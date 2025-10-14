The body mannerisms and throwing mechanics look almost identical. If the quarterback changed his jersey from No. 12 to No. 3, you’d swear it was former Gophers quarterback Bryan Cupito making the pass.

“Like father, like son, I guess,” said Carter Cupito with a chuckle. “If it appears to be similar to his [form], that’s good.”

Indeed it is.

His dad finished his football career as the all-time leading passer in Gophers history (later overtaken by Adam Weber and Tanner Morgan).

Carter’s career is still in its infancy but progressing at a rapid rate.

Only an eighth-grader, he is starting quarterback for the SMB varsity team (a co-op program involving St. Paul Academy, Minnehaha Academy, Blake and Hope Academy).

He doesn’t play like a 14-year-old middle-schooler.

Carter has completed 59% of his pass attempts for 1,428 yards (204 average per game) with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. SMB has a 5-2 record.