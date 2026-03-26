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Live: Hills-Beaver Creek advances after Southland’s shot at buzzer falls short, DeLaSalle, Richfield trade first-half buckets

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Earlier today, Totino-Grace advanced to the Class 3A title game while Henning secured its ticket to the Class 1A semifinals.

DeLaSalle warms up before playing Richfield in a the Class 3A semifinal game at Williams Arena in Minneapolis. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
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By Jim Paulsen, Olivia Hicks, Cassidy Hettesheimer and Marcus Fuller

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Totino-Grace is the first team to secure a spot in Saturday’s slate of four state championship games after defeating Northfield in the Class 3A semifinals. They await the winner of DeLaSalle vs. Richfield.

In downtown Minneapolis at Target Center, Hills-Beaver Creek leads Southland. The winner will play Henning in Friday’s semifinals.

Here’s more of what you need to know about the tournament:

View the complete brackets for 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A.

Scroll through the updates below to catch up on Thursday’s games:

. . .

Bonding out West

Class 4A semifinals

Tartan boys basketball coach Mark Klingsporn started taking his players to Las Vegas for bonding trips the year after his 2000 state title.

The Titans were able to play some of the top teams from Nevada while also building team chemistry. That tradition continued just about every other year for more than two decades.

And it helped breed success. Tartan went to eight consecutive state tournaments from 1998 to 2005.

But Klingsporn’s program played in its first state tournament since 2014 this week, defeating Blaine 72-44 in the Class 4A quarterfinals on Tuesday, March 24. The top-seeded Titans (30-0) will play Chaska tonight in their first semifinal since 2005.

Continue reading: Tartan’s journey to its first state boys basketball semifinal since 2005 started in Las Vegas

Back-and-forth affair has several lead changes

Recent Coverage

Class 3A semifinals

DeLaSalle and Richfield led almost the entire way in their quarterfinals games Wednesday, but they can’t get much separation from each other in today’s semifinals.

There were five lead changes midway through the first half.

The Islanders took a 17-16 lead with Kamar Thomas’ two free throws with just over eight minutes left. Previously for the Spartans, Waleed Muhammad’s three-pointer and layup twice gave his team the advantage.

The biggest lead for DeLaSalle came with Jaeden Udean’s second three-pointer of the game to make it 20-14 at the 7:45 mark. Thomas followed with a jumper for a six-point advantage.

— Marcus Fuller

Final: Hills-Beaver Creek 72, Southand 69

Class 1A quarterfinals

Making clutch plays when they are needed and controlling the play on the interior, Hills-Beaver Creek held off Southland in the game’s final minutes to advance to the Class 1A semifinals with a 72-69 victory.

Southand’s Tate Goergen’s three-point attempt at the buzzer came up short.

Hills-Beaver Creek (28-3) was led by Brodie Metzger’s 24 points and 21 from Jamin Metzger. The Patriots shot 28-of-55 from the floor, a 50.9%. The patriots forced Southland into 14 turnovers in the game. Tate Goergen and Henry Wiste each scored 21 points to pace Southland (28-2)

— Jim Paulsen

Best atmosphere for DeLaSalle this year? Not Williams Arena

Class 3A semifinals

DeLaSalle and Richfield student sections were going back and forth with cheer battles early in the first half of Thursday’s Class 3A semifinals, but that was nothing like an earlier game for the Islanders this season.

Check out the intense atmosphere when DeLaSalle battled Cretin-Derham Hall in an overtime game on Jan. 31. Strib Varsity and Strictly Bball were there to catch the action and craziest finish you’ll see all year. Watch it here:

— Marcus Fuller

DeLaSalle trails for first time at state tourney

Class 3A semifinals

After trailing early, DeLaSalle took the lead 6-3 over Richfield after Kamar Thomas’ two free throws after a hard foul at the 12:40 mark.

Early on, though, DeLaSalle experienced what it was like to trail for the first time in this year’s state tournament.

The Islanders started their last game, a 87-37 victory over Grand Rapids in the quarterfinals, with a 15-0 lead and never looked back. It wasn’t so easy vs. their conference rival.

