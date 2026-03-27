The Apple Valley boys basketball team entered the 2026 state tournament as the seventh seed, and two upsets later, the Eagles are bound for the Class 4A championship game.

On Thursday, Apple Valley defeated third-seeded Maple Grove 73-63 in the state semifinals at Williams Arena. They are now fated to meet fifth-seeded Chaska in the title game, following the Hawks’ 60-51 semifinal victory over top-seeded, previously undefeated Tartan.

“I don’t even see it as an upset. I really trusted us the whole time,” Chaska junior guard Tyler Forrest said.