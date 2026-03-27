Live: Henning, Hills-Beaver Creek locked in back-and-forth battle

With just over 10 minutes remaining, undefeated and No. 1 seed Henning has a slim second-half lead over Hills-Beaver Creek in the Class 1A semifinal.

Coming up next: Red Lake County vs. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton in the second semifinal.

Here’s more of what you need to know about the state tournament:

View the complete brackets for 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A and follow live scores on our boys basketball hub.

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Henning and Hills-Beaver Creek locked in back-and-forth battle

Class 1A semifinals

Henning took a five-point lead to start the second half with Kale Misegades scoring his 17th point on a jumper a few minutes into the period, but Hills-Beaver Creek used a 5-0 run to tie it 37-37.

That’s pretty much how the start of the second half would go for both teams, with several lead changes over an eight-minute period.

Micah Bush gave the Patriots a 41-39 lead at the 14:04 mark, but Misegades tied the game on a layup on the next possession for Henning.

The Hornets trailed again a minute before Easton Misegades’ three-pointer made it 44-42 with 12:48 left in the second half.