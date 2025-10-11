Skip to main content
How the Minnesota Top 25 fared in Week 7 high school football

Losses by No. 2 Minnetonka and No. 3 Forest Lake left Class 6A with a single undefeated team, Maple Grove.

Mahtomedi running back Jack Schneider (1) returns a kickoff for a touchdown during a game against Cretin-Derham Hall at O’Shaughnessy Stadium on the University of St. Thomas campus in St. Paul, Minn. on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Kevin Bertels and Joel Rippel

The Minnesota Star Tribune

1. Maple Grove (7-0): defeated Wayzata 42-21 at Wayzata. Maple Grove, a unanimous No. 1 pick in the Class 6A media poll compiled by Strib Varsity, is suddenly the only undefeated team in the class. Wayzata is 1-6.

2. Minnetonka (6-1): lost to Edina 27-20 at Edina. Chase Bjorgaard scored three rushing touchdowns for the Hornets (4-3). Minnetonka, also No. 2 in Class 6A and headed toward a game against Maple Grove on Wednesday, got two touchdown passes from Caleb Francois, usually a run-heavy quarterback.

3. Forest Lake (6-1): lost to Mounds View 28-23 at Mounds View. Beckham Wheeler threw three touchdown passes to Godson Rufus-Okomhanru for Mounds View (3-4). Forest Lake, also No. 3 in Class 6A, got two TD runs from Mack Jurkovich.

4. Lakeville South (6-1): defeated Prior Lake 27-23 at Lakeville South. Lakeville South, tied for the No. 4 ranking in Class 6A, won on Nic Swanson’s 3-yard touchdown run with 39 seconds remaining. It was Swanson’s second touchdown of the quarter. Drew Brinkman ran for a touchdown and passed for one for Prior Lake (3-4); he completed 17 of 25 passes for 279 yards.

5. St. Thomas Academy (5A, 7-0): defeated Two Rivers 50-14 on Thursday at Two Rivers. St. Thomas Academy, No. 1 in Class 5A, scored 29 points in the second quarter. Two Rivers is 3-4.

6. Eden Prairie (5-2): defeated Eastview 35-12 at Eastview. Eden Prairie, ranked eighth in Class 6A, got two TD runs from Justice Bates. Eastview is 2-4.

7. Centennial (6-1): defeated Blaine 28-21 at Blaine. Isaac Belinske-Strauss ran for two touchdowns for Centennial, tied for No. 4 in Class 6A. Blaine (4-3), which received a vote in the Class 6A poll, effectively ranking 12th, got three rushing TDs from Jameson Niska.

8. Andover (5-2): lost to Osseo 23-21 at Osseo. Ethan Khamvongsouk kicked a winning field goal as time expired. Osseo is 4-3. Jim Paulsen covered it for Strib Varsity.

9. Byron (4A, 7-0): defeated Stewartville 29-26 at Stewartville. Elijah Rodemeyer passed for two TDs for Byron, ranked first in Class 4A, and Carson Heimer rushed for 108 yards and scored a touchdown. Joe Von Arx made 13 tackles and Jordan Heimer made 10 for the Bears. Malik Abdi scored three touchdowns for Stewartville (5-2), ranked fourth in 4A.

10. Chanhassen (5A, 6-1): defeated Mankato West 35-12 at Chanhassen. Chanhassen is ranked third in Class 5A. Mankato West is 2-5.

11. Rosemount (6-1): defeated Eagan 41-7 at Eagan. Rosemount is No. 6 in Class 6A. Eagan is 2-5.

12. Spring Lake Park (5A, 7-0): defeated Buffalo 21-7 at Buffalo. Spring Lake Park, No. 2 in Class 5A, got two rushing TDs from Nolan Roach. Buffalo is 4-3.

