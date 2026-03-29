Minnehaha Academy wins sixth Class 2A title after beating Goodhue 81-69

For one half, Minnehaha Academy junior forward Kellen Troup’s state championship game experience was best described as a mess.

The other half? Everything he could have hoped for.

After missing most of the first half while saddled with foul trouble, the 6-foot-7 wing had a dominant performance after halftime to lead Minnehaha Academy to an 81-69 victory over Goodhue in the Class 2A championship game Saturday, March 28, at Williams Arena.

Troup is the Redhawks’ interior threat, an athletic leaper who can jump over opponents while also showing a deft outside shooting touch.

His role is often accompanied by leaps of athleticism to throw down inspiring dunks or elevating over opponents to snare nearly impossible rebounds.

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On March 28, Troup picked up his second foul early in the game and his third with five minutes left in the first half, relegating him to the bench until the early minutes of the second half.

When he finally returned with only four points and one rebound, Minnehaha Academy was struggling to deal with Goodhue’s varied offensive threats.

After spending so much time on the bench, Troup was eager to make his mark on game. He drained a three-pointer, the first sign that he was ready to rejoin the flow.