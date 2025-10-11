A year ago, Mahtomedi longtime football coach Dave Muetzel had his first winless conference record in 18 seasons. The rebuild didn’t take long.

The Zephyrs kept their undefeated season going Friday night with a thrilling 28-27 win against Cretin-Derham Hall at St. Thomas’ O’Shaughnessy Stadium.

The No. 5-ranked team in Class 5A went from 3-7 in 2024 to 7-0 this year. The biggest game of the season awaits next Wednesday at top-ranked St. Thomas Academy.

“It feels good,” Muetzel said. “This group worked their tails off since the end of last year until now. From the beginning of the season and throughout the season they’ve earned it. They’ve done all the little things and put the time and effort into it. And it’s all coming together.”

Mahtomedi’s season ended last year in a 40-7 loss at CDH in the Class 5A, Section 4 semifinals. It was fitting that the turnaround season continued Friday in the same spot.

1/9 Mahtomedi quarterback Mark Graf (10) reaches across the goal line for a two-point conversion against Cretin-Derham Hall in the second quarter Friday at O’Shaughnessy Stadium on the University of St. Thomas campus in St. Paul. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

“This team put in a lot of hard work in the offseason,” Zephyrs quarterback Mark Graff said. “Our team morale is so high. I love playing with these boys. Would do anything for them. We’ve got each other’s back, and it’s great.”

The bright lights of the Tommies’ stadium spotlighted two of the best teams in Class 5A playing down to a nail-biting finish.

Both teams had opportunities to take control, including after Cretin-Derham Hall stopped Mahtomedi on fourth-and-goal with 3:43 left in the game.