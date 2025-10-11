Waseca football players walked into a tough environment on Friday night at Albert Lea.

The Tigers entered their regular-season home game finale at 5-1, their best record in decades, and the school’s bleachers were rocking with fans supporting a storybook season.

“[The crowd] is electric. When good things happen for us, they really come alive. So it’s been really fun,” Albert Lea coach Paul Dunn said.

Click the video box to hear more from Albert Lea and Waseca, plus see top moments from the game. Note: If the video is not showing, please refresh the page.

The Tigers started the season 4-0 for the first time since 1989 and improved to 5-0 before losing their first game in week six.

“This has been a fantastic year for this community,” Albert Lea Mayor Rich Murray said. “I mean, this football team has just lit it up. We have unbelievable crowds out here. I think the last three weeks we’re over 4,500 people.”

Waseca overcame the big crowd, rolling to a 35-10 victory. Deron Russel scored the first two touchdowns, including a 60-yard punt return, and Jordan Johnston scored the final three touchdowns, including a 91-yard kickoff return to give the visitors a 28-10 lead at the half.

“I had to end the first half on a great note and then once I saw [the kickoff] in the air, I made a play on,” Johnston said.