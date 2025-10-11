Live scores and updates from Week 7 football around Minnesota

With one week remaining in the 2025 high school football regular season, standings in conference play and upcoming section tournament seeding come into focus, especially for teams hovering near the top or middle of their respective districts.

Strib Varsity is following big games happening Friday, including Waseca at Albert Lea, Mahtomedi at Cretin-Derham Hall and Andover at Osseo. There’s also one of the most popular games of the year — Edina vs. Minnetonka.

We’ll have scores and updates from other games around Minnesota.

You can follow our live scoreboard and watch livestreams of these three games:

Tune in at 9:30 p.m. for Episode 8 of “Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver.” In addition to scores and highlights, Shaver will interview players, coaches and reporters in the field. And you won’t want to miss the Taco Bell Teams of the Night — two teams will be picked to receive hundreds of tacos at practice next week.

Cretin-Derham Hall running back Ja'Dale Thompson (5) scores a touchdown during the first quarter at O’Shaughnessy Stadium on the University of St. Thomas campus in St. Paul, Minn. on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Updates from around Minnesota

North Branch 56, Duluth Denfeld 18: That’s a final, North Branch improving to 6-1. The Vikings have lost only to Hermantown, No. 10 in Class 4A.

Marshall 27, Fergus Falls 14: Marshall’s second TD of the fourth quarter extends the lead in this big Class 4A game.

Edina 27, Minnetonka 20: Chase Bjorgaard scores his third TD of the game, and the Hornets are ahead midway through the fourth quarter. Just a reminder: Minnetonka is undefeated and ranked second in Class 6A. Another reminder: Edina is 3-3, but all of its losses were to teams ranked in Class 6A’s top 10.