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Video: No. 7 Apple Valley and No. 5 Chaska to meet in Class 4A boys basketball state championship

The Eagles and Hawks secured state semifinal victories over Maple Grove and Tartan on Thursday, March 26, at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.

Chaska guard Tyler Forrest (1) hangs onto the rim as teammates celebrate their 60-51 win over Tartan in a Class 4A boys basketball state tournament semifinal game Thursday, March 26, at Williams Arena in Minneapolis. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
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By Alicia Tipcke

The Minnesota Star Tribune

The Apple Valley boys basketball team entered the 2026 state tournament as the seventh seed, and two upsets later, the Eagles are bound for the Class 4A championship game.

On Thursday, Apple Valley defeated third-seeded Maple Grove 73-63 in the state semifinals at Williams Arena. They are now fated to meet fifth-seeded Chaska in the title game, following the Hawks’ 60-51 semifinal victory over top-seeded, previously undefeated Tartan.

“I don’t even see it as an upset. I really trusted us the whole time,” Chaska junior guard Tyler Forrest said.

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Hear from the Apple Valley and Chaska boys basketball teams following their Class 4A state semifinal victories at Williams Arena on Thursday, March 26.

This season, Chaska has been led in points by Forrest, averaging 16.4 a game. For Apple Valley, senior guard Trey Parker leads the way, averaging 22.8 points a game.

Turning to the state title game, Apple Valley head coach David Collier knows the Eagles’ work is cut out for them.

“It’s really about disrupting Chaska, taking them out of their comfort zone, making them uncomfortable on every single possession and then applying pressure offensively,” Collier said. “That’s what we have to do to win.”

Apple Valley and Chaska will tip off the Class 4A championship game Saturday at 8 p.m. at Williams Arena.

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About the Author

Alicia Tipcke

Strib Varsity videographer

Alicia Tipcke is a video reporter for Strib Varsity. Prior to joining the Minnesota Star Tribune in 2025, she spent seven and a half years as a multimedia journalist and sports director for WDIO-TV in Duluth. A Stillwater native, Alicia graduated from the College of St. Scholastica in 2018.

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