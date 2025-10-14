Skip to main content
Minnesota’s high school football class-by-class state polls for Week 8

Ahead of the final games of the regular season, Centennial and Lakeville South moved into the upper echelon in Class 6A.

Centennial's fans will be rooting for the No. 2 team in Class 6A this week. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Jim Paulsen

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Minnesota football polls, Week 8

First-place votes in parentheses, followed by record, total points, previous ranking.

CLASS 6A

1. Maple Grove (11), 7-0, 110, 1

2. Centennial, 6-1, 90, T4

3. Lakeville South, 6-1, 84, T4

4. Minnetonka, 6-1, 74, 2

5. Rosemount, 6-1, 62, 5

6. Eden Prairie, 5-2, 46, 8

7. Champlin Park, 6-1, 45, 9

8. Forest Lake, 6-1, 44, 3

9. Andover, 5-2, 17, 7

10. Woodbury, 5-2, 15, NR

Others receiving votes: Edina 14, Mounds View 2, Osseo 1

CLASS 5A

1. St. Thomas Academy (10), 7-0, 109, 1

2. Spring Lake Park (1), 7-0, 93, 2

3. Mahtomedi, 7-0, 79, 5

4. Chanhassen, 6-1, 78, 3

5. Alexandria, 6-1, 76, 4

6. Monticello, 6-1, 59, 8

7. Cretin-Derham Hall, 5-2, 35, 7

8. Chaska, 5-2, 30, NR

9. Elk River, 5-2, 28, 6

10. Mankato East, 5-2, 17, NR

Others receiving votes: Northfield 3

CLASS 4A

1. Byron (11), 7-0, 110, 1

2. Marshall, 7-0, 99, 2

3. Kasson-Mantorville, 6-1, 78, 3

4. Grand Rapids, 6-1, 62, T5

5. Stewartville, 5-2, 53, 4

6. Rocori, 6-1, 50, T5

7. Hill-Murray, 6-1, 41, 9

8. Holy Angels, 6-1, 38, NR

9. Hermantown, 6-1, 28, 10

10. Fergus Falls, 5-2, 15, 8

Others receiving votes: North Branch 14, South St. Paul 7, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 3

CLASS 3A

1. Annandale (8), 7-0, 104, 1

2. Pequot Lakes (2), 7-0, 94, 2

3. Pierz, 7-0, 85, 3

4. Waseca (1), 7-0, 79, 4

5. Minneapolis North, 7-0, 69, 5

6. Pine Island, 7-0, 55, 6

7. St. Croix Lutheran, 7-0, 48, 7

8. Albany, 6-1, 34, 8

9. (tie) Spectrum, 6-1, 12, NR

9. (tie) Winona Cotter, 6-1, 12, NR

Others receiving votes: Holy Family 3, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 3, Esko 2, Luverne 2, Dassel-Cokato 1

CLASS 2A

1. Jackson County Central (10), 7-0, 109, 1

2. Holdingford, 7-0, 90, 3

3. Pillager, 7-0, 77, 6

4. Goodhue (1), 7-0, 76, 5

5. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 7-0, 71, 7

6. Moose Lake-Willow River, 7-0, 65, 8

7. Staples-Motley, 6-1, 42, 4

8. Chatfield, 6-1, 25, 2

9. Redwood Valley, 6-1, 18, 9

10. Aitkin, 6-1, 17, 10

Others receiving votes: Osakis 5, Eden Valley-Watkins 4, Caledonia 3, Triton 3

CLASS 1A

1. Minneota (10), 7-0, 107, 1

2. Springfield, 7-0, 95, 2

3. Fillmore Central (1), 7-0, 83, T3

4. Mahnomen/Waubun, 7-0, 78, T3

5. Cleveland, 7-0, 71, 5

6. Breckenridge, 7-0, 61, 6

7. Barnum, 6-1, 38, 7

8. Red Lake County, 6-1, 31, 8

9. Dawson-Boyd, 6-1, 17, 9

10. Parkers Prairie, 6-1, 11, NR

Others receiving votes: Upsala/Swanville 7, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 4, Braham 1

NINE-PLAYER

1. Hills-Beaver Creek (9), 7-0, 106, 1

2. Kittson County Central (1), 8-0, 97, 2

3. Mabel-Canton (1), 7-0, 80, 3

4. Red Rock Central, 7-0, 76, 5,

5. Hillcrest Lutheran, 7-0, 73, 6

6. Wabasso, 6-1, 43, 4

7. Edgerton, 6-1, 38, 8

8. Cook County, 6-0, 31, 9

9. Stephen-Argyle, 6-1, 21, 10

10. Bertha-Hewitt, 6-1, 16, NR

Others receiving votes: Cromwell-Wright 11, Mille Lacs 7, Kinsgland 4, Littlefork-Big Falls 2

The polls are compiled by Strib Varsity staff writer Jim Paulsen from voting by media members across Minnesota. Voters: Randy Shaver, Strib Varsity; Marcus Fuller, Strib Varsity; Jace Frederick, St. Paul Pioneer Press; Pat Ruff, Rochester Post Bulletin; Joe Brown, West Central Tribune; Jamey Malcomb, Duluth News Tribune; Reagan Hoverman, Duluth News Tribune; Brian Jerzak, formerly of Prep RedZone; Steve Thomson, WCCO Radio; Gary Giombetti, Mesabi Daily News; Andy Rennecke, St. Cloud Live; Jim Paulsen, Strib Varsity

