Wrestling state tournament: Team championship pairings are set in all three classes

Minnesota’s high school wrestling state tournament is a four-day affair this season to accommodate the growth in girls wrestling.

The team state tournament begins Wednesday, with the team championships in all three classes set to begin Thursday at 7 p.m. The individual competition, for boys and girls, also begins Thursday, and concludes Saturday.

Here are some of the wrestlers to watch at this year’s tournament.

If you’re feeling nostalgic, here’s a look at Strib Varsity’s list of 20 Minnesota high school wrestlers to remember from the past 25 years.

Class 3A title match set

Shakopee slipped past Stillwater 31-29 in the closet match of the semifinals. Shakopee took a 31-23 lead after the 215 pound match to cllinch the victory.

Meanwhile, St. Michael-Albertville cruised to victory over Hastings, 45-12. The Knights improved to 28-0 on the season and will be shooting for their third straight Class 3A championship.

— Jim Paulsen

Simley, New Ulm to compete for 2A title

Simley punched their ticket to Thursday’s Class 2A championship match with a 50-14 victory over Foley. The Spartans won six of the last seven state titles in Class 2A.