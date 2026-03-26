Tartan boys basketball coach Mark Klingsporn started taking his players to Las Vegas for bonding trips the year after his 2000 state title.

The Titans were able to play some of the top teams from Nevada while also building team chemistry. That tradition continued just about every other year for more than two decades.

And it helped breed success. Tartan went to eight consecutive state tournaments from 1998 to 2005.

But Klingsporn’s program played in its first state tournament since 2014 this week, defeating Blaine 72-44 in the Class 4A quarterfinals on Tuesday, March 24. The top-seeded Titans (30-0) will play Chaska on Thursday, March 26, in their first semifinal since 2005.

“The things that Coach K has done for us throughout our career,” said Kevin Wilson Jr., who had 16 points Tuesday, “that’s what keeps us together.”

This year’s journey to the state tournament started in Las Vegas last November and early December. The players worked hard on the court but also got to experience the sights, including visiting the Hoover Dam.

“That kind of brought us together a lot,” said Tyrel Pride, who had 17 points against Blaine. “Outside of basketball, we’re close. So, it all shows on the court.”

Playing in Las Vegas in November and December helped Tartan players build chemistry this season. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Titans, who won 57 consecutive regular-season games before the section playoffs this year, scrimmaged before the season against Liberty, a Henderson, Nev., school that finished runner-up in Nevada’s top classification this year.