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Live: Henning, Hills-Beaver Creek locked in back-and-forth battle

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The winner will play either Red Lake County or J-W-P in Saturday’s title game at 12 p.m.

Jamin Metzger (5) of Hills-Beaver Creek attempts a shot while defended by Todd Bjerke from Henning in the first half of the Class 1A boys basketball state tournament semifinals at Williams Arena. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
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By Marcus Fuller, Olivia Hicks and Jim Paulsen

The Minnesota Star Tribune

With just over 10 minutes remaining, undefeated and No. 1 seed Henning has a slim second-half lead over Hills-Beaver Creek in the Class 1A semifinal.

Coming up next: Red Lake County vs. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton in the second semifinal.

Here’s more of what you need to know about the state tournament:

View the complete brackets for 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A and follow live scores on our boys basketball hub.

. . .

Henning and Hills-Beaver Creek locked in back-and-forth battle

Class 1A semifinals

Henning took a five-point lead to start the second half with Kale Misegades scoring his 17th point on a jumper a few minutes into the period, but Hills-Beaver Creek used a 5-0 run to tie it 37-37.

That’s pretty much how the start of the second half would go for both teams, with several lead changes over an eight-minute period.

Micah Bush gave the Patriots a 41-39 lead at the 14:04 mark, but Misegades tied the game on a layup on the next possession for Henning.

The Hornets trailed again a minute before Easton Misegades’ three-pointer made it 44-42 with 12:48 left in the second half.

Both teams were shooting over 50% from the field at that point.

— Marcus Fuller

Halftime: Henning 33, Hills-Beaver Creek 31

Recent Coverage

Class 1A semifinals

Henning, the No. 1 team in Class 1A, won by an average margin of 30 points and averaged nearly 80 points per game entering the state tournament.

The Hornets, though, found themselves having a tough time pulling away in the last three games, including a 72-61 win vs. Park Christian in the Section 6 final and a 61-45 win vs. Upsala in the state quarterfinals.

Riggins Rheault (23) of Hills-Beaver Creek and Zack Wiederich (2) of Henning battle for the ball in the first half. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

In the first half today, Hills-Beaver Creek twice took the lead, including 31-30 on Jamin Metzger’s layup with 1:18 left. It took a three-pointer from Beck Thorson to keep Henning ahead at halftime.

Kale Misegades leads the Hornets with 15 points on 5-for-7 shooting. The Patriots are being led by Micah Bush with nine points on 4-for-6 field goals.

— Marcus Fuller

Misegades can’t be stopped but HBC takes brief lead

Class 1A semifinals

Hills-Beaver Creek tried to keep Henning star Kale Misegades from dominating the first half of today’s semifinal, but that was a tall task for any defender.

The 6-3 senior guard’s movement without the ball is Steph Curry-like, getting himself open from beyond the arc or for mid-range jumpers off ball screens. Misegades scored his 15th point to give the Hornets a 28-22 lead around the four-minute mark.

Kale Misegades (11) of Henning and Micah Bush (0) of Hills-Beaver Creek battle for the ball in the first half. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

That didn’t keep Hills-Beaver Creek from fighting back to take the 29-28 lead after a 7-0 run was capped by Micah Bush with a layup less than two minutes remaining.

Beck Thorson’s three-pointer late in the first half helped Henning answer to lead 33-31.

— Marcus Fuller

1A: Metzger boys get Hills-Beaver Creek back into the game

Class 1A semifinals

Jamin and Karson Metzger scored eight straight points for Hills-Beaver Creek during a run to cut within 17-16 after a layup from Karson with 8:41 to play in the first half.

Henning’s Kale Misegades was the first player in the game to get into double figures with 10 points, including his second three-pointer to give his team a seven-point lead early.

The Hornets couldn’t stretch their lead with HBC’s size advantage as a factor. The Patriots cut it to a two-point deficit on a three-pointer from Micah Bush, but Henning answered with a shot from beyond the arc from Todd Bjerke to make it 23-19 at 5:39 to play in the half.

— Marcus Fuller

Football champion HBC looking to play in hoops state final

Class 1A semifinals

Hills-Beaver Creek was one of two schools that made the state basketball tournament this year after winning Prep Bowl titles in football in the fall.

The Patriots are the only ones still standing after Jackson County Central lost in the quarterfinals, but you can read about their journey to state here:

— Marcus Fuller

Three-point barrage to open semifinal matchup

Class 1A semifinals

Beck Thorson (10) of Henning defends Micah Bush (0) of Hills-Beaver Creek in the first half. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Four of the first six field goals for Hills-Beaver Creek and Henning were three-pointers in today’s semifinal matchup at Williams Arena.

Senior guard Kale Misegades, a member of Strib Varsity’s 2026 All-Minnesota team, hit his first shot from beyond the arc to spark a 10-2 run for Henning to start the game.

Hills-Beaver Creek got its second three-pointer of the contest from Riggins Rheault to make it 10-8 with 13:20 left in the first half.

— Marcus Fuller

Pregame: Henning vs. Hills-Beaver Creek

Class 1A semifinals

Top-seeded Henning (31-0) rolls into today’s semifinals at Williams Arena against No. 5 Hills-Beaver Creek, continuing its quest to be the first Class 1A team to win the title and go undefeated since Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa was 33-0 in 2012. The Hornets got 35 points and 16 rebounds from Mr. Basketball finalist Kale Misegades in a quarterfinal win vs. Upsala.

Hills-Beaver Creek (28-3) defeated No. 4 Southland 72-69 in a tightly-contested quarterfinal matchup of two programs in their first state tournament appearance, which also snapped Southland’s 23-game winning streak.

The Patriots were led by Jamin and Brodie Metzger with a combined 55 points and 13 rebounds to advance to the semifinals.

— Marcus Fuller

The system has leveled the playing field for small schools. There’s just not as much glory. Or mingling.

Class 1A semifinals

Preschool kiddos at a high school basketball pep fest?

It might not be a common sight at big-city high schools.

But there they were in the Henning school on Wednesday, benches full of chubby-cheeked urchins, holding their handmade signs-on-a-stick and cheering the boys basketball team that was on its way once again this year to the state tournament in the Twin Cities. By Thursday, March 26, Henning had advanced to the semifinals.

This is what happens in small-town school districts. Henning, population 854, only has one school for grades K-12, so the youngest kids get a taste of the excitement, too. Everyone goes to the pep fest.

From around the state, seven of Minnesota’s smallest rural schools are sending their boys basketball teams to state this week. They’re coming from all corners of Minnesota - the Arrowhead, the Iowa state line, the northwest, central, spittin’ distance from South Dakota, and from Henning, which is in my own backyard in Otter Tail County. They will get the chance, this week, to see who is crowned the best of the little schools.

Continue reading Karen Tolkkinen’s column: I kind of wish rural schools still played against the Blaines and Wayzatas

Go here to see which team Strib Varsity predicted will win the game

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About the Authors

Marcus Fuller

Reporter

Marcus Fuller is Strib Varsity's Insider reporter, providing high school beat coverage, features, analysis and recruiting updates. He's a former longtime Gophers and college sports writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

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Olivia Hicks

Strib Varsity Reporter

Olivia Hicks is a reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

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Jim Paulsen

Reporter

Jim Paulsen is a high school sports reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

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