13. Elk River (5A, 5-2): lost to No. 23 Monticello 22-14 at Monticello on Thursday. Monticello, 6-1 and ranked eighth in Class 5A, shut out the Elks, No. 6 in 5A, in the second half, notable because the Elks were averaging 45 points per game. Cale Holthaus rushed for two touchdowns for Monticello, which trailed 14-0 in the first quarter.

14. Mahtomedi (5A, 7-0): defeated No. 22 Cretin-Derham Hall 28-27 at the University of St. Thomas. Mahtomedi is ranked fifth and Cretin-Derham Hall (5-2) seventh in Class 5A. Marcus Fuller covered the game for Strib Varsity.

15. Jackson County Central (2A, 7-0): defeated Luverne 44-13 on Thursday at Luverne. Jackson County Central, No. 1 in Class 2A, has won 19 games in a row. Its only losses since 2021 were to Barnesville in the 2022 and 2023 state semifinals. Luverne (5-2) received votes in the Class 3A media poll, effectively ranking 11th.

16. Alexandria (5A, 6-1): defeated Brainerd 49-17 at Alexandria. Talan Witt ran for two TDs (80 and 64 yards) and threw three TD passes for Alexandria, No. 4 in Class 5A. Brainerd is 3-4.

17. Minneota (1A, 7-0): defeated Yellow Medicine East 75-6 on Thursday at Yellow Medicine East. Minneota, ranked first in Class 1A, ran its winning streak to 40 games. The Vikings scored four touchdowns in each of the first two quarters against Yellow Medicine East (1-6).

18. Marshall (4A, 7-0): defeated Fergus Falls 27-14 at Fergus Falls. Marshall, ranked second in Class 4A, won with two touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Fergus Falls (5-2) is ranked eighth in Class 4A.

19. Annandale (3A, 7-0): defeated Milaca 56-6 at Annandale. Annandale, ranked first in Class 3A, posted its third shutout of the season and has allowed only 29 points in 2025 while scoring 310. It will close the regular season Wednesday against Jordan, 5-2 after beating Foley 28-21 on Friday. Milaca is 1-6.

20. Pine Island (3A, 7-0): defeated Lake City 47-6 at Pine Island. Nick Thein rushed for 129 yards and four TDs in eight carries for Pine Island, No. 6 in Class 3A; he scored on runs of 11, 46, 20 and 32 yards and has 20 rushing TDs this season. Pine Island QB Alex Knox was 4-for-5 for 132 yards and two TDs. Pine Island led 34-0 at halftime and 47-0 after three quarters. Pine Island will take on unbeaten Chatfield on Wednesday. Lake City is 3-4.

21. Champlin Park (6-1): defeated Lakeville North 27-14 at Lakeville North. Preston Nelson ran for four touchdown for Champlin Park, ranked ninth in Class 6A, scoring on runs of 43, 46, 11 and 24 yards. He’s rushed for 16 TDs this season and eight in the past two weeks. Lakeville North is 1-6.

22. Cretin-Derham Hall (5A, 5-2): lost to No. 14 Mahtomedi 28-27 at Cretin-Derham Hall. Mahtomedi (7-0) is ranked fifth and Cretin-Derham Hall seventh in Class 5A. Marcus Fuller covered the game for Strib Varsity.

23. Monticello (5A, 6-1): defeated No. 13 Elk River 22-14 at Monticello on Thursday. Monticello, ranked eighth in Class 5A, got two rushing touchdowns from Cale Holthaus and held the Elks 31 points below their scoring average. Elk River, 5-2 and No. 6 in 5A, led 14-0 in the first quarter but didn’t score again.

24. Minneapolis North (3A, 7-0): won by forfeit against Minneapolis Camden (2-5). The Polars are ranked fifth in Class 3A. North coach Charles Adams said he was told Camden had too many players who would be absent because of attendance and tardiness issues.

25. Hill-Murray (4A, 6-1): defeated Simley (2-5) 28-0 on Thursday at Simley. Hill-Murray is ranked ninth in Class 4A.

