How the Minnesota Top 25 fared: Week 7

1. Maple Grove (7-0): defeated Wayzata 42-21 at Wayzata. Maple Grove, a unanimous No. 1 pick in the Class 6A media poll compiled by Strib Varsity, is suddenly the only undefeated team in the class. Wayzata is 1-6.

2. Minnetonka (6-1): lost to Edina 27-20 at Edina. Chase Bjorgaard scored three rushing touchdowns for the Hornets (4-3). Minnetonka, also No. 2 in Class 6A and headed toward a game against Maple Grove on Wednesday, got two touchdown passes from Caleb Francois, usually a run-heavy quarterback.

3. Forest Lake (6-1): lost to Mounds View 28-23 at Mounds View. Beckham Wheeler threw three touchdown passes to Godson Rufus-Okomhanru for Mounds View (3-4). Forest Lake, also No. 3 in Class 6A, got two TD runs from Mack Jurkovich.

4. Lakeville South (6-1): defeated Prior Lake 27-23 at Lakeville South. Lakeville South, tied for the No. 4 ranking in Class 6A, won on Nic Swanson’s 3-yard touchdown run with 39 seconds remaining. It was Swanson’s second touchdown of the quarter. Drew Brinkman ran for a touchdown and passed for one for Prior Lake (3-4); he completed 17 of 25 passes for 279 yards.

5. St. Thomas Academy (5A, 7-0): defeated Two Rivers 50-14 on Thursday at Two Rivers. St. Thomas Academy, No. 1 in Class 5A, scored 29 points in the second quarter. Two Rivers is 3-4.

6. Eden Prairie (5-2): defeated Eastview 35-12 at Eastview. Eden Prairie, ranked eighth in Class 6A, got two TD runs from Justice Bates. Eastview is 2-4.

7. Centennial (6-1): defeated Blaine 28-21 at Blaine. Isaac Belinske-Strauss ran for two touchdowns for Centennial, tied for No. 4 in Class 6A. Blaine (4-3), which received a vote in the Class 6A poll, effectively ranking 12th, got three rushing TDs from Jameson Niska.

8. Andover (5-2): lost to Osseo 23-21 at Osseo. Ethan Khamvongsouk kicked a winning field goal as time expired. Osseo is 4-3. Jim Paulsen covered it for Strib Varsity.