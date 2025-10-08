Six weeks into the high school football season, eight Class 2A teams have yet to lose. At least one of them will fall from those ranks Friday.

Pillager, No. 6 in Class 2A in the statewide media poll compiled by Strib Varsity, visits No. 4 Staples-Motley in a game streaming live on Strib Varsity. Watch it at 7 p.m. here.

Beyond maintaining a perfect record, both teams also will be angling to improve their seeding in Section 6. It’s the only section in Class 2A with more than one undefeated team, and it has three: Staples-Motley, Pillager and Holdingford.

Senior running back Colbe Tappe has been a major contributor for Staples-Motley. He scored every touchdown in last week’s 20-16 win over Barnesville, rushing for two and returning a punt for one. He has 19 scores this year, including five against Perham.

Pillager quarterback Grant Grimsley leads the team, ranked No. 6 in Class 2A, into the matchup with four passing TDs and nine rushing TDs. On defense, the Huskies will turn to North Dakota State commit Earl Brown, a lineman.

Pillager has appeared in the state tournament five times, most recently in 2018.

Staples-Motley made its fourth state tournament appearance and its first in 20 years last season. The Cardinals finished as Class 2A runners-up.

Looking for more to watch after the game? Staples-Motley coach Drew Potter is expected to join Randy Shaver on “Strib Varsity Live.” The show starts at 9:30.