DeLaSalle warms up before playing Richfield. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Richfield Spartans gave up a layup to Evan Miller on the opening play, but they scored the next three points to take a 3-2 lead at the 15-minute mark. Unfortunately for them, the Islanders turned up their defense to force them to shoot 1-for-7 from the field to start.

— Marcus Fuller

Karson Metzger fouls out

Class 1A quarterfinals

The Hills-Beaver Creek forward left after getting his fifth foul, but another Metzger, Brodie answered with a big three-pointer. Patriots lead 72-67 with 30 seconds left.

Minutes ago, Southland stayed close on another three-pointer by Brekken Koenigs. The Rebels have made 10 of 24 three-pointers, five by Koenigs. Who says basketball is just a game for big men?

— Jim Paulsen

Southland goes on a run with Metzger out

Class 1A quarterfinals

Jamin Metzger hurt his knee. The Patriots heart and soul left the game after getting knocked to the floor and banging his knee. He left with a limp and went to the locker room. Big loss if he can’t go any longer.

With Metzger out, Southland went on an 8-0 run, getting a couple of run-outs for transition baskets and a three-pointer by Brekken Koenigs.

Hills-Beaver Creek leads 66-58 with 5:10 left in the half.

— Jim Paulsen

Patriots hold lead

Class 1A quarterfinals

It’s Hills-Beaver Creek 54, Southland 49 with less than 10 minutes remaining

Hills-Beaver Creek is getting a little edge on the interior, thanks largely to Jamin Metzger. He’s got 21 points and 10 rebounds. His brother Brodie just brought the house to its feet with a baseline drive and dunk.

— Jim Paulsen

Pregame: DeLaSalle vs. Richfield rematch

Class 3A semifinals

Richfield boys basketball coach Omar McMillan has 20-plus years of experience, so he knows better than to give his opponent extra motivation against his team.

When it comes to DeLaSalle, though, McMillan doesn’t really care about adding more fuel to the fire in the rivalry between the two programs.

“They don’t like us, and we don’t like them,” McMillan said after his team’s 72-62 quarterfinal win vs. Sartell on March 25.

The second-seeded Islanders (27-3) will play the third-seeded Spartans (28-2) on Thursday afternoon for the chance to reach the Class 3A state title game Saturday against No. 1 Totino-Grace at Williams Arena. The Eagles defeated Northfield in the first semifinal.

“We understand that DeLaSalle wants us, and we want them,” McMillan added. “We’re going to try to do the talking on the court, and may the best team win.”

The Spartans are expecting Thursday’s rematch to “be kind of somewhat of a battle,” McMillan said after the two teams split the regular season series.

It wasn’t a battle the last time the two teams met when DeLaSalle, a Tri-Metro Conference rival, won 94-66 on Feb. 4. Richfield escaped a hard-fought first meeting this season, 69-68 on Jan. 3. How would the state tournament rematch unfold Thursday?

A major factor might be the offensive success of Richfield’s star foursome of Dre Collins, Waleed Muhammad, Giden Horne and Tyrece Hagler, who combined for 67 of the team’s 72 points Wednesday.

The Islanders, who were led by Jaeden Udean’s 26 points, forced Grand Rapids to shoot 28% from the field and commit 18 turnovers in Wednesday’s quarterfinal win.

— Marcus Fuller

Hills-Beaver Creek’s defense is showing up early

Class 1A quarterfinals

The Patriot’s defense is leading to a pair of baskets in transition for Patriots guard Brodie Metzger.

Metzer is releasing and beating the Southland players down court. He had scored six points in a row until Tate Goergen stopped the run with a clutch three pointer. Patriots lead 45-42 at 14:06 of the second half.

— Jim Paulsen

Eagles advance to championship

Class 3A semifinals

No. 1 Totino-Grace (27-2) is the first team to book its ticket to one of Saturday’s state title games with an 89-61 Class 3A semifinal win over No. 4 Northfield (26-4). The Eagles, having won three straight titles from 2022-24, could make it four in five years, just awaiting the winner of our next semifinal, No. 2 DeLaSalle vs. No. 3 Richfield.

