Skip to main content
Strib Varsity Homepage

Wayzata standout Christian Wiggins named Minnesota Mr. Basketball

The Trojans senior guard received the highest individual honor in the state after averaging 21.4 points per game this season.

Wayzata senior guard Christian Wiggins, the Strib Varsity boys basketball player of the year, is pictured March 17 at Wayzata High School. (Anthony Soufflé/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Comment

By Marcus Fuller

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Wayzata senior guard Christian Wiggins earned the state’s highest individual boys basketball honor in being named Minnesota’s Mr. Basketball during a presentation Sunday, March 29.

Wiggins, who was also named Strib Varsity’s Player of the Year, averaged 21.4 points per game this season for the Trojans (27-4), who won the Class 4A consolation championship.

The 6-foot-5 Iowa State recruit averaged 25.4 points in his last five games, including 30 points against Hopkins to help Wayzata advance to its sixth consecutive state tournament.

Recent Coverage

Last season, Wiggins led the Trojans to their third state title in five years. They were upset 75-73 by Apple Valley in the Class 4A quarterfinals on March 24, but Wiggins still scored a game-high 27 points, including 13-for-14 free-throw shooting in the loss.

Wiggins is Wayzata’s second Mr. Basketball in three seasons. Forward Jackson McAndrew, who just completed his second season at Creighton, won the award in 2024. Alexandria’s Chase Thompson was last year’s winner.

Comment

About the Author

Marcus Fuller

Reporter

Marcus Fuller is Strib Varsity's Insider reporter, providing high school beat coverage, features, analysis and recruiting updates. He's a former longtime Gophers and college sports writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See More
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Boys Basketball

Chaska defeats Apple Valley 63-55 to win Class 4A boys basketball championship

Boys Basketball

Relive the four state championship games of the 2026 boys basketball state tournament

Boys Basketball

Comments