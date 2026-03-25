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Live: Northfield takes lead over Mankato East with minutes remaining

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The winner plays No. 1 seed Totino-Grace in Thursday’s semifinals.

Totino-Grace fans cheer at Williams Arena during the Class 3A quarterfinals between Minneapolis South and Totino-Grace. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
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By Marcus Fuller, Cassidy Hettesheimer and Jim Paulsen

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Northfield, playing in its first boys basketball state tournament game since 1932, took the lead over Mankato East late in the second half after trailing the entire game.

The winner plays No. 1 seed Totino-Grace in Thursday’s semifinals.

Follow updates from the second day of the boys basketball state tournament below, and visit Strib Varsity’s boys basketball hub for scores, schedules and stories.

Here’s more of what you need to know about the tournament:

. . .

3A: Oakland comes up big

Northfield senior guard Kayden Oakland got a three-point play when he finished another tough layup through contact, with 31.2 seconds to play. Timeout called, but Northfield leads Mankato East 55-49 with 27.3 to play. That might seal the deal for the Raiders.

— Cassidy Hettesheimer

3A: From deep, in crunch time

With four minutes to play, Northfield leads Mankato East 49-46. Corner three-pointers from JT Graupmann and Tyler Hupton gave the Raiders their biggest lead of the game, but Mankato East’s Lucas Gustafson answered with his own pull-up three from the top of the key.

— Cassidy Hettesheimer

3A: Raiders out ahead

Northfield took its first lead of the game with 7:24 left to play, thanks to a JT Graupmann three-pointer, which he sank in front of his own bench off an assist from Tyler Holz, who has a team-high four assists. Graupmann has a game-high 16 points. The Raiders trailed by 14 in the first half.

— Cassidy Hettesheimer

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3A: Raiders fight for control

Northfield has been quick in transition to try and grab a hold of momentum here, headed into the game’s final 10 minutes trailing Mankato East 40-36. They’ve got nine steals and eight fast break points, including Eli Bengston’s latest layup.

Though the Cougars are getting help from a wide array of scorers, Mankato East standout Lucas Gustafson has had a quieter game, now at four points and missing the free throw on an and-one opportunity. The Cougars are just 1-for-6 from the line.

— Cassidy Hettesheimer

3A: Northfield cuts it close

With just over 12 minutes to play, Northfield has narrowed Mankato East’s lead to 35-32. The Raiders’ All-Minnesota guard Kayden Oakland is up to 13 points, nine in the second half, his latest bucket coming off a nice leaping tip-in off a lob from JT Graupmann from outside the arc.

— Cassidy Hettesheimer

3A: Raiders find Oakland

Northfield senior guard Kayden Oakland has a quick five points to open the second half, already more than he scored in the first half, thanks to two tough drives to the basket, the second drawing a foul as he finished through contact. Mankato East countered with a Mason Diede three-pointer before an early timeout helps both teams regroup three minutes into the second half. Mankato East 35, Northfield 26.

— Cassidy Hettesheimer

3A: Scrimmage kept Totino-Grace sharp during break before state

Totino-Grace’s Nick Carroll prepares his team to play in the postseason as well as anyone.

Still, Carroll needed to change his routine this year.

The Gophers women’s basketball team hosted the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament last week, so that pushed back the start of the boys state tournament.

Dothan Ijadimbola of Totino-Grace steals the ball from Ramadan Ibrahim (3) of Minneapolis South in the second half at Williams Arena. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The top-seeded Eagles played one of the toughest schedules, but they also needed to find a way to stay sharp with a week off. They scrimmaged defending 3A champion Alexandria, a team that moved up to Class 4A this season.

Carroll’s decision to find competition during the break paid off with Wednesday’s 90-56 win in the Class 3A quarterfinals against Minneapolis South at the Barn.

“We have standards that we want to play at” Carroll said. “These guys have been in a lot of battles this year by way of scrimmages or games. They’ve played against a lot of the best teams in the state. We do that to find out where the cracks in the dam are.”

Senior Dothan Ijadimbola, who had 22 points and 11 rebounds Wednesday, said scrimmaging against Alexandria didn’t bring back memories of losing to them in last year’s Class 3A semifinals. That kept TG from playing for its fourth straight state title.

