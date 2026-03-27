Totino-Grace, DeLaSalle look to ‘carry the torch’ for storied programs in Class 3A title game

Only four of the state’s boys basketball teams get to start their season by hanging up a new state title banner in their gym and admiring last season’s first-place hardware in their trophy cabinet.

For Totino-Grace players like senior forward Dothan Ijadimbola, the feeling of not starting the season last fall among the exclusive club of defending champions was a strange one.

After winning the program’s first three Class 3A state titles back-to-back-to-back from 2022-24, the Eagles lost in last year’s semifinals to eventual champion Alexandria.

On Saturday, No. 1-seeded Totino-Grace (27-2) faces No. 2 DeLaSalle (28-3) with the chance to get back on top of Class 3A.

“Obviously, there’s a lot of motivation here,” said Ijadimbola, a Drake commit and a Strib Varsity All-Minnesota selection, after the Eagles’ 89-61 semifinal win over Northfield on Thursday. “(Winning) is a standard for us.”

They will face an Islanders program where winning is the standard, too.

DeLaSalle, in its 15th consecutive trip to the state tournament, has won 12 Minnesota State High School League titles since parochial schools began competing in the MSHSL tournament in 1975.

That track record includes six straight titles from 2012-2017 under the helm of current Gophers assistant coach Dave Thorson. The Islanders’ most recent title came in 2019.