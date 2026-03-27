Totino-Grace, DeLaSalle look to ‘carry the torch’ for storied programs in Class 3A title game

The programs have yet to face one another this season, but they have recent history. Totino-Grace, led by Ohio State guard Taison Chatman, beat DeLaSalle to claim its 2022 and 2023 state titles and then knocked the Islanders out in the 2024 semifinals en route to a championship win over Mankato East.
Chatman’s younger brother, Tian, is one of four seniors on the Eagles roster and played with Ijadimbola in that 2024 title game. Even senior DeAngelo Dungey, a transfer from Breck, has championship experience as a part of the Mustangs’ 2024 Class 2A title winners.
“We’ve been there before, we’ve got experience,” Tian Chatman said. “I think that’s what we have over the other teams.”
That experience helps teams stay cool under pressure.
“It’s as much about just staying focused and emotionally regulated as it is a scheme or a strategy,” Totino-Grace coach Nick Carroll said. “Rarely, you get down the stretch in these tournaments and see a team running 30 plays that all work; that stuff gets taken away pretty quickly.”
Saturday’s game, set for a 1 p.m. tipoff at Williams Arena, will prove whether the Eagles have met their match in the high standards set in the Islanders program, also looking to reassert its claim at the top of Class 3A.
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