The Eagles got revenge against the Cardinals with a 92-90 road win Feb. 26 in the regular season, but the scrimmage was a different setting.

“We sharpened our knives,” Ijadimbola said. “Obviously, Alexandria’s a good team. So being able to scrimmage them before we come out here after a long week, I feel like made sure we were ready for what was to come.”

— Marcus Fuller

3A: Mankato East up at half

At halftime, No. 5 seed Mankato East leads No. 4 Northfield, 32-21. Seven Cougars scored in the first half of this 3A quarterfinal, led by eight points by 6-foot-9 post Braden Petzel. Petzel also has a team-high seven rebounds. The Cougars are out-rebounding the Raiders 21-13 early, including 8-2 on the offensive glass, with 12 second-chance points for Mankato East.

East starting forward Amari Nobles went down with what appeared to be a lower left leg injury with around eight minutes remaining in the first half and had to be helped off the court, not putting weight on his left leg. He has not checked back into the game for the Cougars since.

The Cougars’ defense managed to contain the Raiders’ 21-points-per-game scorer, Kayden Oakland, to just four first-half points. Northfield senior forward JT Graupmann has a team-high 13 points on 5-for-7 shooting, plus three boards. Sophomore guard Liam Oakland’s three steals and two blocks have helped bolster the Raiders’ defense.

— Cassidy Hettesheimer

3A: Cougars respond with a run

Mankato East rallied after star Amari Nobles exited the game, going on a 12-3 run to double up the lead on Northfield to 28-14 with 3:56 left to play in the first half, forcing a Northfield timeout. After the Cougars missed their first seven tries from three-point range, Briggs Meyer and Griffin Schott hit back-to-back threes, and Meyer grabbed a big offensive board for a tip-in putback. The Cougars’ defense is holding Northfield to just 6-for-18 shooting from the field.

— Cassidy Hettesheimer

3A: East leads, but Nobles out

Halfway through the first half, Northfield has started to settle in, at one point cutting Mankato East’s lead to three with a three-point play from JT Graupmann, who finished a layup through contact.

But just as quickly, East is back with breathing room, leading 16-9 after another bucket from Cougars post Braden Petzel, who is up to a game-high six points, and a layup from Griffin Schott who came flying into the paint. Schott went off the raised floor of Williams Arena to the left of the basket but is all right after getting a helping hand from a Raiders player.

On the next possession, Cougars forward Amari Nobles, one of the team’s leading scorers with four points in 10 minutes, went down with what appeared to be a lower leg injury. He had to be helped off by two members of the coaching staff, arms around their shoulders, holding his left foot off the ground.

— Cassidy Hettesheimer

3A: Cougars lead early

Four minutes in, Mankato East has the early edge over Northfield, leading 10-2 after forcing four quick Raiders turnovers and finding four different Cougars for early baskets. The Raiders will have a tall task, literally, finding ways to drive inside and create quality scoring looks against Mankato East’s 6-foot-9 post Braden Petzel. He’s already got four points.

— Cassidy Hettesheimer

3A, pregame: No. 4 Northfield (25-3) vs last year’s state runner up, No. 5 Mankato East (21-7).

This trip to Williams Arena been a long time coming for Northfield; the Raiders snapped a 94-year state tournament drought with a Section 1 championship win over Austin.

“I think Amelia Earhart was flying around the world,” Northfield coach and alumni Matt Christensen told Strib Varsity reporter Marcus Fuller when discussing the team’s last tournament appearance in 1932.

All-Minnesota senior forward Kayden Oakland, a South Dakota State football commit, averages 21 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game for the Raiders.

While Mankato East finished second in Class 3A in both 2024 and 2025, the Cougars will look a little different heading into the program’s 14th trip to state. After last season, head coach Joe Madson resigned after 24 years leading the Cougars, hoping to catch more of his kids athletic careers, including that of his son, Brogan, who graduated last season and played his freshman year at Sioux Falls after leading the Cougars in scoring. Tony Ball took over the Cougars program.