Totino-Grace never trailed, leading by 18 at halftime and pulling away early in the second half thanks to five different players hitting double figures and tough defense, which forced Northfield into 18 turnovers and kept the Raiders from finding their flow.

Totino-Grace outscored Northfield 44-18 in the paint, shot 11-for-23 from three and got 38 points from its bench. When the Eagles can score on early level, and from nearly every player, they’re tough to beat.

Eagles junior guard Jaylen Hynes scored a team-high 15 points in 15 minutes off the bench, shooting 5-for-8 from three-point range, while All-Minnesota senior forward Dothan Ijadimbola posted 12 points, five rebounds and four steals. Sophomore forward Daniel Zoa recorded 11 points and a team-high seven rebounds on 62.5% shooting.

For Northfield, making its first trip to state in 94 years, sophomore guard Liam Oakland finished with a team-best 14 points. The Raiders’ All-Minnesota senior guard, Kayden Oakland, dealt with some foul trouble but rarely came off the court, finishing with eight points and five rebounds.

Meet all 25 members of the 2026 All-Minnesota Boys Basketball Team

— Cassidy Hettesheimer

Tied at halftime

Class 1A quarterfinals

It’s Hills-Beaver Creek 37, Southland 37.

Neither team was able to establish any advantage in the first half, albeit lots of physical play inside. Jamin Metzger has been an interior force for Hills-Beaver Creek with 15 points and seven rebounds.

Southland is leaning on it’s big names. Tate Goergen has 13 points, Henry Wiste has 12 and Brekken Koenigs has eight, including two three-pointers.

— Jim Paulsen

Eagles bench shines

Class 3A semifinals

This Totino-Grace bench took the court and the level of play hardy dropped if at all. With Totino-Grace up 73-38 with 8:18 to play, the Eagles’ reverses outscored the Raiders’ 31-12, led by Jaylan Hynes’ 15 points in 14 minutes. AJ Taban got in on the three-point shooting fun, pulling up from the top of the key for two threes. Totino-Grace is shooting 10-for-18 from deep.

To note: Northfield guard Kayden Oakland picked up his fourth foul with 14:25 to go in the half, now playing down the back stretch one personal foul away from exiting the game.

— Cassidy Hettesheimer

Hello, Brekken Koenigs

Class 1A quarterfinals

While most basketball fans know about Southland’s Tate Goegern and Henry Wiste, the only player who has stood out for the Southland is freshman guard Brekken Koenigs. He’s only 5-7, but he attacks fearlessly.

Hills-Beaver Creek leads Southland 31-30 with four minutes remaining in the first half.

— Jim Paulsen

How Kale Misegades prepped for a state tournament performance

Class 1A quarterfinals

On February 14, Henning senior guard Kale Misegades set the bar sky high with a 50-point game against Hankinson. He’s stood out this season with his 36.3 points per game average and beat a school record in that mid-February game.

But none of those numbers were on Misegades’ mind as he reached his right hand toward Target Center’s overhead lights for tip-off in a Class 1A quarterfinal game against Upsala.

“Scoring points is never the goal,” Misegades said after scoring 35 of his team’s 61 points against Upsala (final score 61-45). “My role on this team, I guess, is to score, but as long as we get the win, that’s really all that matters. Points come with that, but it’s definitely not the goal in mind.”

Kale Misegades (11) of Henning in the second half of the Class 1A boys basketball state tournament quarterfinals at Target Center. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

It’s clear Misegades’ mentality is mirrored by the whole team. Despite carrying the No. 1 seed in the boys basketball state tournament and continuing an undefeated 31-0 season into the state semifinals, the Hornets gave off a cool and collected energy. Henning would be the first undefeated Class 1A team to win the state title in 14 years.

“We’re undefeated, you kind of get everyone’s best shot,” said Misegades, also one of Strib Varsity’s 2026 All-Minnesota basketball players. “So just going into the game expecting that.”

