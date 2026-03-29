Wayzata standout Christian Wiggins named Minnesota Mr. Basketball

Wayzata senior guard Christian Wiggins earned the state’s highest individual boys basketball honor in being named Minnesota’s Mr. Basketball during a presentation Sunday, March 29.

Wiggins, who was also named Strib Varsity’s Player of the Year, averaged 21.4 points per game this season for the Trojans (27-4), who won the Class 4A consolation championship.

The 6-foot-5 Iowa State recruit averaged 25.4 points in his last five games, including 30 points against Hopkins to help Wayzata advance to its sixth consecutive state tournament.