Senior guard Lucas Gustafson, a Northwestern College commit, is now Mankato East’s go-to scorer and had 28 points in a 72-53 win over St. Peter in the Section 2 championship game. Senior Amari Nobles, a 6-foot-7 forward and another player to watch for the Cougars, scored 20 in that win.

These two teams started their seasons against one another, a 74-72 Mankato East victory on Dec. 2. Northfield got revenge in a 62-58 Raiders win on Jan. 24.

— Cassidy Hettesheimer

3A Final: Totino-Grace 90, Minneapolis South 56

Senior Dothan Ijadimbola finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds to lead top-seeded Totino-Grace to a convincing 90-56 victory against No. 8 Minneapolis South at Williams Arena.

Dothan Ijadimbola of Totino-Grace shoots a free throw in the second half at Williams Arena. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Ijadimbola had 13 points in the second half for Totino-Grace (25-2), which won its 20th game in a row. It will be playing in the semifinals for the sixth straight season, which included three consecutive state titles from 2022-24.

The Eagles will play the winner of No. 4 Northfield vs. No. 5 Mankato East on Thursday.

The Tigers (21-9) were led by Jumair Wright with 21 points, eight rebounds and six assists, but he also had 11 of his team’s 24 turnovers. DeAngelo Dungey added 15 points and seven of TG’s 18 steals in the game.

— Marcus Fuller

3A: Tigers turnovers fuel transition game for the Eagles

Malachi Hill (4) of Totino-Grace reaches for loose ball in the second half at Williams Arena. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minneapolis South’s scouting report had to include limiting Totino-Grace in transition game as priority No. 1. The Tigers did just the opposite.

The Eagles blew the game wide open outscoring their opponent 24-7 to open the second half fueled by their defense. Luther Bunge’s dunk midway through the second half gave his team a 30-point advantage. At that point, TG had 10 of its 19 fastbreak points in the second half, which included scoring 25 points off 20 turnovers.

With less than five minutes to play, the Eagles led 73-50 while outscoring the Tigers 21-10 in fastbreak points.

— Marcus Fuller

3A: Dungey takes over to start the second half

Totino-Grace’s DeAngelo Dungey entered the state tournament as one of the hottest players in the state.

The 6-4 senior averaged 24 points during an eight-game stretch for the Eagles, which included 31 points vs. Champlin Park and 25 points vs. Alexandria.

DeAngelo Dungey (14) of Totino-Grac drives to the basket on Ramadan Ibrahim (3) of Minneapolis South in the first half. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Dungey, who played for Breck in the 2024 Class 2A championship game, helped TG open the second half with an 17-6 start. He scored his team-best 15th point for a 49-26 lead with just under 15 minutes left.

— Marcus Fuller

3A halftime: Totino-Grace 38, Minneapolis South 23

The first half between Totino-Grace and Minneapolis South looked like two teams shaking off rust after not having any games for more than a week (the boys tournament was delayed a week because Williams Arena was previously reserved to host the first and second rounds of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament).

The two teams had a combined 27 turnovers and 10 missed free throws. The Eagles, though, scored 15 points off 15 turnovers to take control for a 38-23 halftime advantage.

Top-seeded Totino-Grace had no players in double figures in the first half, but Dothan Ijadimbola, DeAngelo Dungey and Malachi Hill combined for 24 points. Minneapolis South is being led by Ridwan Ibrahim’s 10 points. Jumair Wright, who had 31 points in the section finals, has nine points on 3-for-13 shooting in the first half, to go with eight turnovers and seven rebounds.

— Marcus Fuller

3A: South’s leading scorer returns to the game

Minneapolis South sophomore Jumair Wright had a frustrating first half get worse when he left for the locker room following a collision.

Wright changed his jersey from No. 11 to No. 30 because of some blood splatter. He returned to the game a couple of minutes later looking like a different player.

The 5-10 high-scoring guard put up five quick points after starting the game 1-for-7 from the field, but that didn’t help the Tigers fight off a Totino-Grace surge to trail by as much as 15 points (now 36-22).

— Marcus Fuller

3A: Minneapolis South battles back with a run

Minneapolis South trailed by 13 points with less than eight minutes to play before Totino-Grace was called for a technical foul.

