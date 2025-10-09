Logan Lachermeier knows what others think. It would be impossible not to.

At 5-11 and weighing 160 pounds (“Well, OK, 5-10½,” Lachermeier admitted with a smirk), the Minneapolis North senior doesn’t look like the prototypical quarterback, a position dominated by physical specimens. He can get obscured when he takes his stance 3 yards behind center. When opponents see first him, they often take him lightly.

That’s when Lachermeier knows the edge is his.

He may not possess the physical “wow” factor of other top quarterbacks around the state, but what Lachermeier does possess a skill set that makes him the state’s most prolific passer.

“You can be big and tall, but it’s always different when you put your helmet on,” he said.

That’s where Lachermeier often stands taller than most. The possessor of a strong and accurate arm, he’s completed 95 of 131 passes for 1,782 yards and 23 touchdowns for the undefeated Polars. The last two numbers are lead the state.

Logan Lachermeier, shown during practice at Hobbs Field in September, has completed 95 of 131 passes this season for 1,782 yards and 23 touchdowns. The Polars are 6-0. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

“The main thing is to know what you’re doing, what the defense is doing. And who the ball needs to go to,” Lachermeier said. “I think 100 percent of the time that is more important than how big somebody is.”

The son of North social studies teacher and Polars offensive coordinator Tom Lachermeier, Logan has been a student of the game, and the position of quarterback, since his days playing flag football.