“I just got to come prepared everyday,” echoed senior guard Dawson Bushman. “We practice a lot so we’re ready for it.”

For head coach and Kale’s dad Randy Misegades, a zero-loss season was the cherry on top of a good season. But the stats sheet and a 31-win season doesn’t mean much unless the Hornets come home with their first trophy in hand since 2019.

“The undefeated is maybe a nice bonus, but that was never something that we had as a goal,” Randy Misegades said. “We just kept winning and here we are. It’s cool, but at the end of the day, if you don’t finish the task down here, that stuff doesn’t matter.”

Get to know Misegades: These seven students are the top performers in MN high school sports.

— Olivia Hicks

Haynes heats up

Class 3A semifinals

Totino-Grace junior guard Jaylan Haynes sank three three-pointers in the span of 50 seconds, now up to a game-high 15 points on 5-for-8 shooting from deep. He’s hit a few right in front of the Eagles student section, much to the spectators’ delight. Totino-Grace leads 66-34 with 11:38 to play.

— Cassidy Hettesheimer

Totino-Grace starts second half hot

Class 3A semifinals

Totino-Grace opened the second half with a 17-5 run, kicked off by a Dothan Ijadimbola jam. The Drake commit and Tian Chatman each had five points in the Eagles’ latest second-half push, now up 60-30 with 12:54 to play.

— Cassidy Hettesheimer

Patriots lead, but not by much

Class 1A quarterfinals

Hills-Beaver Creek leads Southland 19-17 with 8:35 left in the first half.

These two teams look very evenly matched. There’s good athletes all over the court for both teams. Tate Goergen and Henry Wiste are leading the offense for Southland, Jamin Metzger and Micah Bush for Hills-Beaver Creek.

These Greater Minnesota teams still feeling each other out, though.

— Jim Paulsen

Raiders will have to rally, again

Class 3A semifinals

At halftime, No. 1 Totino-Grace built out a sizable 43-25 lead over No. 4 Northfield.

The Eagles have been flying around defensively, breaking up Northfield’s chances at fast breaks and forcing 11 turnovers and just 30.4% shooting from the floor. Though seven Raiders players had first-half buckets, Totino-Grace has held Northfield standout senior guard Kayden Oakland to just four points and, notably, drawn three personal fouls on Oakland.

Both the Raiders and Oakland put together a stronger second half in their quarterfinal against Mankato East, trailing 11 coming out of halftime, and will have to rally again if they want to keep this semifinal close.

Interestingly enough, this game has no players in double digits after the first half. Eight Eagles have also found the scoresheet, with sophomore forward Daniel Zoa’s seven points leading the way, plus four more players with six points. The Raiders can’t quite know where Totino-Grace’s next shot will come from, making them a tough defensive matchup.

— Cassidy Hettesheimer

Hill gets on the board

Class 3A semifinals

With 4:55 to go in the first half, Totino-Grace pulled ahead 31-12 thanks to a 9-2 run sparked by junior guard Malachi Hill’s first four points of the game and a pair of steals from Hill and Dothan Ijadimbola.

— Cassidy Hettesheimer

Pregame: Hills-Beaver Creek vs. Southland

Class 1A quarterfinals

It’s been a memorable year for No. 5 seed Hills-Beaver Creek (27-3) . The Patriots completed a perfect football season at 13-0 with a 46-22 victory over Hillcrest Lutheran in the 9-Player championship game.

Many of the players on that football team are also regulars on the basketball team. Guard Micah Bush was an All-Minnesota defensive back for the Patriots and Jamin Metzger, Brodie Metzger, Karson Metzger and Eduardo Wegener were also key contributors to their state championship run.

Read more on Hills-Beaver Creek’s two-sport stars from sports columnist Patrick Reusse: Football state champions from southwest Minnesota seeking to double up in basketball, too

The Patriots don’t go deep into their bench, playing just six players on a regular basis.

No. 4 seed Southland (28-1) likes to get out and pressure the opposition defense with an uptempo attack. The Rebels are averaging 77.1 points per game and have topped 90 on 10 occasions.