It seemed to be a questionable call, but Eagles junior Malachi Hill was whistled for taunting. That led to the Tigers going on an 8-0 run, which included six points from Ridwan Ibrahim, who now has 10 points, to get South within 21-16 with just over six minutes to play in the first half.

Totino-Grace answered to stretch out the lead to double figures again. Minneapolis South took a hit offensively when leading scorer Jumair Wright went to the locker room after being hit in the face colliding with an opposing player.

— Marcus Fuller

3A: Carroll goes deep into his bench

Totino-Grace coach Nick Carroll didn’t like what he was seeing with his team’s offensive rhythm early in today’s quarterfinals, so he went deeper into his bench.

Daniel Zoa (24), left, of Totino-Grace battles South High players Jumair Wright (11) and Ridwan Ibrahim (5) for loose ball in the first half at Williams Arena. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Before the midway point in the first half, Carroll had already put 10 players into the game. The Eagles started the game shooting 5-for-15 from the field and 2-for-6 from the foul line.

Senior Dothan Ijadimbola scored his first two field goals of the game to stretch Totino-Grace’s lead to 17-6 around the nine-minute mark, including a putback on his own missed free throw.

Minneapolis South struggled offensively as well with 10 turnovers, which led to nine points by Totino-Grace in the first half.

— Marcus Fuller

3A: Eagles set the tone early against Minneapolis South

The Totino-Grace student section started chants of “this is over” before their team even scored its the first basket. Did they not see what happened to defending champion Wayzata in its upset loss to Apple Valley on Tuesday, March 24?

The top-seeded Eagles have won 19 consecutive games, but they opened the game with missed free throws and a couple of turnovers. That let Minneapolis South hang around in the first few minutes in today’s 3A quarterfinals at the Barn.

Totino-Grace’s defense forced the Tigers to start 1-for-5 from the field, which included slowing down sophomore scorer Jumair Wright, who averages 22 points per game.

Junior Malachi Hill’s basket plus the foul and three-pointer made it 10-2 with 14:15 to play, including a 7-0 run.

— Marcus Fuller

3A, pregame: Minneapolis South vs. Totino-Grace

No. 1 Totino-Grace enters today’s 3A quarterfinals at Williams Arena against Minneapolis South as the most dominant boys basketball program still standing.

The top-seeded Eagles (24-2) have won three of the past four Class 3A titles. It took Mr. Basketball Chase Thompson from Alexandria to stop a potential four-peat last season.

Apple Valley’s upset of defending Class 4A champion Wayzata on Tuesday means Tartan (No. 1) and Totino-Grace (No. 3) are the highest-ranked teams remaining from Strib Varsity’s last statewide top 25.

The Eagles, 3A’s Section 5 champs, are led by seniors Dothan Ijadimbola, Tian Chatman and DeAngelo Dungey, who have led them to 19 victories in a row. Juniors Malachi Hill and A.J. Taban and sophomore Daniel Zoa are also part of one of the deepest rotations in the state regardless of class.

Dungey, who was on Breck’s 2A championship team in 2024, averaged nearly 24 points for Totino-Grace during an undefeated eight-game streak in January and February. Ijadimbola had 20 points in TG’s section final win vs. Becker on March 12.

South High's Jumair Wright (11) and his teammates warms up as the get ready to play Totino-Grace at Willams Arena for the Class 3A quarterfinals. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

No. 8 seed Minneapolis South (21-8) is led by sophomore Jumair Wright and junior Ramadan Ibrahim, who averaged nearly 23 points and 19 points in the regular season, respectively.

Wright had a triple-double with 31 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in a 72-64 win against South St. Paul in the Class 3A, Section 3 championship. The Tigers last played in the state tournament in 2024.

— Marcus Fuller

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About the Authors

Marcus Fuller

Reporter

Marcus Fuller is Strib Varsity's Insider reporter, providing high school beat coverage, features, analysis and recruiting updates. He's a former longtime Gophers and college sports writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

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Cassidy Hettesheimer

Sports reporter

Cassidy Hettesheimer is a high school sports reporter for Strib Varsity.

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Jim Paulsen

Reporter

Jim Paulsen is a high school sports reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

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