Live: Hills-Beaver Creek advances after Southland’s shot at buzzer falls short, DeLaSalle, Richfield trade first-half buckets

Totino-Grace is the first team to secure a spot in Saturday’s slate of four state championship games after defeating Northfield in the Class 3A semifinals. They await the winner of DeLaSalle vs. Richfield.

In downtown Minneapolis at Target Center, Hills-Beaver Creek leads Southland. The winner will play Henning in Friday’s semifinals.

Here’s more of what you need to know about the tournament:

View the complete brackets for 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A.

Scroll through the updates below to catch up on Thursday’s games:

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Class 4A semifinals

Tartan boys basketball coach Mark Klingsporn started taking his players to Las Vegas for bonding trips the year after his 2000 state title.

The Titans were able to play some of the top teams from Nevada while also building team chemistry. That tradition continued just about every other year for more than two decades.

And it helped breed success. Tartan went to eight consecutive state tournaments from 1998 to 2005.