Live: Henning, Hills-Beaver Creek locked in back-and-forth battle

Live: Henning, Hills-Beaver Creek locked in back-and-forth battleStrib Varsity
The winner will play either Red Lake County or J-W-P in Saturday’s title game at 12 p.m.
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Marcus Fuller
Reporter
Marcus Fuller is Strib Varsity's Insider reporter, providing high school beat coverage, features, analysis and recruiting updates. He's a former longtime Gophers and college sports writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune.See More
Olivia Hicks
Strib Varsity Reporter
Olivia Hicks is a reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.See More
Jim Paulsen
Reporter
Jim Paulsen is a high school sports reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.See More
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