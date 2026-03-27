The final buzzer at Williams Arena sounded just before Chaska junior guard Tyler Forrest rose for a final dunk in the Hawks’ state semifinal against Class 4A’s No. 1 seed, undefeated Tartan.

But instead of rushing to beat the final buzzer for a last-gasp winner, the No. 5-seeded Hawks weren’t seeking any dramatic heroics, just a euphoric punctuation on the second big upset of this year’s 4A tournament.

Chaska (27-4), making just its second trip to state since its 2004 title, handed Tartan (30-1) its first loss of the year with a 60-51 semifinal win.

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The Hawks strung together a 9-0 run in the game’s final 4:49 to make it 24 straight victories after starting the season 3-4.

Both of the top seeds in the tournament have been eliminated; No. 7 Apple Valley upset defending champ No. 2 Wayzata in Tuesday’s quarterfinals. Chaska will face Apple Valley in Saturday’s 4A title game, set for 8 p.m. at Williams Arena, after the Eagles beat No. 3 Maple Grove 73-63 in the following semifinal.

“I don’t even see it as an upset, really,” said Forrest, an All-Minnesota honoree. “I trusted us the whole time. I mean, I know we got guys. I take us over anybody, really.”

Freshman forward Jed Keenan, playing big minutes off the Hawks’ deep bench, made two three-pointers in Chaska’s final push. He finished with 17 points, shooting 5-for-12 from three.

“Everybody’s believing in me, honestly,” Keenan said. “I don’t think one person on this team doubts me, and just having that belief just gives me confidence to shoot the ball over and over again.”