Breck’s championship-winning hockey season was built on adaptability

The quest for the girls hockey Class 1A state title didn’t get off to a smooth start for Breck.

“Because of the weather on Wednesday [Feb. 18], it took us an hour and 20 minutes to get to Grand Casino Arena,” Breck coach Tricia Luoma said. “We got into our locker room with 24 minutes to get on the ice for warmups. It wasn’t our cleanest game, but it allowed us to get the nerves out before playing Blake on Friday [Feb. 20].”

With the 8-2 quarterfinal victory over St. Cloud, the Mustangs advanced to the semifinals, where they faced rival Blake.

“This was our fourth time playing Blake this season,” Luoma said. “No matter how either team’s season is going, we are rivals and both teams bring their play up a couple of notches. Blake never gave up but we were able to hold them off and win 3-2.”

Their fourth victory of the season over Blake gave the Mustangs a rematch with top-seeded Warroad for the state championship. On Dec. 6 in Warroad, the Warriors defeated the Mustangs 3-1. It was the Mustangs’ only loss of the season.

In the rematch, Luoma said, “both teams left it all on the ice.”

“Warroad is a great hockey team,” she said. “We came out like deer in headlights and were fortunate to weather the first seven minutes of the first period as Warroad came out to play.”

The Mustangs’ Molly Larson scored with less than three minutes remaining in the first period to give Breck a 1-0 lead.