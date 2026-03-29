Wayzata standout Christian Wiggins named Minnesota Mr. Basketball

Wayzata senior guard Christian Wiggins earned the state’s highest individual boys basketball honor in being named Minnesota’s Mr. Basketball during a presentation Sunday, March 29.
Wiggins, who was also named Strib Varsity’s Player of the Year, averaged 21.4 points per game this season for the Trojans (27-4), who won the Class 4A consolation championship.
The 6-foot-5 Iowa State recruit averaged 25.4 points in his last five games, including 30 points against Hopkins to help Wayzata advance to its sixth consecutive state tournament.
Last season, Wiggins led the Trojans to their third state title in five years. They were upset 75-73 by Apple Valley in the Class 4A quarterfinals on March 24, but Wiggins still scored a game-high 27 points, including 13-for-14 free-throw shooting in the loss.
Wiggins is Wayzata’s second Mr. Basketball in three seasons. Forward Jackson McAndrew, who just completed his second season at Creighton, won the award in 2024. Alexandria’s Chase Thompson was last year’s winner.
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