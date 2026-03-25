Live: Northfield takes lead over Mankato East with minutes remaining

— Cassidy Hettesheimer
3A: East leads, but Nobles out
Halfway through the first half, Northfield has started to settle in, at one point cutting Mankato East’s lead to three with a three-point play from JT Graupmann, who finished a layup through contact.
But just as quickly, East is back with breathing room, leading 16-9 after another bucket from Cougars post Braden Petzel, who is up to a game-high six points, and a layup from Griffin Schott who came flying into the paint. Schott went off the raised floor of Williams Arena to the left of the basket but is all right after getting a helping hand from a Raiders player.
On the next possession, Cougars forward Amari Nobles, one of the team’s leading scorers with four points in 10 minutes, went down with what appeared to be a lower leg injury. He had to be helped off by two members of the coaching staff, arms around their shoulders, holding his left foot off the ground.
— Cassidy Hettesheimer
3A: Cougars lead early
Four minutes in, Mankato East has the early edge over Northfield, leading 10-2 after forcing four quick Raiders turnovers and finding four different Cougars for early baskets. The Raiders will have a tall task, literally, finding ways to drive inside and create quality scoring looks against Mankato East’s 6-foot-9 post Braden Petzel. He’s already got four points.
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