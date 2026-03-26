Live: Hills-Beaver Creek advances after Southland’s shot at buzzer falls short, DeLaSalle, Richfield trade first-half buckets

Live: Hills-Beaver Creek advances after Southland’s shot at buzzer falls short, DeLaSalle, Richfield trade first-half bucketsStrib Varsity
Earlier today, Totino-Grace advanced to the Class 3A title game while Henning secured its ticket to the Class 1A semifinals.
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Jim Paulsen
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Jim Paulsen is a high school sports reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.See More
Olivia Hicks
Strib Varsity Reporter
Olivia Hicks is a reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.See More
Cassidy Hettesheimer
Sports reporter
Cassidy Hettesheimer is a high school sports reporter for Strib Varsity.See More
Marcus Fuller
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Marcus Fuller is Strib Varsity's Insider reporter, providing high school beat coverage, features, analysis and recruiting updates. He's a former longtime Gophers and college sports writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune.See More
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