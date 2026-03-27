Class 4A boys basketball bracket busters Apple Valley and Chaska meet for title game nobody saw coming

The Minnesota high school rendition of college basketball’s March Madness played out in the boys basketball Class 4A tournament this week.

No. 7 seed Apple Valley vs. No. 5 seed Chaska in the championship game Saturday, March 28 at Williams Arena is a bracket buster nobody saw coming.

Except for maybe players who made history happen. No Class 4A final had ever featured a fifth seed vs. a seventh seed.

“I wouldn’t really call it a Cinderella run,” Apple Valley senior Camare’ Young said with a smile. “We had high expectations for ourselves.”

Apple Valley forward Camare Young (20) drives in on Wayzata forward Tommy Shunmugavelu (40) in the second half of the Class 4A quarterfinal game at Target Center on Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2026. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Hawks (27-4) are arguably the best and most overlooked team in the state after stringing together a 24-game winning streak that includes beating No. 1 Tartan in the state semifinals. They were ranked ninth in the final regular season Class 4A coaches top 10.

“I don’t see it as an upset,” junior Tyler Forrest said. “I trusted us the whole time. I know we’ve got guys. I’d take us over anybody, really.”

Meanwhile, the Eagles (21-10) were not even favorites to come out of their own section. They went through the No. 1-2 seeds, Eagan and Rosemount, in Section 3 to reach the state quarterfinals. What could’ve been an early exit like last year turned into upsets vs. No. 2 seed and defending champion Wayzata and No. 3 seed Maple Grove, which beat them by 23 points in the quarterfinals last year.

This wasn’t the Apple Valley juggernaut with five-star talents like Tyus and Tre Jones and Gary Trent Jr., who combined to win three state titles in four championship game appearances from 2013-18.