Two players average more than 20 points per game, Tate Goergen (22.2 ppg) and Henry Wiste (20.3). Wiste, a 6-3 wing, is a force on the glass, hauling down 12.3 rebound per gameExpect the scoreboard operator to be busy in this one.

Go here to see which team Strib Varsity predicted will win the game

— Jim Paulsen

Eagles dial up defense

Class 3A semifinals

Nice play by Totino-Grace junior guard Shay Jackson to leap and pick off Northfield’s attempt at a half-court lob from their own baseline, looking for a fast break. Jackson turned that into his own jumper in the paint, then assisted a Jaylan Hynes three-pointer on the next possession to put Totino-Grace up 17-5 over the Raiders. That’s six early turnovers for the Raiders, including three Eagles steals.

— Cassidy Hettesheimer

The other Oakland brother

Class 3A semifinals

With a dozen minutes left in the first half, Totino-Grace is up 12-5 over Northfield, with all five points coming from sophomore guard Liam Oakland, the younger brother of leading scorer Kayden. The younger Oakland had just four points in the Raiders’ quarterfinal win but was tasked with tough defensive assignments, picking up four steals and four blocks.

Go here to see which team Strib Varsity predicted will win the game

— Cassidy Hettesheimer

Eagles at the line early

Class 3A semifinals

Totino-Grace got up to double-digits before Northfield’s got its first first points, jumping out to a 10-0 lead just over three minutes into the first half. Dothan Ijadimbola got five points early, including a three-pointer to open the Eagles’ scoring. The Eagles have already been sent to the line three times, making five of its six early free throws. To note: That’s two early fouls on Northfield All-Minnesota guard Kayden Oakland (Meet all 25 members of the 2026 All-Minnesota Boys Basketball Team).

Northfield is 0-for-3 from three with two early turnovers.

— Cassidy Hettesheimer

Henning comes one win closer to an undefeated season

Class 1A quarterfinals

The No. 1 seed Henning Hornets secured their ticket to the semifinals with a 61-45 win against No. 8 seed Upsala. Senior guard Kale Misegades led the team, scoring 35 of Henning’s 61 points.

Henning players celebrate a basket in the second half. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Hornets hope to extend their 31-0 season in a 1A semifinal game on Friday, March 27 at 12 p.m. against either Hills-Beaver Creek or Southland

— Olivia Hicks

The dynamic duos

Class 1A quarterfinals

Henning’s two starting senior guards, Dawson Bushman and Kale Misegades, are proving to be magic on the court. The duo continued to connect, highlight by a second-half play in which by the two worked to set up Ryan Despard for a layup that gave Henning a 20-point lead, 55-39.

Kale Misegades (11) of Henning defends Samuel Laliberte (4) of Upsala in the second half. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Upsala has its own duo in Quinn and Caleb Guthrie. The two are leading in points for the Cardinals with 10 and eight points, respectively.

— Olivia Hicks

Eagles tested, and rewarded with tacos

Class 3A semifinals

Totino-Grace was Strib Varsity’s very first Taco Bell Team of the Week, a new weekly honor rolled out on Dec. 18, 2025. The Eagles earned that honor after picking up early-season wins over Class 4A foes Maple Grove and Hopkins.

Read more about the Eagles’ early-season success here, via Strib Varsity reporter Marcus Fuller.

“Our first seven games against Minnesota competition are against top-10 teams,” Totino-Grace head coach Nick Carroll said in December. “We’re seeing what we got in the tank right now. We tried to set it up so that [early] play would mimic state. It’s validating to be on the right side of the scoreboard, but the experience is invaluable.”

Dothan Ijadimbola (0) of Totino-Grace scored over Minneapolis South Chad Robertson (24) in the second half of the Class 3A quarterfinals at Williams Arena on March 25. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Eagles went 5-2 in that stretch of seven games against top Class 4A teams, and haven’t lost since falling to Wayzata and East Ridge around the turn of the new year. They’re battle-tested, and ready to try and return to the top of Class 3A after three straight titles from 2022-24.

