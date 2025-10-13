High school football Week 7: Those final seconds always seem to matter

Week 7 of the 2025 Minnesota high school football season is past. We can’t linger over it long because Week 8’s big day is Wednesday, the final day of the regular season. Here’s a look at three games that stood out, and follow these links to see other moments you missed:

Centennial 28, Blaine 21

Centennial secured the victory Friday at Bengal Stadium in Blaine when an interception that had stayed just out of reach finally landed in the Cougars’ hands.

Blaine drove into the red zone with a chance to tie the game late in the fourth quarter, but a holding penalty backed up the Bengals. Jameson Niska threw a touchdown pass to Elijah Johnston, but another holding penalty took the points off the board.

Niska tried to hit Johnston up the seam, but Cougars defensive back Justin Driver undercut the third-down throw and made an interception at the 3-yard line. The Cougars took over with 4:13 left and ran out the clock.

Centennial head coach Mike Diggins said Driver had that interception lined up more than once.

“He came really close a couple times earlier but just missed,” Diggins said. “He just sat that one.”

The Cougars (6-1) took a 14-0 lead on touchdown runs by quarterback Isaac Belinske-Strauss in the first quarter and running back Edwin (Inyene) Ekah in the second. Belinske-Strauss capped a 14-play, 80-yard drive with a 7-yard TD run for the winning score with 7:31 left.

“Edwin has been running hard,” Diggins said. “Isaac is just reading [the defense]. On the last drive, we had a veer called. Isaac saw something and [changed the play], which is fine.”