Live: Northfield takes lead over Mankato East with minutes remaining

Northfield, playing in its first boys basketball state tournament game since 1932, took the lead over Mankato East late in the second half after trailing the entire game.

The winner plays No. 1 seed Totino-Grace in Thursday’s semifinals.

Follow updates from the second day of the boys basketball state tournament below, and visit Strib Varsity’s boys basketball hub for scores, schedules and stories.

Here’s more of what you need to know about the tournament:

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3A: Oakland comes up big

Northfield senior guard Kayden Oakland got a three-point play when he finished another tough layup through contact, with 31.2 seconds to play. Timeout called, but Northfield leads Mankato East 55-49 with 27.3 to play. That might seal the deal for the Raiders.

— Cassidy Hettesheimer

3A: From deep, in crunch time

With four minutes to play, Northfield leads Mankato East 49-46. Corner three-pointers from JT Graupmann and Tyler Hupton gave the Raiders their biggest lead of the game, but Mankato East’s Lucas Gustafson answered with his own pull-up three from the top of the key.

— Cassidy Hettesheimer