— Cassidy Hettesheimer

Upsala finally finds the basket in the second half

Class 1A quarterfinals

It took four minutes for the Cardinals to score their first points of the second half. Henning leads 47-28.

Four points from Caleb Guthrie and a three-pointer from senior guard Isaiah Sobiech gave Upsala some momentum, but nothing seems to stop the Hornets.

— Olivia Hicks

Henning is on fire as second half begins

Class 1A quarterfinals

Senior guard Kale Misegades started the second half with back-to-back buckets, putting up four points within a 40 seconds for Henning. After Upsala took a timeout to regroup, Misegades put up six more points with two layups and a tip-in, giving Henning a 38-21 lead.

Kale Misegades (11) of Henning is defended by Austin Klein (10) of Upsala in the first half of the Class 1A boys basketball state tournament quarterfinals at Target Center. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Meanwhile, Quinn Guthrie’s three-pointer attempts just can’t seem to connect with the net for Upsala. Guthrie scored eight of the team’s 21 first-half points, including going 2-for-3 from three-point range.

Misegades scored half of Henning’s points going in the first half, with 14 of the team’s 28 points. Playing all 18 minutes, he made nearly half of his 13 field goal attempts at 46.2%, including 2-of-4 from the three-point line.

With undefeated Henning ahead, one question is on everyone’s minds: Who will advance?

Find out who Strib Varsity predicted here: MN high school boys basketball state tournament predictions

— Olivia Hicks

Pregame: Totino-Grace vs. Northfield at Williams Arena, 12 p.m.

Class 3A semifinals

In Class 3A, the winner of the semifinal between No. 1 Totino-Grace (25-2) vs. No. 4 Northfield (26-3) will be the first of the lucky (or rather, talented) eight teams that get to compete for a state title in Saturday’s four title games at Williams Arena.

The Eagles, vying for four state championships in five years, dominated their quarterfinal with a 90-56 win over Minneapolis South, led by 22 points from All-Minnesota senior forward Dothan Ijadimbola, a Drake commit (Meet all 25 members of the 2026 All-Minnesota Boys Basketball Team). Junior guard Malachi Hill and senior guards DeAngelo Dungey and Tian Chatman are also all regulars in double-figures for the top-seeded team, giving the Eagles a pick-your-poison of scoring options.

In the Raiders’ quarterfinal, Northfield rallied in the second half to push past Mankato East 56-49, sparked by 22 points and 5-for-7 shooting from three by senior guard JT Graupmann and a big second half from All-Minnesota senior guard Kayden Oakland. Both are standout basketball players, but committed to play other sports collegiately: Oakland, football for South Dakota State; Graupmann, baseball for Minnesota State Mankato.The Raiders are making their first trip to state since 1932.

Read more about Northfield’s return to state here, from Strib Varsity reporter Marcus Fuller, before they try to pull the upset over the Eagles.

— Cassidy Hettesheimer

Ryan Despard found the basket for Henning when it mattered most

Class 1A quarterfinals

Henning leads 28-21, and a timely basket helped the Hornets maintain the lead.

With two seconds left on the shot clock, senior guard Ryan Despard made a three-pointer that brought the score to 23-15.

In this tight game, the Cardinals responded immediately with Samuel Laliberte putting two points on the board for Upsala.

Henning’s Kale Misegades has a game-high 14 points, and an attempt to give him 16 fell short just before halftime.

The Hornets may be leading, but it’s not quite the dominant performance No. 1 seed Henning would have wanted in its attempt to complete an undefeated season.

— Olivia Hicks

Upsala finds a rhythm

Class 1A quarterfinals

Henning had a 18-13 lead halfway through the first half, but Upsala is gaining ground, thanks to junior guard Quinn Guthrie.

Kale Misegades (11) of Henning is defended by Caleb Guthrie (14) and William Schafer (13) of Upsala in the first half. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Upsala’s top scorer, Guthrie’s three-pointer narrowed the difference to five. Noah Ripplinger followed with another three-pointer.

