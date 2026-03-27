The Apple Valley boys basketball team entered the 2026 state tournament as the seventh seed, and two upsets later, the Eagles are bound for the Class 4A championship game.
On Thursday, Apple Valley defeated third-seeded Maple Grove 73-63 in the state semifinals at Williams Arena. They are now fated to meet fifth-seeded Chaska in the title game, following the Hawks’ 60-51 semifinal victory over top-seeded, previously undefeated Tartan.
“I don’t even see it as an upset. I really trusted us the whole time,” Chaska junior guard Tyler Forrest said.
This season, Chaska has been led in points by Forrest, averaging 16.4 a game. For Apple Valley, senior guard Trey Parker leads the way, averaging 22.8 points a game.
Turning to the state title game, Apple Valley head coach David Collier knows the Eagles’ work is cut out for them.
“It’s really about disrupting Chaska, taking them out of their comfort zone, making them uncomfortable on every single possession and then applying pressure offensively,” Collier said. “That’s what we have to do to win.”
Apple Valley and Chaska will tip off the Class 4A championship game Saturday at 8 p.m. at Williams Arena.
Alicia Tipcke is a video reporter for Strib Varsity. Prior to joining the Minnesota Star Tribune in 2025, she spent seven and a half years as a multimedia journalist and sports director for WDIO-TV in Duluth. A Stillwater native, Alicia graduated from the College of St. Scholastica in 2018.
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