A year ago, Mahtomedi longtime football coach Dave Muetzel had his first winless conference record in 18 seasons. The rebuild didn’t take long.
The Zephyrs kept their undefeated season going Friday night with a thrilling 28-27 win against Cretin-Derham Hall at St. Thomas’ O’Shaughnessy Stadium.
The No. 5-ranked team in Class 5A went from 3-7 in 2024 to 7-0 this year. The biggest game of the season awaits next Wednesday at top-ranked St. Thomas Academy.
“It feels good,” Muetzel said. “This group worked their tails off since the end of last year until now. From the beginning of the season and throughout the season they’ve earned it. They’ve done all the little things and put the time and effort into it. And it’s all coming together.”
Mahtomedi’s season ended last year in a 40-7 loss at CDH in the Class 5A, Section 4 semifinals. It was fitting that the turnaround season continued Friday in the same spot.
“This team put in a lot of hard work in the offseason,” Zephyrs quarterback Mark Graff said. “Our team morale is so high. I love playing with these boys. Would do anything for them. We’ve got each other’s back, and it’s great.”
The bright lights of the Tommies’ stadium spotlighted two of the best teams in Class 5A playing down to a nail-biting finish.
Both teams had opportunities to take control, including after Cretin-Derham Hall stopped Mahtomedi on fourth-and-goal with 3:43 left in the game.
Raiders quarterback Izaak Johnson, who threw two TD passes, moved the ball down the field quickly with back-to-back throws combining for 48 yards. Tailback Ja’Dale Thompson then carried it the rest of the way, including a 10-yard TD run to make it 28-27 with 1:27 to play.
Cretin-Derham Hall coach Kim Royston lost his voice before Friday’s game, so you have to imagine how he felt watching his team get stopped on a two-point conversion run by Thompson.
The game wasn’t over, though. Royston’s team had one more possession after picking up the onside kick, but fumbled on the first play of the drive after a 14-yard catch by Dre Frierson-Hollie. Ballgame.
The Raiders (5-2) hadn’t lost since falling to St. Thomas Academy in the opener. They were averaging 48 points during a five-game win streak before Friday but didn’t have enough firepower in the end.
“Our defense was out there a long time, and we know we have a powerful, elite offense, so we wanted to give ourselves the best chance to win,” Royston said about going for a two-point conversion late. “Any time you see that type of fight and type of heart to not give up, we as coaches can [live with the result].”
You could argue that Mahtomedi hadn’t faced an opponent as tough as CDH since a 21-19 win against Mankato West on Aug. 29.
The Zephyrs have made big strides since then, outscoring their previous four opponents 144-23 before Friday.
Graff had two touchdowns Friday, but a player not on the Mahtomedi varsity last season was arguably the player of the game.
Sophomore wide receiver Jaxon Mitchell, moved up from the B squad halfway through the season, scoring his first two varsity TDs Friday. The first was on a spectacular 70-yard sideline catch on a looping pass from Graff.
An even bigger highlight came late in the second quarter, a 90-yard kickoff return for a score that made it 21-14 Mahtomedi at halftime.
Mitchell wasn’t part of the turnaround season to begin the year, but he’s a big contributor now for the Zephyrs. Like this team on a mission, he’s trying to prove himself.
“It’s been amazing,” Mitchell said. “We have to stay disciplined, put in the work and come out here and do it again next week.”