— Olivia Hicks

Henning scores first

Class 1A quarterfinals

The Cardinals scored first in this quarterfinal game vs. Upsala. After a missed three-pointer by Upsala’s Calvin Leners, Henning top-scorer and senior guard Kale Misegades got the rebound, dribbled across the length of the court at Target Center for a swift layup.

Leners made up for the miss with a layup on the other end.

Henning leads 4-2.

— Olivia Hicks

“That’s part of sports, part of life.”

Jackson County Central made it through Section 3 to reach the Class 2A boys basketball state tournament in 2024. The Huskies ran into Albany in the quarterfinals and were defeated 87-66. There was a rematch on Tuesday, March 24, before a smallish audience at Target Center, and Jackson County brought with it a plan of action for this trip to Minneapolis:

“Let’s win that thing.”

Comparing scores always is a risky business, particularly in a competition with the nightly variables of basketball, but the Huskies could find optimism in the fact they had defeated No. 1-rated Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 57-52 in the section final, and Albany had lost to MACA earlier in February.

This tournament also was going to be the last go-round for Roman Voss and Weston Rowe as partners in athletic success, going back to third grade. They were big parts of back-to-back Class 2A football titles in 2024 and 2025.

Football will now be the game for both, with Voss headed to the Gophers as a coveted recruit, and Rowe having committed to South Dakota State early in 2025.

Read more from columnist Patrick Reusse: For Jackson County Central football stars, state basketball tournament ends with life lesson

Who is Kale Misegades?

Few basketball players in the state can boast a 36.3 points per game average, but Henning’s Kale Misegades is no ordinary guard.

Kale Misegades

Misegades recorded a 50-point game during Henning’s regular season — a school record. Not only was he one of Strib Varsity’s All-Minnesota basketball players, but he also was named an Athlete of the Week in December for a 49-point, 13-rebound, 10-assist game against Lake Park-Audubon. His stats may be impressive, but it’s the senior’s mentality that makes him memorable on the court.

“Kale has always been the hardest worker in our gym,” head coach and father Randy Misegades said. “When your best player is your hardest worker, it sets the tone for the entire program. Kale has put up some incredible offensive numbers, but he’s even better on the defensive end of floor. Kale is a 4.0 student and a role model for all the kids in our school and youth program. It’s been a joy to be his coach and his dad.”

Get to know the standout senior: These seven students are the top performers in MN high school sports.

— Olivia Hicks

Pregame: Upsala vs. Henning

Class 1A quarterfinals

Good morning from Target Center for the Class 1A quarterfinals.

The No. 8 seed Upsala Cardinals (24-6) are warming up to take on No. 1 seed Henning. The Hornets have had a perfect season at 30-0. If the team goes all the way, it would be the first 1A basketball program to go undefeated since Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa’s 33-0 season in 2012.

The Cardinals will attempt to put up a fight in their third trip to state and first since 2013. The team is led by junior guard duo Quinn Guthrie (14.4 points per game and a 48% field goal percentage this season) and Samuel Laliberte (13.5 points per game and 4.7 rebounds per game).

But it’s difficult to bet against Henning’s odds and even more difficult to underestimate the team’s leading scorer. All-Minnesota senior guard Kale Misegades has put up an average of 36.3 points per game. The 6-foot-3 Southwest Minnesota State commit and son of head coach Randy Misegades will hope to bring the Hornets all the way to state tourney glory for the second time in school history.

— Olivia Hicks

Go here to see which team Strib Varsity predicted will win the game

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About the Authors

Jim Paulsen

Reporter

Jim Paulsen is a high school sports reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

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Olivia Hicks

Strib Varsity Reporter

Olivia Hicks is a reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

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Cassidy Hettesheimer

Sports reporter

Cassidy Hettesheimer is a high school sports reporter for Strib Varsity.

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Marcus Fuller

Reporter

Marcus Fuller is Strib Varsity's Insider reporter, providing high school beat coverage, features, analysis and recruiting updates. He's a former longtime Gophers and college sports writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

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