half years as a multimedia journalist and sports director for WDIO-TV in Duluth. A Stillwater native, Alicia graduated from the College of St. Scholastica in 2018.See More
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