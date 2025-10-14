7. Edgerton, 6-1, 38, 8
8. Cook County, 6-0, 31, 9
9. Stephen-Argyle, 6-1, 21, 10
10. Bertha-Hewitt, 6-1, 16, NR
Others receiving votes: Cromwell-Wright 11, Mille Lacs 7, Kinsgland 4, Littlefork-Big Falls 2
The polls are compiled by Strib Varsity staff writer Jim Paulsen from voting by media members across Minnesota. Voters: Randy Shaver, Strib Varsity; Marcus Fuller, Strib Varsity; Jace Frederick, St. Paul Pioneer Press; Pat Ruff, Rochester Post Bulletin; Joe Brown, West Central Tribune; Jamey Malcomb, Duluth News Tribune; Reagan Hoverman, Duluth News Tribune; Brian Jerzak, formerly of Prep RedZone; Steve Thomson, WCCO Radio; Gary Giombetti, Mesabi Daily News; Andy Rennecke, St. Cloud Live; Jim Paulsen, Strib Varsity
