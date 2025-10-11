Live scores and updates from Week 7 football around Minnesota

Updates from around Minnesota
Some results are already in, including one from Friday involving two Minneapolis schools. Camden forfeited the game that was to be played at North. The two schools haven’t met since 2019, when Camden was known as Patrick Henry, but they are both part of the Skyway TC-Blue district this season. The Polars are 7-0, ranked fifth in Class 3A and wielding one of the most productive passing offenses in the state. Camden is 2-5.
As is true every season, some teams played Thursday to set up for Wednesday games next week, before MEA weekend. Highlights of the Thursday action:
Hastings 49, Burnsville 7: Zack Shatek scored five touchdowns for Hastings (4-3), four on runs and one on a punt return. He rushed for 232 yards on nine carries.
Monticello 22, Elk River 14: Monticello, 6-1 and ranked 23rd in the Minnesota Top 25 and sixth in Class 5A, trailed by two touchdowns in the fourth quarter but didn’t let the Elks score again. That’s notable because Elk River, 5-2 and ranked sixth in 5A, was averaging 45 points per game.
Jackson County Central 44, Luverne 13: Jackson County Central, No. 1 in Class 2A, won its 19th game in a row. Luverne (5-2) is no slouch. It received votes in the Class 3A media poll, effectively ranking 11th.
Minneota 75, Yellow Medicine East 6: Minneota, ranked first in Class 1A, ran its winning streak to 40 games. The Vikings scored four touchdowns in each of the first two quarters.
