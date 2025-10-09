Week 7 high school football picks: Expect tight outcomes in Class 5A and 4A battles

Strib Varsity football writers Jim Paulsen and Marcus Fuller are continuing a long Star Tribune tradition of trying to predict winners of high school football games. They were tied ahead of last Friday’s game, but they differed on two games — and Fuller was right each time. That gives him a record of 18-7 to Paulsen’s 16-9.

Here are their picks for four Friday games, and their analysis:

Mahtomedi Zephyrs (6-0) vs. Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders (5-1), 7 p.m. (at St. Thomas)

Marcus says: Cretin-Derham Hall has weapons galore on one of the most explosive offenses in the state. But look no further than tight end Dre Frierson-Hollie, who leads the team with 597 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. Remember the name. The 6-5, 235-pound junior has heard from several Division I programs, including the Gophers. He’s had a touchdown in each game this year. Mahtomedi will try its best to pressure Raiders quarterback Izaak Johnson to keep him from having a big passing night. Johnson averages 253 yards per game through the air, but Zephyrs opponents have only averaged 76 yards passing on 53% completion percentage. Will better offense beat a good defense? The pick: Cretin-Derham Hall 27, Mahtomedi 21.

Jim says: Is Mahtomedi somehow getting overlooked? Hard to believe that an undefeated team is getting under-respected, but Class 5A is deep at the top. The Zephyrs are doing it the old-fashioned way: controlling the ball (and the clock) with a strong running game and shutting down opposing offenses. Cretin-Derham Hall, winners of five in a row, present the biggest challenge yet for Mahtomedi. The Raiders can run it with RB Ja’Dale Thompson (731 yard, 12 TDs) and throw it with QB Izaak Johnson (1,518 yards, 20 TDs passing). This is a toss-up, but I’m leaning towards Mahtomedi. The pick: Mahtomedi 24, Cretin-Derham Hall 22

Andover Huskies (5-1) at Osseo Orioles (3-3), 6 p.m.

Marcus says: Osseo seems to be much tougher than its record shows. The Orioles have to learn how to finish games. They trailed Shakopee by two points at halftime before being outscored 21-6 in the second half in a loss. They led Blaine 14-0 in the first quarter but were outscored 31-0 in the last three quarters last week. Shakopee and Blaine also steamrolled Osseo on the ground for 381 and 247 yards, respectively. Andover has a balanced offense with quarterback Joseph Mapson, but the Huskies can be a dominant run team with 209 yards per game and 21 touchdowns rushing. The pick: Andover 41, Osseo 14.

Jim says: I think my favorite storyline all season is the return of coach Derrin Lamker to the Osseo sideline after stepping away from being the head coach at Augsburg. Osseo needs the type of positive energy that Lamker brings. But attitude only gets a team so far. The Orioles are in an end-of-season meat-grinder of a schedule. Andover’s high-octane offense, led by superb read-option QB Joseph Mapson, is a tough assignment. Osseo has allowed more than 30 points in each of its losses. The trend continues. The pick: Andover 44, Osseo 24

Marshall Tigers (6-0) at Fergus Falls Otters (5-1), 7 p.m.

Marcus says: Marshall has one of the most impressive defenses not just in Class 4A but the entire state. The Tigers have recorded a state-best 12 interceptions and six sacks this season. And that’s without standout junior defensive back Jayden Meister, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in the first week. Watch for Marshall’s offense to rely on a rushing attack that averages 209 yards per game. Fergus Falls saw its undefeated season end last week in a 22-point loss against Rocori. But the Otters averaged 27.8 points in their first five wins. The pick: Marshall 24, Fergus Falls 20.

Jim says: It’s about a 140-trip up Hwy. 59 from Marshall to Fergus Falls. As the season gets longer, I’ve been wondering what kind of cumulative toll long bus trips takes on a team. Marshall has already travelled to Westonka, Rocori and Delano and haven’s stumbled yet. Fergus Falls is coming off its first loss of the season, 34-12 to Rocori. Considering both teams have a common opponent (Rocori), I’m giving the nod to Marshall, but I expect Fergus Falls to come out with smoke coming out of their ears and make it a tight game. The pick: Marshall 20, Fergus Falls 16