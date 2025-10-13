Skip to main content
Strib Varsity Homepage

Minnesota Top 25: The Star Tribune’s statewide football rankings

As the regular season nears its Wednesday end, a few unforeseen upsets and close games Friday jumbled Jim Paulsen’s list.

Lakeville South players celebrate a fumble recovery during their game in September against Shakopee. The Cougars are up to No. 2 in the Minnesota Top 25 after Minnetonka and Forest Lake lost Friday. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Comment

By Jim Paulsen

The Minnesota Star Tribune

It never fails to surprise when the final night of regular-season high school football rolls around. That night is Wednesday. It seems like the season just started, and here we are talking playoff seedings.

If you’re a football fan like me, you always wish for another week or two. Sure, we’ve got playoffs to look forward to, but in as little as two weeks half of the teams in the state will be turning in equipment.

The new Minnesota Top 25, adjusted thanks to upsets that dominated Friday night:

Minnesota Top 25: Week 8

1. Maple Grove (7-0)

Previous rank: 1 Last: def. Wayzata 42-21

It’s been 710 days — back to Nov. 3, 2023 — since the Crimson last lost a football game.

2. Lakeville South (6-1)

Previous rank: 4 Last: def. Prior Lake 27-23

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cougars avoided Friday’s upset bug with a last-minute touchdown by Nic Swanson.

3. Centennial (6-1)

Previous rank: 7 Last: def. Blaine 28-21

Related Coverage

Friday’s victory was big for the Cougars, beating a rival on the road.

4. Rosemount (6-1)

Previous rank: 11 Last: def. Eagan 41-7

The Irish host Lakeville South on Wednesday with a potential No. 1 seed in the Class 6A playoffs on the line.

5. Minnetonka (6-1)

Previous rank: 2 Last: lost to Edina 27-20

Is the load Caleb Francois has been asked to carry since Caden Gutzmer’s injury getting a little heavy?

6. St. Thomas Academy (5A, 7-0)

Previous rank: 5 Last: def. Two Rivers 50-14

Since beating Chanhassen on Sept 19 , the Cadets are rolling up 45 points per game.

7. Eden Prairie (5-2)

Previous rank: 6 Last: def. Eastview 35-12

Eden Prairie is the team no one wants to face in the postseason.

8. Forest Lake (6-1)

Previous rank: 3 Last: lost to Mounds View 28-23

The late-season loss gives the Rangers a chance to refocus for the postseason.

9. Byron (4A, 7-0)

Previous rank: 9 Last: def. Stewartville 29-26

The Bears pulled it out on a 40-yard catch-and-run TD by Beau Nicklay with one second left.

10. Chanhassen (5A, 6-1)

Previous rank: 10 Last: def. Mankato West 35-21

Storm QB Nathan Ramler has joined the Player of the Year conversation.

11. Spring Lake Park (5A, 7-0)

Previous rank: 11 Last: def. Buffalo 21-7

Versatile QB Nolan Roach makes the Panthers go.

12. Mahtomedi (5A, 7-0)

Previous rank: 14 Last: def. Cretin-Derham Hall 28-27

That huge sigh of relief coming from St. Paul was Zephyrs fans after stopping Cretin-Derham Hall on a potential game-winning two-point conversion.

13. Jackson County Central (2A, 7-0)

Previous rank: 15 Last: def. Luverne 44-13

JCC adds to its long winning streak. That’s 20 in a row for the Huskies.

14. Minneota (1A, 7-0)

Previous rank: 17 Last: def. Yellow Medicine East 75-6

The Vikings’ 40-game winning streak is the eighth-longest in state history and the second time a team from Minneota has won at least 40 in a row — the Vikings won 48 from 1986-89.

15. Alexandria (5A, 6-1)

Previous rank: 16 Last: def. Brainerd 49-18

The Cardinals clinched the No. 1 seed in Class 5A Section 8.

16. Marshall (4A, 7-0)

Previous rank: 18 Last: def. Fergus Falls 27-14

A character game for the Tigers, winning on the road against the relentless Otters.

17. Annandale (3A, 7-0)

Previous rank: 19 Last: def. Milaca 56-6

WR/CB Gabe Westman, WR/S Colton Purcell, QB Mike Kovall and WR Isaiah Turner head up the Cardinals’ talented roster.

18. Pine Island (3A, 7-0)

Previous rank: 20 Last: def. Lake City 47-6

Recent polls have the Panthers No. 6 in Class 3A. I think they deserve a high ranking.

19. Champlin Park (6-1)

Previous rank: 21 Last: def. Lakeville North 27-14

No longer young and unproven, these guys are for real and believing in themselves.

20. Edina (4-3)

Previous rank: unranked Last: def. Minnetonka 27-20

The Hornets won in all phases. They made big plays, leaned on a rugged running game and stood tall defensively.

21. Monticello (5A, 6-1)

Previous rank: 23 Last: def. Elk River 22-14

The Monticello defense had the magic touch, keeping the Elks from their trademark explosive plays.

22. Minneapolis North (3A, 7-0)

Previous rank: 24 Last: def. Minneapolis Camden 2-0, forfeit

The Polars play at St. Paul Johnson on Wednesday in the revival of the Twin City Game between conference champs.

23. Rocori (4A, 6-1)

Previous rank: unranked Last: def. Becker 28-21

The Spartans spotted Becker a two-touchdown lead, then scored 28 points in a row.

24. Cretin-Derham Hall (5A, 5-2)

Previous rank: 22 Last: lost to Mahtomedi 28-27

The Raiders nearly pulled off an amazing fourth-quarter comeback, falling just short on a game-winning two-point conversion.

25. Hill-Murray (4A, 6-1)

Previous rank: 25 Last: def. Simley 28-0

The Pioneers have locked up the No. 1 seed in Class 4A Section 3.

Comment

About the Author

Jim Paulsen

Reporter

Jim Paulsen is a high school sports reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See More

More From Football

Streaming Wednesday: Chatfield visits undefeated Pine Island hungry for bounce-back win

Football

Streaming Wednesday: Dawson-Boyd vs. Minneota with state’s longest active win streak on the line

Football

Comments