Osseo takes down Andover on 30-yard field goal as time expires

If local high school football fans wondered what was missing from the game the last half-decade or so, they were reminded Friday night.

Derrin Lamker.

The Osseo head coach, back on the Orioles’ sideline after a 10-year hiatus while he coached the Edina and Augsburg University programs, brought his trademark enthusiasm and energy front and center, willing his .500 team to a 23-21 victory over one-loss Andover.

Known for instilling confidence in his players, under Lamker, the Orioles rallied from a 14-point first-quarter deficit to defeat the No. 7-ranked team in Class 6A on a 30-yard field goal by Ethan Khamvongsouk as time expired.

“I told them, ‘Just keep playing and good things will happen,’ ” Lamker said. “And they did. No one complained. They just made their adjustments and believed.”

That Khamvongsouk made the game-winning kick was, in itself, a testament to the attitude Lamker and his coaches have brought to the team.

On Thursday, Khamvongsouk saw his soccer season end when Osseo lost to Mounds View in the Class 3A Section 5 tournament, but his mood wasn’t low.

A first-year football kicker, he knew the Orioles had faith in him. Khamvongsouk said he wasn’t nervous.