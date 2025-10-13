It never fails to surprise when the final night of regular-season high school football rolls around. That night is Wednesday. It seems like the season just started, and here we are talking playoff seedings.

If you’re a football fan like me, you always wish for another week or two. Sure, we’ve got playoffs to look forward to, but in as little as two weeks half of the teams in the state will be turning in equipment.

The new Minnesota Top 25, adjusted thanks to upsets that dominated Friday night:

Minnesota Top 25: Week 8

1. Maple Grove (7-0)

Previous rank: 1 Last: def. Wayzata 42-21

It’s been 710 days — back to Nov. 3, 2023 — since the Crimson last lost a football game.

2. Lakeville South (6-1)

Previous rank: 4 Last: def. Prior Lake 27-23